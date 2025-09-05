Justin Sun Replies to WLFI Wallet Blacklist, Asks World Liberty to Unfreeze Tokens

The WLFI project froze 540 million unlocked WLFI tokens of its advisor, Justin Sun, impeding him from transferring WLFI tokens.

Author Sujha Sundararajan

Tron founder Justin Sun has responded to the recent blacklisting of his wallet, tied to Trump family-backed World Liberty Financial.

On Friday, Sun publicly called for the unfreezing of his tokens, urging the team behind WLFI to respect inventor rights.

“I call on the team to respect these principles, unlock my tokens, and let’s move forward together toward the success of World Liberty Financials,” he wrote on X.

To the World Liberty Financials team and the global community,



As one of the early major investors in World Liberty Financials, I have contributed not only capital but also my trust and support for the future of this project. My goal has always been to grow alongside the team… — H.E. Justin Sun 👨‍🚀 (Astronaut Version) (@justinsuntron) September 5, 2025

He said that these “unreasonable freezes” violate the legitimate rights of investors and risk damaging the project’s confidence and reputation.

“I believe that a truly great financial brand must be built on fairness, transparency, and trust—not on unilateral actions that freeze investor assets.”

Justin Sun Says Wallet Only Carried Out ‘Generic Exchange Deposit Tests’

Following the wallet freeze, Sun took to X to argue that his address “only carried out a few general exchange deposit tests with very small amounts.” He added that no buying or selling of assets was involved, which could bearly have an impact on the market.

Additionally, in the latest post, he defended, saying, “I have contributed not only capital but also my trust and support for the future of this project.”

“As one of the early investors, I joined together with everyone—we bought in the same way, and we all deserve the same rights,” he wrote.

Sun initially purchased $30 million worth of WLFI tokens and became an advisor to World Liberty Financial in late 2024.

WLFI Launch Week Swings Between Political Hype and Liquidity Jitters

The WLFI token debuted on September 1, priced at $0.46 at the start. However, within two hours, heavy selling on Binance, OKX, and Gate drove the price down to $0.25.

Besides, the wallet freeze has raised questions about the governance framework of WLFI. Critics point out that the token is marketed as part of a decentralized platform, yet key decisions like wallet blacklisting are made unilaterally by the project’s leadership.

Per CoinMarketCap data, the token has dropped 18.76% since launch and is seen hovering just above $0.18 at press time.

Analysts note that WLFI might see more downside if selling pressure continues, considering the sharp plunge.