Cryptonews Altcoin News

Justin Sun Replies to WLFI Wallet Blacklist, Asks World Liberty to Unfreeze Tokens

Justin Sun WLFI Tokens World Liberty Financial
The WLFI project froze 540 million unlocked WLFI tokens of its advisor, Justin Sun, impeding him from transferring WLFI tokens.
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
About Author

Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Justin Sun WLFI

Tron founder Justin Sun has responded to the recent blacklisting of his wallet, tied to Trump family-backed World Liberty Financial.

The WLFI project froze 540 million unlocked WLFI tokens of its advisor, Justin Sun, impeding him from transferring WLFI tokens. The action came after a Sun-linked address made several outbound WLFI token transactions on the Ethereum blockchain.

On Friday, Sun publicly called for the unfreezing of his tokens, urging the team behind WLFI to respect inventor rights.

“I call on the team to respect these principles, unlock my tokens, and let’s move forward together toward the success of World Liberty Financials,” he wrote on X.

He said that these “unreasonable freezes” violate the legitimate rights of investors and risk damaging the project’s confidence and reputation.

“I believe that a truly great financial brand must be built on fairness, transparency, and trust—not on unilateral actions that freeze investor assets.”

Justin Sun Says Wallet Only Carried Out ‘Generic Exchange Deposit Tests’

Following the wallet freeze, Sun took to X to argue that his address “only carried out a few general exchange deposit tests with very small amounts.” He added that no buying or selling of assets was involved, which could bearly have an impact on the market.

Additionally, in the latest post, he defended, saying, “I have contributed not only capital but also my trust and support for the future of this project.”

“As one of the early investors, I joined together with everyone—we bought in the same way, and we all deserve the same rights,” he wrote.

Sun initially purchased $30 million worth of WLFI tokens and became an advisor to World Liberty Financial in late 2024.

WLFI Launch Week Swings Between Political Hype and Liquidity Jitters

The WLFI token debuted on September 1, priced at $0.46 at the start. However, within two hours, heavy selling on Binance, OKX, and Gate drove the price down to $0.25.

Besides, the wallet freeze has raised questions about the governance framework of WLFI. Critics point out that the token is marketed as part of a decentralized platform, yet key decisions like wallet blacklisting are made unilaterally by the project’s leadership.

Per CoinMarketCap data, the token has dropped 18.76% since launch and is seen hovering just above $0.18 at press time.

Analysts note that WLFI might see more downside if selling pressure continues, considering the sharp plunge.

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.
