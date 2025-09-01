BTC $108,407.56 0.12%
Price Analysis

Trump Coin Price Prediction: WLFI Launch Sparks Trump Crypto Frenzy – 1,000% Move Appears on Price Chart

Solana meme coin Trump World Liberty Financial
WLFI listing on Binance sparks meme coin mania – Trump Coin price prediction signals 10X upside if momentum holds.
Alejandro Arrieche
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
World Liberty Financial has officially launched its token in public exchanges, and this could upend the market’s baseline Trump Coin price prediction amid the obvious link that exists between the two projects.

The $WLFI token has a confirmed circulating supply of 24.6 billion. Only 20% of that total will be sold to the public according to the details provided by the launch team.

This asset will allow holders to participate in the project’s governance decision regarding its roadmap, tokenomics, use cases, and more.

At the time of writing, $WLFI officially been listed by Binance and other top crypto exchanges like Upbit, Gate.io, and Bybit.

The launch of this widely awaited Trump-backed digital asset seems to have triggered a rally for Official Trump ($TRUMP). The President’s meme coin has outperformed all other tokens in the top 10 of this category in the past 5 days, with gains of 3.1% during this period.

Trading volumes have also increased by 180% in the past 24 hours ahead of $WLFI’s launch, favoring a bullish Trump Coin price prediction as technical indicators show that positive momentum is accelerating.

Trump Coin Price Prediction: $WLFI Launch Could Push $TRUMP to $80 – 10X Gain Ahead?

Trump Coin broke out of a falling wedge in the 4-hour chart as the launch of $WLFI may be providing a strong tailwind for this meme coin.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows that positive momentum has gained traction as the oscillator has reached overbought levels.

trump coin price chart

Although this typically indicates that a minor pullback could occur in the near term, it is typically an indication that buying pressure is strong. This favors a bullish Trump Coin price prediction that could propel the token to $30 shortly.

A confirmed breakout above $17.5 would pave the way for this major uptick. However, the full upside potential for $TRUMP at this point is much higher.

Estimates point that the meme coin could reach $80 (a 1,000% gain) as the public’s interest in all digital assets linked to the President and the Trump Family could receive a big boost from this key event.

The growing popularity of meme coins like $TRUMP is what has made the Solana blockchain so attractive for tokens in this category. One of this year’s most successful crypto presales, Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) has opted to migrate its tokens to this network as it continues to make progress with its ambitious roadmap.

Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) Could Explode After Burning Over 2 Billion Tokens on Ethereum

Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) is a fun mix between The Wolf of Wall Street and the beloved Pepe the Frog meme.

wall street pepe migration to solana

This successful meme coin raised millions during its presale, and it is now ready to take the next step in its growth by launching on Solana.

The team behind $WEPE introduced an attractive incentive to complete the migration fast. The corresponding dollar value of all Ethereum tokens burned will be burned in Solana as well. This will reduce the circulating supply and could ignite a strong rally once the migration is completed.

Thus far, 2.3 billion $WEPE tokens have been burned. You can buy this meme and join the $WEPE army before its post-migration pump by visiting the official Wall Street Pepe website.

Simply connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet) and swap SOL, USDT, or ETH or use a bank card to invest.

Visit the Official Website Here
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
