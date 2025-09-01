Trump Coin Price Prediction: WLFI Launch Sparks Trump Crypto Frenzy – 1,000% Move Appears on Price Chart

WLFI listing on Binance sparks meme coin mania – Trump Coin price prediction signals 10X upside if momentum holds.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

World Liberty Financial has officially launched its token in public exchanges, and this could upend the market’s baseline Trump Coin price prediction amid the obvious link that exists between the two projects.

The $WLFI token has a confirmed circulating supply of 24.6 billion. Only 20% of that total will be sold to the public according to the details provided by the launch team.

This asset will allow holders to participate in the project’s governance decision regarding its roadmap, tokenomics, use cases, and more.

WLFI is officially coming to @binance the largest crypto exchange in the world 🦅🤝 https://t.co/MnPbpPZPlI — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) September 1, 2025

At the time of writing, $WLFI officially been listed by Binance and other top crypto exchanges like Upbit, Gate.io, and Bybit.

The launch of this widely awaited Trump-backed digital asset seems to have triggered a rally for Official Trump ($TRUMP). The President’s meme coin has outperformed all other tokens in the top 10 of this category in the past 5 days, with gains of 3.1% during this period.

Trading volumes have also increased by 180% in the past 24 hours ahead of $WLFI’s launch, favoring a bullish Trump Coin price prediction as technical indicators show that positive momentum is accelerating.

Trump Coin Price Prediction: $WLFI Launch Could Push $TRUMP to $80 – 10X Gain Ahead?

Trump Coin broke out of a falling wedge in the 4-hour chart as the launch of $WLFI may be providing a strong tailwind for this meme coin.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows that positive momentum has gained traction as the oscillator has reached overbought levels.

Although this typically indicates that a minor pullback could occur in the near term, it is typically an indication that buying pressure is strong. This favors a bullish Trump Coin price prediction that could propel the token to $30 shortly.

A confirmed breakout above $17.5 would pave the way for this major uptick. However, the full upside potential for $TRUMP at this point is much higher.

Estimates point that the meme coin could reach $80 (a 1,000% gain) as the public’s interest in all digital assets linked to the President and the Trump Family could receive a big boost from this key event.

