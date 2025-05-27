Trump Coin Price Prediction: Post-Dinner Silence Has Traders on Edge – Is Something Brewing?
The Trump Coin price has held steady in the past 24 hours, keeping to $12.82 as the cryptocurrency market loses by 1.5% today.
TRUMP has been on a downwards curve since President Donald Trump hosted a dinner for the coin’s 220 biggest holders on May 22, with the meme token down by 2% in a week and by 13.5%.
In fact, the Trump Coin price has suffered an 82.5% decline since reaching an ATH of $73.43 on January 19, the day before Trump’s inauguration.
But given the President’s taste for self-promotion, there remains every chance that the coin could witness numerous more pumps in the coming months, even if its long-term trajectory isn’t promising.
Looking at TRUMP’s chart today, we see that it’s not too far away from hitting a bottom.
For example, its 30-period average (orange) is about to drop below the 200-period (blue), signalling a selloff that should then clear the way for renewed gains.
Likewise, TRUMP’s relative strength index (purple) has fallen below 50 in recent days and looks like it’s on its way to 30, or lower.
Again, this indicates further losses in next few days, while also hinting that a rebound is on the horizon.
Trump Coin’s trading volume has declined considerably in recent days, with today’s reading of $560 million representing its lowest level since mid-April.
This suggests that interest in the token has waned since the conclusion of the aforementioned dinner on May 22, which included such attendees as Tron’s Justin Sun and former NBA player Lamar Odom.
It’s likely that the next few days could see the Trump Coin price drop as low as $12, yet the fact that it has Donald Trump backing should help it to rise again.
While Trump’s involvement in a meme coin has attracted vociferous criticism from his opponents, it also means that it can probably look forward to other future pumps.
So in the medium-term, we can expect more rallies, with the Trump Coin price potentially on course to reach $20 by the end of Q3.
