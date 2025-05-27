BTC $110,398.37 1.21%
Industry Talk

Trump Coin Price Prediction: Post-Dinner Silence Has Traders on Edge – Is Something Brewing?

Donald Trump Price Prediction Trump
The Trump dinner hosted the 220 biggest holders of the token, including Justin Sun and Lamar Odom.
Author
Simon Chandler
Author
Simon Chandler
About Author

Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets.
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Trump Coin Price Prediction: Post-Dinner Silence Has Traders on Edge – Is Something Brewing?

The Trump Coin price has held steady in the past 24 hours, keeping to $12.82 as the cryptocurrency market loses by 1.5% today.

TRUMP has been on a downwards curve since President Donald Trump hosted a dinner for the coin’s 220 biggest holders on May 22, with the meme token down by 2% in a week and by 13.5%.

In fact, the Trump Coin price has suffered an 82.5% decline since reaching an ATH of $73.43 on January 19, the day before Trump’s inauguration.

But given the President’s taste for self-promotion, there remains every chance that the coin could witness numerous more pumps in the coming months, even if its long-term trajectory isn’t promising.

Trump Coin Price Prediction: Post-Dinner Silence Has Traders on Edge – Is Something Brewing?

Looking at TRUMP’s chart today, we see that it’s not too far away from hitting a bottom.

For example, its 30-period average (orange) is about to drop below the 200-period (blue), signalling a selloff that should then clear the way for renewed gains.

Trump Coin price chart.
Source: TradingView

Likewise, TRUMP’s relative strength index (purple) has fallen below 50 in recent days and looks like it’s on its way to 30, or lower.

Again, this indicates further losses in next few days, while also hinting that a rebound is on the horizon.

Trump Coin’s trading volume has declined considerably in recent days, with today’s reading of $560 million representing its lowest level since mid-April.

This suggests that interest in the token has waned since the conclusion of the aforementioned dinner on May 22, which included such attendees as Tron’s Justin Sun and former NBA player Lamar Odom.

It’s likely that the next few days could see the Trump Coin price drop as low as $12, yet the fact that it has Donald Trump backing should help it to rise again.

While Trump’s involvement in a meme coin has attracted vociferous criticism from his opponents, it also means that it can probably look forward to other future pumps.

So in the medium-term, we can expect more rallies, with the Trump Coin price potentially on course to reach $20 by the end of Q3.

Another Altcoin with Huge Potential in 2025

Of course, skeptics may suggest that TRUMP won’t have much of a life when Donald Trump leaves office, in which case traders may prefer to look at alternatives already.

While finding new tokens before they surge can be tricky, looking at successful presales can be one way of narrowing the field.

This is because presales with strong enough momentum can lead to big rallies when the corresponding tokens list.

And one presale coin with good momentum right now is Bitcoin Bull (BTCBULL), an ERC-20 token that bases its deflationary tokenomics on Bitcoin’s growth.

BTCBULL has now raised $6.4 million in its increasingly popular sale, with investors seemingly bullish about the coin’s future potential.

The token will have a hard cap of 21 billion BTCBULL, with the coin set to burn a portion of its supply whenever Bitcoin (BTC) itself reaches price milestones.

This will begin when BTC touches $125,000 for the first time, and will continue with each additional $25,000.

Not only that, but the Bitcoin Bull protocol will host airdrops whenever Bitcoin itself reaches a new $50,000 milestone, beginning with $150,000.

And what’s exciting about this is that the airdrops will provide BTCBULL holders with Bitcoin.

This could make Bitcoin Bull a very profitable token to hold, particularly when owners can stake the coin.

Investors can join its sale at the Bitcoin Bull website, where BTCBULL costs $0.002535.

This price will rise every few days until the sale ends, at which point BTCBULL will list on exchanges.

Logo

In the Article
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP
$12.85
0.68 %
OFFICIAL TRUMP
More Articles

Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017, when the website was first launched, and has also written for such websites as Forbes, Wired, Digital Trends and Business Insider.
Read More
