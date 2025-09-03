Tron’s Biggest Backer Fuels $110M TRX Buy, Doubling Company’s Treasury to $220M

Bravemorning’s $110M top-up doubles Tron Inc.’s war chest to $220M in TRX, tightening an 86.6% grip even as the board’s ecosystem ties raise governance questions.

Journalist Hassan Shittu
Last updated: September 3, 2025

Nasdaq-listed Tron Inc. has doubled down on its crypto bet, boosting its TRX holdings to more than $220 million after its largest shareholder, Bravemorning Limited, injected another $110 million into the company.

According to a Tuesday announcement, the investment added 312.5 million TRX tokens, priced around $0.3372, to Tron Inc.’s treasury. CEO Rich Miller said the move cements the firm as the largest publicly listed holder of TRX.

Bravemorning, which now controls 86.6% of Tron Inc., has invested a total of $210 million to date.

A Theme-Park Souvenir Firm Turned TRX Treasury Vehicle

Tron Inc., which only months ago was better known for selling theme park souvenirs under the SRM Entertainment brand, went public in June through a reverse merger. That deal injected $100 million in equity and included preferred shares and warrants valued at $210 million.

📜 Tron Inc. filed to register up to $1 billion in securities as it shifts its core strategy toward building a crypto treasury centered on TRX.#TRON #TRXhttps://t.co/ZwsRDeIAIx — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 29, 2025

Crucially, it also brought on Tron founder Justin Sun as an adviser and established the company’s pivot into the crypto space.

Since then, Tron Inc. has filed to register up to $1 billion in securities, with plans to issue stock, debt, and other financial instruments “from time to time.” According to regulatory filings, proceeds will be used primarily to accumulate more TRX tokens and pursue income-generating strategies tied to its holdings.

The company’s strategy bears a resemblance to Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy playbook, which turned corporate cash reserves into a Bitcoin treasury. The difference is that Tron Inc. is building around TRX, a token with lower liquidity and a narrower investor base.

In its filing, Tron Inc. warned that “a decline in TRX prices or waning investor interest” could impact its ability to raise capital, highlighting the risks associated with heavily betting on a single digital asset.

However, the company structure has raised governance questions. While Tron founder Justin Sun has no formal role, his father, Weike Sun, chairs the board. Other board members include a Tron DAO adviser and the lead developer of Tronscan, a block explorer for the network.

Complicating matters further, the $100 million in TRX used to fund the reverse merger was held by a Hong Kong trust, where one of Tron Inc.’s directors also serves, indicating potential entanglement between the company and the broader Tron ecosystem.

Despite concerns, Tron Inc.’s stock has been on a tear since its rebrand and move to Web3. Shares have surged by more than 1,128% over the past six months, according to Google Finance.

With its announcement of a new TRX buy yesterday, its stock jumped from $3.99 to $4.30.

TRON Generates $2M Daily as Stablecoin Hub – Can TRX Explode to $1?

The TRON (TRX) blockchain has quietly become a revenue powerhouse, raking in an average of $2 million daily in transaction fees while cementing itself as the world’s dominant stablecoin hub. The network now hosts more than half of all circulating USDT and processes a staggering $600 billion in monthly stablecoin transfers.

The first half of 2025 has been nothing short of spectacular for TRON. Key indicators, including revenue, transaction volume, and user adoption, continue to move upward, prompting speculation that TRX could make a run toward the psychological $1 mark before year-end.

Following a record 2,951% revenue surge in 2021, the blockchain maintained its upward trajectory with another 283% revenue increase in 2023, reaching a peak of $2.02 billion in 2024. The momentum has only accelerated, with TRON now generating over $13 million in daily fees, a 17% increase in May 2025 alone.

That revenue is powered by USDT dominance. Since the start of 2025, TRON’s stablecoin supply has jumped 40% to $81 billion, with Tether representing 99% of that figure. Over 67 million TRON accounts now hold stablecoins, with 1 million users transacting daily.

🗳️ Tron votes to slash network fees 60% to defend stablecoin dominance as network hosts $80.97B USDT supply outpacing Ethereum's $73.8B.#Tron #TRXhttps://t.co/LVxLWcJios — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 30, 2025

But TRON isn’t stopping there. On August 29, the network’s Super Representatives approved a 60% cut in transaction fees, the largest in its history, reducing energy unit costs from 210 sun to 100 sun.

The move was designed to counter rising transaction costs tied to TRX’s price surge, from $0.12 in early 2024 to $0.32 by Q3 2025, which had pushed average USDT transfer fees as high as $4.28.

TRON already processes $24.6 billion in daily USDT transfers, nearly seven times the volume of Ethereum, while holding 98.56% dominance in its stablecoin ecosystem.

The fee slash is expected to make TRON even more attractive in remittance-heavy regions, with network data suggesting it could add 12 million new transfer users.

Already, 75% of activity on TRON is gasless, supporting mass adoption and making it the preferred network for exchanges like Binance, which promote TRC-20 USDT as “low fee, high speed.”

