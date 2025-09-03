BTC $112,148.59 1.29%
ETH $4,472.05 3.94%
SOL $210.97 4.12%
PEPE $0.0000099 2.81%
SHIB $0.000012 1.50%
DOGE $0.21 3.17%
XRP $2.87 2.92%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.52
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Tron’s Biggest Backer Fuels $110M TRX Buy, Doubling Company’s Treasury to $220M

Treasury Tron
Bravemorning’s $110M top-up doubles Tron Inc.’s war chest to $220M in TRX, tightening an 86.6% grip even as the board’s ecosystem ties raise governance questions.
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
About Author

Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Tron's Biggest Backer Fuels $110M TRX Buy, Doubling Company's Treasury to $220M

Nasdaq-listed Tron Inc. has doubled down on its crypto bet, boosting its TRX holdings to more than $220 million after its largest shareholder, Bravemorning Limited, injected another $110 million into the company.

According to a Tuesday announcement, the investment added 312.5 million TRX tokens, priced around $0.3372, to Tron Inc.’s treasury. CEO Rich Miller said the move cements the firm as the largest publicly listed holder of TRX.

Bravemorning, which now controls 86.6% of Tron Inc., has invested a total of $210 million to date.

A Theme-Park Souvenir Firm Turned TRX Treasury Vehicle

Tron Inc., which only months ago was better known for selling theme park souvenirs under the SRM Entertainment brand, went public in June through a reverse merger. That deal injected $100 million in equity and included preferred shares and warrants valued at $210 million.

Crucially, it also brought on Tron founder Justin Sun as an adviser and established the company’s pivot into the crypto space.

Since then, Tron Inc. has filed to register up to $1 billion in securities, with plans to issue stock, debt, and other financial instruments “from time to time.” According to regulatory filings, proceeds will be used primarily to accumulate more TRX tokens and pursue income-generating strategies tied to its holdings.

The company’s strategy bears a resemblance to Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy playbook, which turned corporate cash reserves into a Bitcoin treasury. The difference is that Tron Inc. is building around TRX, a token with lower liquidity and a narrower investor base.

In its filing, Tron Inc. warned that “a decline in TRX prices or waning investor interest” could impact its ability to raise capital, highlighting the risks associated with heavily betting on a single digital asset.

However, the company structure has raised governance questions. While Tron founder Justin Sun has no formal role, his father, Weike Sun, chairs the board. Other board members include a Tron DAO adviser and the lead developer of Tronscan, a block explorer for the network.

Complicating matters further, the $100 million in TRX used to fund the reverse merger was held by a Hong Kong trust, where one of Tron Inc.’s directors also serves, indicating potential entanglement between the company and the broader Tron ecosystem.

Despite concerns, Tron Inc.’s stock has been on a tear since its rebrand and move to Web3. Shares have surged by more than 1,128% over the past six months, according to Google Finance.

image.png
Source: Google Finance

With its announcement of a new TRX buy yesterday, its stock jumped from $3.99 to $4.30.

TRON Generates $2M Daily as Stablecoin Hub – Can TRX Explode to $1?

The TRON (TRX) blockchain has quietly become a revenue powerhouse, raking in an average of $2 million daily in transaction fees while cementing itself as the world’s dominant stablecoin hub. The network now hosts more than half of all circulating USDT and processes a staggering $600 billion in monthly stablecoin transfers.

The first half of 2025 has been nothing short of spectacular for TRON. Key indicators, including revenue, transaction volume, and user adoption, continue to move upward, prompting speculation that TRX could make a run toward the psychological $1 mark before year-end.

Following a record 2,951% revenue surge in 2021, the blockchain maintained its upward trajectory with another 283% revenue increase in 2023, reaching a peak of $2.02 billion in 2024. The momentum has only accelerated, with TRON now generating over $13 million in daily fees, a 17% increase in May 2025 alone.

That revenue is powered by USDT dominance. Since the start of 2025, TRON’s stablecoin supply has jumped 40% to $81 billion, with Tether representing 99% of that figure. Over 67 million TRON accounts now hold stablecoins, with 1 million users transacting daily.

But TRON isn’t stopping there. On August 29, the network’s Super Representatives approved a 60% cut in transaction fees, the largest in its history, reducing energy unit costs from 210 sun to 100 sun.

The move was designed to counter rising transaction costs tied to TRX’s price surge, from $0.12 in early 2024 to $0.32 by Q3 2025, which had pushed average USDT transfer fees as high as $4.28.

TRON already processes $24.6 billion in daily USDT transfers, nearly seven times the volume of Ethereum, while holding 98.56% dominance in its stablecoin ecosystem.

The fee slash is expected to make TRON even more attractive in remittance-heavy regions, with network data suggesting it could add 12 million new transfer users.

Already, 75% of activity on TRON is gasless, supporting mass adoption and making it the preferred network for exchanges like Binance, which promote TRC-20 USDT as “low fee, high speed.”

Price Analysis
World Liberty Fi Price Prediction: Trump’s $40B Coin Set to Drop – Is WLFI the Next 1,000x Moonshot?
2025-09-01 18:47:50
,
by Harvey Hunter
Altcoin News
[LIVE] Trump-Backed World Liberty Financial to Unlock 27B Tokens at Launch – Can WLFI Overtake Bitcoin?
2025-09-01 11:45:14
,
by Tanzeel Akhtar
Press Releases
XRP Holders Gain New Opportunities Every Day Through Blockchain Cloud Mining
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-03 14:20:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-02 20:18:52
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-03 10:00:51
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-03 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,078,514,045,197
0.58
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
World Liberty Fi Price Prediction: Trump’s $40B Coin Set to Drop – Is WLFI the Next 1,000x Moonshot?
2025-09-01 18:47:50
,
by Harvey Hunter
Altcoin News
[LIVE] Trump-Backed World Liberty Financial to Unlock 27B Tokens at Launch – Can WLFI Overtake Bitcoin?
2025-09-01 11:45:14
,
by Tanzeel Akhtar
Press Releases
XRP Holders Gain New Opportunities Every Day Through Blockchain Cloud Mining
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-03 14:20:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-02 20:18:52
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-03 10:00:51
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-03 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
Altcoin Season: Ethena Rises on $50M Weekly Revenue; MemeCore, OKB Climb
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-09-03 16:37:33
Press Releases
XRP Price Prediction: Target $10 Amid ETF Approval and Rate Cut Warnings, FindMining Officially Launches XRP-Based Mobile App
2025-09-03 16:17:48
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in Blockchainjournals, NFT Plazas, Crypto User Guide, PlayToEarn Diary, and Crypto Basic.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors