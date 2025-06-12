BTC $105,927.35 -2.51%
Price Analysis

Tron ($TRX) Primed for Lift-Off After Range Breakout—Bullish Channel Points to $0.30

$TRX Stablecoin USDT
Tron ($TRX) eyes $0.30 breakout amid $78B stablecoin dominance and bullish technicals, challenging Dogecoin’s market cap as USDT adoption surges in Europe.
Author
Jimmy Aki
Author
Jimmy Aki
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
TRON

$TRX bulls are trapped in a five-month chokehold. The token has flat-lined near $0.28 after a 38 % slide from the March 5 peak at $0.45, and traders are watching for a decisive move.

The stagnant price action leaves $TRX hovering at $0.275, its $26 billion market cap essentially frozen. Extended consolidation here could indicate accumulation or, conversely, fading interest, so the next major swing remains in question.

Source: Cryptonews.com / Tron (TRX)

USDT on TRON Gains Traction in Europe — What It Means for $TRX Price

Many crypto experts think $TRX could bounce back soon. If it does, the price might climb toward $0.30. Reaching this level could potentially push Tron past Dogecoin, which is currently worth around $28 billion, unless DOGE experiences a sudden rally.

Tron’s sluggish price action hasn’t hindered its growth and adoption, especially within the stablecoin sector.

Artemis data show that between January 2023 and February 2025, more than $94 billion in stablecoins changed hands, with Tron handling 55 % of that volume, well ahead of Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Polygon.

Demand from European users, particularly in the U.K., France, Belgium, and Switzerland, now drives much of Tron’s volume. This surge has lifted the network’s stable-coin market cap past $78 billion, roughly ten times Solana’s total.

Solana still leads with 4.5 million active wallets, yet Tron’s 2.4 million wallets, fueled mainly by stable-coin transfers, indicate a rapidly expanding user base.

Institutional Momentum Builds: Trump-Affiliated Stablecoin Launches on TRON

Momentum is not limited to retail flows. On June 11, World Liberty Financial (WLF), a firm with ties to the Trump business network, launched its USD1 stablecoin on Tron.

Wallet-infrastructure provider Privy followed suit, extending Tron support to its 50 million-plus users.

These integrations could materially influence $TRX’s price trajectory, echoing the 96 % surge recorded last December after a wave of similar partnerships.

Source: TradingView / TRXUSDT

$TRX Chart Shows Inverse Head & Shoulders Pointing to $0.30

Technically, a larger inverse head-and-shoulders pattern formed between 2018 and 2023 hints that the long-term downtrend may be ending.

Source: Weslad on TradingView

The setup projects an initial target zone of $0.28 to $0.30 and, if buying pressure persists, a possible extension to $0.35.

Historically, a support band between $0.045 and $0.065 has withstood repeated retests, providing a sturdy floor.

On the 4-hour chart, $TRX is making higher highs and higher lows within an ascending channel; a breakout above a descending trendline in early May sparked the initial impulse.

Source: Lingrid on Trading View

Price has since coiled between $0.26 and $0.28, then pierced the range top, retested the lower channel boundary, and printed a fresh higher low. With the retest complete, bulls now eye the $0.2995 barrier; a daily close above that mark would open the door to $0.30 and beyond.

Where Next for the $TRX Price?

Whether Tron’s expanding stable-coin footprint translates into lasting price appreciation will hinge on continued network usage and broader macro sentiment.

For now, the convergence of on-chain momentum and bullish chart structures sets a clear line in the sand at $0.30: a decisive break could propel $TRX into its next up-leg. At the same time, a rejection would consign the token to another chapter of consolidation.

Jimmy Aki
Jimmy has nearly 10 years of experience as a journalist and writer in the blockchain industry. He has worked with well-known publications such as Bitcoin Magazine, CCN, and Blockonomi, covering news and reviewing cryptocurrency products and services.
