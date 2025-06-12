Tron ($TRX) Primed for Lift-Off After Range Breakout—Bullish Channel Points to $0.30

Tron ($TRX) eyes $0.30 breakout amid $78B stablecoin dominance and bullish technicals, challenging Dogecoin’s market cap as USDT adoption surges in Europe.

$TRX bulls are trapped in a five-month chokehold. The token has flat-lined near $0.28 after a 38 % slide from the March 5 peak at $0.45, and traders are watching for a decisive move.

The stagnant price action leaves $TRX hovering at $0.275, its $26 billion market cap essentially frozen. Extended consolidation here could indicate accumulation or, conversely, fading interest, so the next major swing remains in question.

USDT on TRON Gains Traction in Europe — What It Means for $TRX Price

Many crypto experts think $TRX could bounce back soon. If it does, the price might climb toward $0.30. Reaching this level could potentially push Tron past Dogecoin, which is currently worth around $28 billion, unless DOGE experiences a sudden rally.

Tron’s sluggish price action hasn’t hindered its growth and adoption, especially within the stablecoin sector.

Artemis data show that between January 2023 and February 2025, more than $94 billion in stablecoins changed hands, with Tron handling 55 % of that volume, well ahead of Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Polygon.

Within the sample, @trondao was the most popular blockchain by volume, followed by Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Polygon pic.twitter.com/siZnZWd4nS — Artemis (@artemis) May 29, 2025

Demand from European users, particularly in the U.K., France, Belgium, and Switzerland, now drives much of Tron’s volume. This surge has lifted the network’s stable-coin market cap past $78 billion, roughly ten times Solana’s total.

Solana still leads with 4.5 million active wallets, yet Tron’s 2.4 million wallets, fueled mainly by stable-coin transfers, indicate a rapidly expanding user base.

Institutional Momentum Builds: Trump-Affiliated Stablecoin Launches on TRON

Momentum is not limited to retail flows. On June 11, World Liberty Financial (WLF), a firm with ties to the Trump business network, launched its USD1 stablecoin on Tron.

The first USD1 has officially been minted on TRON —

a small step for USD1, a giant leap for stablecoins!https://t.co/KMLg8NcXw8 — H.E. Justin Sun 🍌 (@justinsuntron) June 11, 2025

Wallet-infrastructure provider Privy followed suit, extending Tron support to its 50 million-plus users.

These integrations could materially influence $TRX’s price trajectory, echoing the 96 % surge recorded last December after a wave of similar partnerships.

Source: TradingView / TRXUSDT

$TRX Chart Shows Inverse Head & Shoulders Pointing to $0.30

Technically, a larger inverse head-and-shoulders pattern formed between 2018 and 2023 hints that the long-term downtrend may be ending.

Source: Weslad on TradingView

The setup projects an initial target zone of $0.28 to $0.30 and, if buying pressure persists, a possible extension to $0.35.

Historically, a support band between $0.045 and $0.065 has withstood repeated retests, providing a sturdy floor.

On the 4-hour chart, $TRX is making higher highs and higher lows within an ascending channel; a breakout above a descending trendline in early May sparked the initial impulse.

Source: Lingrid on Trading View

Price has since coiled between $0.26 and $0.28, then pierced the range top, retested the lower channel boundary, and printed a fresh higher low. With the retest complete, bulls now eye the $0.2995 barrier; a daily close above that mark would open the door to $0.30 and beyond.

Where Next for the $TRX Price?

Whether Tron’s expanding stable-coin footprint translates into lasting price appreciation will hinge on continued network usage and broader macro sentiment.

For now, the convergence of on-chain momentum and bullish chart structures sets a clear line in the sand at $0.30: a decisive break could propel $TRX into its next up-leg. At the same time, a rejection would consign the token to another chapter of consolidation.