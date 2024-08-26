BTC -0.06%
Cryptonews Altcoin News TRON Founder Justin Sun Proposes ‘FreePavel DAO’, Pledges $1M Funding

TRON Founder Justin Sun Proposes ‘FreePavel DAO’, Pledges $1M Funding

Justin Sun Pavel Durov Telegram
Justin Sun has pledged to contribute $1 million if community backs.
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.

Telegram TON

Telegram founder Pavel Durov’s recent arrest in France, has led to industry-wide attention and support from prominent voices including Tron founder Justin Sun.

Sun has proposed a novel and decentralized way to offer support, with a proposal to a ‘FreePavel DAO’ initiative. Justin Sun has called the community’s support in the creation of a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) for Durov’s legal defense.

“We should show the cryptocurrency industry’s unity by organizing a FreePavel DAO to help Telegram founder Pavel Durov legally gain freedom.”

Sun’s idea marries the principles of blockchain with crowdfunding for legal defenses, involving setting up a decentralized fund.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov was detained by French authorities on Saturday. While early reports hinted at issues related to Telegram’s content moderation practices, lack of official charges has led to wide-spread speculations.

Justin Sun also tagged Elon Musk and Mario Nawfal, in a move to get them involved in the initiative.

Meanwhile, Telegram backed their CEO, calling for a quick resolution. The messaging app posted on X, stressing that it abides by EU laws, including the Digital Services Act. Further, it noted that CEO Durov frequently travels in Europe and has “nothing to hide.”

“It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform. We’re awaiting a prompt resolution of this situation.”

Justin Sun Pledges $1 Million in Donation

The Tron Founder has further pledged to contribute $1 million, if only the community backs the idea of ‘FreePavel DAO.’ Justin Sun emphasized that it should be done in a “decentralized way.”

“I’ll donate $1 million if it’s created in a decentralized way with enough community support.”

Justin Sun’s FreePavel DAO initiative underscores the importance of industry solidarity and the innovative use of technology for social good.

In the meantime, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has expressed concerns that Durov’s arrest could set a dangerous precedent, which would hinder the user privacy and communication freedom in Europe.

Buterin said that the charge seems to be just “unmoderated” and not giving up people’s data.

“This looks very bad and worrying for the future of software and comms freedom in Europe.”

