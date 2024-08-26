TRON Founder Justin Sun Proposes ‘FreePavel DAO’, Pledges $1M Funding

Justin Sun has pledged to contribute $1 million if community backs.

Author Sujha Sundararajan Author Sujha Sundararajan About Author Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism. Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: August 26, 2024 01:06 EDT

Why Trust Cryptonews With over a decade of crypto coverage, Cryptonews delivers authoritative insights you can rely on. Our veteran team of journalists and analysts combines in-depth market knowledge with hands-on testing of blockchain technologies. We maintain strict editorial standards , ensuring factual accuracy and impartial reporting on both established cryptocurrencies and emerging projects. Our longstanding presence in the industry and commitment to quality journalism make Cryptonews a trusted source in the dynamic world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Telegram founder Pavel Durov’s recent arrest in France, has led to industry-wide attention and support from prominent voices including Tron founder Justin Sun.

Sun has proposed a novel and decentralized way to offer support, with a proposal to a ‘FreePavel DAO’ initiative. Justin Sun has called the community’s support in the creation of a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) for Durov’s legal defense.

“We should show the cryptocurrency industry’s unity by organizing a FreePavel DAO to help Telegram founder Pavel Durov legally gain freedom.”

We should show the cryptocurrency industry's unity by organizing a #FreePavel DAO to help Telegram founder Pavel Durov legally gain freedom. I'll donate $1 million if it's created in a decentralized way with enough community support. @elonmusk @MarioNawfal — H.E. Justin Sun 孙宇晨(hiring) (@justinsuntron) August 25, 2024

Sun’s idea marries the principles of blockchain with crowdfunding for legal defenses, involving setting up a decentralized fund.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov was detained by French authorities on Saturday. While early reports hinted at issues related to Telegram’s content moderation practices, lack of official charges has led to wide-spread speculations.

Justin Sun also tagged Elon Musk and Mario Nawfal, in a move to get them involved in the initiative.

Meanwhile, Telegram backed their CEO, calling for a quick resolution. The messaging app posted on X, stressing that it abides by EU laws, including the Digital Services Act. Further, it noted that CEO Durov frequently travels in Europe and has “nothing to hide.”

“It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform. We’re awaiting a prompt resolution of this situation.”

⚖️ Telegram abides by EU laws, including the Digital Services Act — its moderation is within industry standards and constantly improving.



✈️ Telegram's CEO Pavel Durov has nothing to hide and travels frequently in Europe.



😵‍💫 It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner… — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) August 25, 2024

Justin Sun Pledges $1 Million in Donation

The Tron Founder has further pledged to contribute $1 million, if only the community backs the idea of ‘FreePavel DAO.’ Justin Sun emphasized that it should be done in a “decentralized way.”

“I’ll donate $1 million if it’s created in a decentralized way with enough community support.”

Justin Sun’s FreePavel DAO initiative underscores the importance of industry solidarity and the innovative use of technology for social good.

In the meantime, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has expressed concerns that Durov’s arrest could set a dangerous precedent, which would hinder the user privacy and communication freedom in Europe.

Buterin said that the charge seems to be just “unmoderated” and not giving up people’s data.

“This looks very bad and worrying for the future of software and comms freedom in Europe.”