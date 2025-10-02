BTC $120,101.91 2.18%
LunarCrush Data: XRP Conversation Surges on Ondo OUSG Launch – Sustainable or Spike?

Ondo Tokenization XRP
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX,...

Last updated: 
ondo xrp

Ripple’s latest partnership with Ondo Finance has brought tokenized U.S. Treasuries onto the XRP Ledger, and the community has responded with a surge in online activity. Data from LunarCrush shows that mentions of XRP climbed to 71.71K in the most recent period, an increase of roughly 26.3K compared with the prior one.

The Galaxy Score rose by 9 points to 68, suggesting stronger engagement from active accounts.

The AltRank improved to 455, a sign that XRP moved up relative to other assets when both price action and social volume are measured together. Social dominance reached 5.90%, which is more than double its average.

Tokenized Treasuries on the XRP Ledger

Taken together, these measures point to an unusual concentration of attention. Mentions capture the raw volume of discussion, while the Galaxy Score weighs interaction quality.

AltRank functions as a comparative measure against other tokens, and social dominance calculates XRP’s share of the wider conversation. These spikes indicate that interest has been redirected toward XRP at a pace rarely seen outside moments of major corporate or regulatory news.

The underlying development involves Ripple’s work with Ondo Finance to bring its short-term U.S. government bond product, known as OUSG, to the XRP Ledger. Minting and redemption will be settled in Ripple’s stablecoin, RLUSD.

That arrangement allows qualified institutions to access tokenized Treasury exposure around the clock, without relying on traditional clearing systems.

This marks an effort to place government debt instruments onto blockchain rails, creating an intersection between conservative yield products and a network originally designed for cross-border payments. For Ripple, the partnership situates XRP Ledger infrastructure in the growing tokenization of real-world assets, where bonds, funds, and other securities are packaged into blockchain-based units.

Ondo has emphasized that its product design remains tied to conventional U.S. Treasuries, while Ripple provides the transaction environment and the stablecoin.

Together, they argue that this expands the potential pool of users who can access such securities in token form, both by lowering settlement friction and by embedding the process in networks already familiar to crypto holders.

Attention and Endurance

The question is whether the sudden rise in social signals carries through into durable adoption. LunarCrush metrics capture energy at a given moment, not necessarily a long-term commitment of capital.

Still, when an asset’s share of conversation more than doubles, it can serve as a rough indicator of where attention is flowing. The current figures suggest that traders and commentators are treating the tokenized Treasury deal as a meaningful story for XRP’s near-term trajectory.

There are also leadership changes to consider. Ripple’s long-serving Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, has stepped back from his day-to-day role and will serve as CTO Emeritus, while remaining on the board. His continued presence may reassure the community at a time when the company is positioning itself within more traditional financial networks.

Source: lunarcrush.com/discover/xrp

Crypto for the Long Run

Whether institutional adoption follows is still unclear in volume data from OUSG transactions on the ledger.

For now, the intersection of conservative yield products with a long-running crypto asset has created a wave of discussion, amplified by measurable gains in engagement across social platforms. It shows how new use cases, especially those connected to tokenized versions of traditional securities, can ripple outward into unexpected corners of the crypto economy.

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Altcoin News
Ondo Finance Launches USDY Yieldcoin on Stellar, Bringing Tokenized U.S. Treasuries to Users
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-09-17 16:46:42
Altcoin News
Ripple CTO David Schwartz to Exit Role By Year-End, Stay On As Advisor
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-10-01 03:20:41
Hongji Feng
Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX, Tencent, IGN, and Lonely Planet.
