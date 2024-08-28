Top Crypto Performers Today August 28 – Dogs, Neiro, Gems VIP

Author Joel Frank Last updated: August 28, 2024 02:17 EDT



Major cryptocurrencies have largely failed to recover from Tuesday’s late price slump, with investors preferring to keep their powder dry ahead of the release of Nvidia earnings after the market’s close or turning instead of top crypto performers today in the alt-coin markets in the hunt for volatility.

If Nvidia doesn't beat earnings, the universe will implode. — Douglas A. Boneparth (@dougboneparth) August 28, 2024

Per CoinGecko, the over-all cryptocurrency market’s capitalization was down around 5% in the past 24 hours to around $2.172 billion.

At the forefront of that decline was Bitcoin (BTC), down 4.6% in 24 hours to trade below $59,000.

Ethereum (ETH), meanwhile, was down 2.4% to near $2,500 and Solana (SOL) down 7.5% to $142.50.

But that doesn’t mean that some smaller and lesser-known alt-coins aren’t pumping hard.

Here are three top crypto performers today that traders will be monitoring.

Readers will have to decide for themselves whether they think they should rank amongst the best altcoins to buy now.

Top Crypto Performers Today – Which Are They?

Dogs (DOGS)

TON Blockchain based meme coin Dogs (DOGS) just launched a few days ago, and its been an explosive start to life.

DOGS launched on Binance and other major exchanges on Monday and doubled in price almost immediately.

As of Wednesday, it was last around $0.0014150 per token, up 17% in 24 hours and with a market cap of over $730 million.

That makes DOGS one of the top crypto performers today.

DOGS launch this week was so explosive that all the on-chain activity appeared to crash the TON blockchain, which failed to produce a block for six hours on Tuesday.

The $TON network is back online.



The outage was caused by an airdrop for the $DOGS memecoin.



No assets were lost. pic.twitter.com/JpyFqWTQEE — Altcoin Buzz (@Altcoinbuzzio) August 28, 2024

Neiro (NEIRO)

A new community managed Ethereum meme coin called Neiro (NEIRO) is one of the top crypto performers on Wednesday.

Per CoinGecko, it was last up around 70% in 24 hours, taking its price back towards $0.000077.

NEIRO still has some way higher to run before it hits it record highs near $0.00013.

Quick 2x gains could be in order, ranking NEIRO potentially amongst the best meme coins to buy now.

Gems VIP (GEMS)

Crypto ecosystem Gems VIP (GEMS) is pumping hard as the token secures listing across major crypto exchanges.

Another Exchange Listing for $GEMS!



We’re thrilled to announce that the $GEMS token will soon be listed on @BitMartExchange, as part of our strategy to expand our reach and grow the Gems community.



Trading begins tomorrow, August 29 at 10:00 AM UTC. pic.twitter.com/E9TSqtnTs8 — Gems (@Gems_VIP_) August 28, 2024

BitMart will be the next to list the token on Thursday. GEMS was last up close to 28% on Wednesday in 24 hours, making it one of the top crypto performers today.

The token’s latest push higher has seen it clinch new record highs near $0.30 per token.

That’s a more than 6x rally from just two weeks ago, with the token’s market cap reaching above $115 million.

Gems VIP’s ecosystem has big potential, having raised nearly $200 million across three project fundraising rounds.

Welcome to Gems, a Crypto Power Hub designed to accelerate individuals and businesses in learning, trading, and collaborating within the digital finance ecosystem, fostering growth, innovation, and collective success.



Gems started as a premium launchpad, offering its community… pic.twitter.com/6huuck6ESD — Gems (@Gems_VIP_) August 20, 2024

Alternative to Top Crypto Performers Today

The above-noted top crypto performers today have big potential. 10x or even larger gains could be possible.

That said, these coins are already trending. The easiest gains have probably already been made.

For investors looking to secure 50x or greater gains, they need to get into a coin before it trend.

Presales are the perfect way to do this.

Of course, they can be very risky. A project might fail for all manner of different reasons.

So investors must do their due diligence and not risk more than they can afford to lose.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.