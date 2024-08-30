Top Crypto Gainers Today on DEXScreener – KEYCAT, BRUH, FLUFFY

Last updated: August 30, 2024 00:20 EDT

On a day when major cryptocurrencies failed to break above important short-term levels of resistance, focused switched to the highly volatile on-chain DEX markets as traders hunted top crypto gainers today.

Bitcoin (BTC) failed to hold above $61,000 on Thursday after running into resistance at its 50DMA around $62,000.

It was last trading around $59,000 and eyeing a test of recent lows around $58,000.

The subdued story is similar for other major cryptos.

Ethereum (ETH) was last trading near $2,500 after failing to break above $2,600.

BNB (BNB), Solana (SOL) and XRP (XRP), meanwhile, were down 2-4% in the past 24 hours.

Stronger-than-expected US economic data and robust Nvidia results thus failed to leave a lasting bullish impact on the market.

But top crypto gainers today in the on-chain DEX markets certainly continued to turn heads.

DEX markets are notorious for the low liquidity and volatility.

Moreover, on-chain DEX markets are replete with scam tokens and pump-and-dump schemes.

So traders need to be exceedingly careful when treading into these waters.

That being said, here are some top crypto gainers today on popular DEX analytics tool DEXScreener.

Top Crypto Gainers Today on DEXScreener – Which Are They?

A new Solana meme coin called Keyboard Cat (KEYCAT) is leading the market as Friday draws closer.

Per DEXScreener, this meme coin’s market cap was last around $3.2 million, up 200% in 24 hours.

KEYCAT has been around for some time now. That means it probably isn’t a blatant scam coin, or rug pull coin.

It’s also popular with the community, with nearly 800 rocket emoji upvotes to 109 red flag emoji votes.

Of course, that doesn’t mean the coin isn’t risky. Investors must do their own due diligence.

The other two new meme coins worth noting are new Ethereum meme coin Bruh (BRUH) and another Solana meme coin called FLUFFY (FLUFFY).

Bruh (BRUH) has soured to a market cap of more than $17 million, up over 230% in the past 24 hours.

That makes it one of the top crypto gainers today, and BRUH also has good community trust.

It has 870 rocket ship emoji votes, 657 fire emoji votes and 94 red flag emoji votes on DEXScreener.

FLUFFY, meanwhile, is a much much smaller coin, with a market cap around $54,000.

It’s still up nearly 200% in 24 hours, making it another one of the top crypto gainers today.

But its tiny size and small liquidity of just $30,000 means it could see large, volatile moves if big buyers/sellers come in.

Coins like all of the above are very very risky.

Traders must do their own due diligence and never risk more than they can afford to lose.

Alternative to Top Crypto Gainers Today

While still risky, and alternative investment strategy worth considering is crypto presale investing.

The volatility of on-chain DEX markets leaves traders exposed to FOMO, raising the risk they make a bad investment decision.

By contrast, the very definition of a presale means a private sale of a token ahead of its market launch.

Presales normally last a few weeks, allowing investors time to research a project before getting involved fully. FOMO risks are much lower.

Presales remain risky – a project may fail to deliver on its promises.

But they can be a great way to get into a high-potential crypto early and at a discount price.

Cryptonews.com keeps a close eye on the presale market. Here are some of their top picks.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.