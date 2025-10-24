Think Banks Don’t Move Markets? Bitcoin’s DeFi Hopes May Be Crushed by TradFi’s Collateral Grab

Author Hongji Feng
Last updated: October 24, 2025

Wall Street’s newest steps reach directly into crypto’s core collateral, and that shift could decide where bitcoin’s DeFi experiments actually take root once markets turn volatile and balance sheets matter more than slogans.

JPMorgan is preparing a program that lets institutions pledge Bitcoin and Ethereum for loans, while Fidelity’s product page now offers Solana trading to eligible U.S. clients. Together, these channels route funding and access through familiar rails that large investors already use.

As collateral and spot activity settle inside incumbent systems, Bitcoin native DeFi will need clear utility, steady settlement, and transparent rules to attract deposits during busy periods, not just during calm sessions when risk feels distant.

Collateral Policy Moves From Talk To Term Sheets

JPMorgan plans to let institutional clients pledge Bitcoin and Ethereum for loans, which would place crypto inside a familiar collateral workflow rather than at the edge of bespoke arrangements. The timing matters because collateral that funds against coin holdings can reduce the need to unwind spot or perpetual positions during routine cash needs, particularly when the listed basis is thin.

Bloomberg frames the work as an end-of-year goal and aligns with earlier Financial Times coverage that described internal exploration of crypto-secured lending.

JPMorgan plans to allow institutional clients to use their holdings of Bitcoin and Ether as collateral for loans by the end of the year in a significant deepening of Wall Street’s crypto integration https://t.co/OcH4qjWnTa — Bloomberg (@business) October 24, 2025

“The expansion underscores how quickly crypto is being pulled into the financial system’s core plumbing,” the report reads. “With Bitcoin rallying this year and the Trump administration rolling back regulatory hurdles, major banks are starting to bring digital assets deeper into the lending system.”

If that corridor opens, desks will still price every decision against live markets. Collateral mobility can compress haircuts during calm periods and widen them more predictably during stress, which tends to smooth forced selling rather than amplify it, although the effect ultimately depends on the specific limits that a dealer sets.

Retail And Advisory Access Extends To Solana

Fidelity’s product page now lists Solana alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin inside Fidelity Crypto, which places a large-cap token directly inside a mainstream brokerage workflow for eligible U.S. clients. Access alone does not create demand, yet when users already keep cash and securities at the same firm, friction drops during periods when portfolios are rebalanced across asset classes.

Because Solana venues already show deep order books at peak hours, an integrated path through a large broker can change where retail flows land during macro headlines, which in turn shapes how quickly spreads stabilize.

None of this ensures sustained inflows, and it does not imply a policy stance from the broker beyond product availability, yet the operational change is clear on the public page and therefore part of the new baseline for access.

Bitcoin-Native DeFi Seeks Liquidity On Its Own Terms

While banks pull crypto closer to traditional funding, Bitcoin-focused DeFi stacks are trying to move liquidity without relying on custodial bridges.

The stated goal is to allow lending, swaps, and other smart contract activity that references native Bitcoin rather than wrapped substitutes, which would let BTC and ETH liquidity meet in programmable venues without surrendering entirely to centralized rails.

How these efforts meet in practice will be visible in the data. If collateral acceptance by large dealers keeps coin balances on institutional books, on-chain programs will need to offer yields or functionality that justifies moving funds into noncustodial systems.

If DeFi primitives deliver that utility with clear rules and dependable settlement, some liquidity will return to those paths during normal conditions and even during stress. Either outcome will be easier to track by pairing protocol disclosures with the aggregate reads, which together show where volume concentrates when policy and product access change at the same time.