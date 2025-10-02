BTC $118,564.33 2.03%
ETH $4,385.57 1.83%
SOL $223.24 3.22%
PEPE $0.000010 5.85%
SHIB $0.000012 3.15%
DOGE $0.25 6.50%
XRP $2.97 2.17%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Thailand Plans To Expand Crypto ETF Lineup To Include Altcoins

Altcoin Spot ETFs Thailand
The plan would let investors access domestic crypto ETFs covering more assets, moving beyond reliance on overseas funds.
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
About Author

Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Thailand

Thailand is preparing to widen its cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund offerings, moving beyond Bitcoin to include a basket of digital tokens as regulators seek to strengthen the country’s position as a regional crypto hub.

The Thai SEC is drafting new rules in coordination with other agencies, aiming for a rollout early next year, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Local mutual funds and institutional investors are expected to offer the products once approvals are in place.

SEC secretary-general Pornanong Budsaratragoon reportedly confirmed the agency aims to expand the range of crypto assets included in the ETFs.

Stock Market Slump Drives Younger Investors Toward Digital Assets

The regulator’s push comes at a time when Thailand’s stock market has fallen 7.6% this year, and younger investors are increasingly drawn to digital assets.

By creating more regulated channels for exposure, officials hope to meet rising demand while tightening oversight of the fast-moving sector.

Currently, Thai investors can buy tokens directly or invest in funds run by licensed managers that place money only in overseas crypto ETFs. The new plan goes further, providing domestic structures that cover a wider range of assets.

Altcoin ETF Plans Reflect Next Stage Of Thai Crypto Policy Development

Thailand’s first spot Bitcoin ETF was approved in 2024, managed by One Asset Management. The fund, structured as a “fund of funds,” gave institutional clients regulated access to Bitcoin through global investment vehicles.

The approval came after the US launched its own spot Bitcoin ETFs following a landmark court ruling. This move placed Thailand in line with Hong Kong and other markets that were also embracing such products.

Now, the expansion into altcoin ETFs marks the next stage of policy development. It shows the country’s ambition to bring tokenized investments into mainstream portfolios.

Enforcement Push Follows Surge In Domestic Crypto Trading Activity

By late 2024, active crypto trading accounts in Thailand had surpassed 270,000, pointing to the growing appetite.

At the same time, regulators have not shied away from enforcement. In June, the SEC blocked access to five unlicensed cryptocurrency exchanges, including Bybit and OKX, citing risks of money laundering and potential harm to investors.

Authorities said the platforms had been offering trading services to Thai residents without authorization and referred the cases to the Economic Crime Suppression Division.

Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: XRP, Solana, and DOGE ETF Filings Withdrawn – But Here’s Why That’s Not Bearish
2025-09-30 14:05:19
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Features
Vanguard U-Turn on Crypto ETFs Could Be Explosive for Bitcoin
2025-10-01 07:06:47
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-09-30 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-30 13:50:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-01 17:25:58
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-02 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,273,934,243,692
9.49
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: XRP, Solana, and DOGE ETF Filings Withdrawn – But Here’s Why That’s Not Bearish
2025-09-30 14:05:19
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Features
Vanguard U-Turn on Crypto ETFs Could Be Explosive for Bitcoin
2025-10-01 07:06:47
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-09-30 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-30 13:50:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-01 17:25:58
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-02 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Bitcoin Breaks $118K As ‘Uptober’ Rally Takes Hold On Dollar Weakness
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-10-02 04:39:48
Bitcoin News
Japanese Loans Giant MBK Announces $2M Bitcoin Purchase, Crypto Exchange Deal
Tim Alper
Tim Alper
2025-10-01 23:30:00
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors