Thailand Plans To Expand Crypto ETF Lineup To Include Altcoins

The plan would let investors access domestic crypto ETFs covering more assets, moving beyond reliance on overseas funds.

Shalini Nagarajan Last updated: October 2, 2025

Thailand is preparing to widen its cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund offerings, moving beyond Bitcoin to include a basket of digital tokens as regulators seek to strengthen the country’s position as a regional crypto hub.

The Thai SEC is drafting new rules in coordination with other agencies, aiming for a rollout early next year, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Local mutual funds and institutional investors are expected to offer the products once approvals are in place.

SEC secretary-general Pornanong Budsaratragoon reportedly confirmed the agency aims to expand the range of crypto assets included in the ETFs.

Stock Market Slump Drives Younger Investors Toward Digital Assets

The regulator’s push comes at a time when Thailand’s stock market has fallen 7.6% this year, and younger investors are increasingly drawn to digital assets.

By creating more regulated channels for exposure, officials hope to meet rising demand while tightening oversight of the fast-moving sector.

Currently, Thai investors can buy tokens directly or invest in funds run by licensed managers that place money only in overseas crypto ETFs. The new plan goes further, providing domestic structures that cover a wider range of assets.

Altcoin ETF Plans Reflect Next Stage Of Thai Crypto Policy Development

Thailand’s first spot Bitcoin ETF was approved in 2024, managed by One Asset Management. The fund, structured as a “fund of funds,” gave institutional clients regulated access to Bitcoin through global investment vehicles.

The approval came after the US launched its own spot Bitcoin ETFs following a landmark court ruling. This move placed Thailand in line with Hong Kong and other markets that were also embracing such products.

Now, the expansion into altcoin ETFs marks the next stage of policy development. It shows the country’s ambition to bring tokenized investments into mainstream portfolios.

Enforcement Push Follows Surge In Domestic Crypto Trading Activity

By late 2024, active crypto trading accounts in Thailand had surpassed 270,000, pointing to the growing appetite.

At the same time, regulators have not shied away from enforcement. In June, the SEC blocked access to five unlicensed cryptocurrency exchanges, including Bybit and OKX, citing risks of money laundering and potential harm to investors.

Authorities said the platforms had been offering trading services to Thai residents without authorization and referred the cases to the Economic Crime Suppression Division.