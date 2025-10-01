BTC $118,457.84 3.70%
ETH $4,342.25 4.71%
SOL $221.36 6.66%
PEPE $0.0000097 4.85%
SHIB $0.000012 4.87%
DOGE $0.24 6.79%
XRP $2.94 3.68%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

Japanese Loans Giant MBK Announces $2M Bitcoin Purchase, Crypto Exchange Deal

crypto adoption Japan
Firm has bought BTC 17.6 and will work with a company that provides crypto settlement options for real estate deals
Author
Tim Alper
Author
Tim Alper
About Author

Tim Alper is a British journalist and features writer who has worked at Cryptonews.com since 2018. He has written for media outlets such as the BBC, the Guardian, and Chosun Ilbo. He has also worked...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Japanese Loans Giant MBK Announces $2M Bitcoin Purchase, Crypto Exchange Deal

The Japanese loans provider MBK says it has bought over $2 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and struck a partnership deal with a domestic crypto exchange.

The new deal will see MBK work with FINX JCrypto, which owns the Coin Estate exchange. The latter provides crypto settlement services for real estate purchases.

A graph showing MBK (TYO: 3121) share prices on the Tokyo Exchange since the start of 2025.
MBK (TYO: 3121) share prices on the Tokyo Exchange since the start of 2025. (Source: Yahoo Finance)

MBK: Bitcoin Buy

In an official MBK press release, the company said that it had acquired 300 million yen ($2,037,836) worth of Bitcoin using its balance sheet.

It said the company’s board of directors had signed off on the purchase before it snapped up approximately BTC 17.6, paying a price of around 17 million yen ($115,529) per Bitcoin.

Like many other Japanese firms that have bought BTC in recent months, MBK said it was investing in Bitcoin “as a way to protect its assets against the prolonged depreciation of the yen and inflationary forces.”

But it added that it would not “only” use the BTC for “investment purposes.” Instead, MBK said it would use the coins to provide its own real estate settlement services.

The company said it plans to strengthen its investment operations through further crypto adoption.

The firm provides investment options for corporations, as well as loan services for the real estate sector. It also provides operations management solutions for sports facilities and hotels.

MBK said it will leverage FINX JCrypto’s expertise in real estate transactions and crypto-powered settlements to “enhance the reliability and safety” of its own Bitcoin-powered property settlement services.

The headquarters of MBK, in Tokyo, Japan.
The headquarters of MBK, in Tokyo, Japan. (Source: Jasdaq-Liao [CC BY-SA 4.0])

Japanese Firms Continue Bitcoin Pivot

FINX JCrypto has a Japanese crypto exchange permit, and also operates a licenced real estate brokerage.

Last year, October 2024, the Hong Kong-based Avenir Group family office agreed a deal to buy FINX Jcrypto.

Japanese firms from a vast range of sectors continue to flock to Bitcoin. Last month, one of the country’s most prominent kimono makers, Marusho Hotta, finalized a deal with the US crypto custody firm Bakkt.

The deal will see the company change its name to “Bitcoin Japan.” Other Japanese fashion and textiles firms are also using their balance sheets to buy BTC.

These include the synthetic yarn producer Kitabo and the fashion retailer ANAP.

Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: XRP, Solana, and DOGE ETF Filings Withdrawn – But Here’s Why That’s Not Bearish
2025-09-30 14:05:19
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-09-30 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 30 September – XRP, Aster, Cardano
2025-09-30 22:35:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-30 13:50:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-01 17:25:58
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-02 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$118,458
3.70 %
Bitcoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,229,640,959,730
8.36
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: XRP, Solana, and DOGE ETF Filings Withdrawn – But Here’s Why That’s Not Bearish
2025-09-30 14:05:19
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-09-30 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 30 September – XRP, Aster, Cardano
2025-09-30 22:35:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-30 13:50:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-01 17:25:58
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-02 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Can BTC’s $118K Breakout Rally Hit $124K Next?
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-10-01 23:46:22
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $100B in ETF Filings Could Flood XRP – $10 XRP is Just the Start 
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter
2025-10-01 22:45:00
Tim Alper
Tim Alper is a British journalist and features writer who has worked at Cryptonews.com since 2018. He has written for media outlets such as the BBC, the Guardian, and Chosun Ilbo. He has also worked on media projects with Samsung, Sony, LG, Hyundai, Korean Air, Microsoft, Accenture, and more. His crypto-related articles have also been published on The Motley Fool and FXEmpire.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors