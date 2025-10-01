Japanese Loans Giant MBK Announces $2M Bitcoin Purchase, Crypto Exchange Deal

Firm has bought BTC 17.6 and will work with a company that provides crypto settlement options for real estate deals

The Japanese loans provider MBK says it has bought over $2 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and struck a partnership deal with a domestic crypto exchange.

The new deal will see MBK work with FINX JCrypto, which owns the Coin Estate exchange. The latter provides crypto settlement services for real estate purchases.

MBK: Bitcoin Buy

In an official MBK press release, the company said that it had acquired 300 million yen ($2,037,836) worth of Bitcoin using its balance sheet.

It said the company’s board of directors had signed off on the purchase before it snapped up approximately BTC 17.6, paying a price of around 17 million yen ($115,529) per Bitcoin.

Like many other Japanese firms that have bought BTC in recent months, MBK said it was investing in Bitcoin “as a way to protect its assets against the prolonged depreciation of the yen and inflationary forces.”

But it added that it would not “only” use the BTC for “investment purposes.” Instead, MBK said it would use the coins to provide its own real estate settlement services.

The company said it plans to strengthen its investment operations through further crypto adoption.

The firm provides investment options for corporations, as well as loan services for the real estate sector. It also provides operations management solutions for sports facilities and hotels.

MBK said it will leverage FINX JCrypto’s expertise in real estate transactions and crypto-powered settlements to “enhance the reliability and safety” of its own Bitcoin-powered property settlement services.

Japanese Firms Continue Bitcoin Pivot

FINX JCrypto has a Japanese crypto exchange permit, and also operates a licenced real estate brokerage.

Last year, October 2024, the Hong Kong-based Avenir Group family office agreed a deal to buy FINX Jcrypto.

Japanese firms from a vast range of sectors continue to flock to Bitcoin. Last month, one of the country’s most prominent kimono makers, Marusho Hotta, finalized a deal with the US crypto custody firm Bakkt.

The deal will see the company change its name to “Bitcoin Japan.” Other Japanese fashion and textiles firms are also using their balance sheets to buy BTC.

These include the synthetic yarn producer Kitabo and the fashion retailer ANAP.