BTC 1.25%
$57,226.51
ETH 1.59%
$2,414.39
SOL 3.91%
$132.34
PEPE 1.37%
$0.0000072
SHIB 2.52%
$0.000013
BNB -1.37%
$504.91
DOGE 0.86%
$0.096
XRP 0.24%
$0.55
TG Casino
powered by $TGC
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Tether Partners with Reku to Foster Crypto Literacy in Indonesia

Tether partners with Reku to promote crypto literacy in Indonesia through a roadshow across ten cities.
Last updated:
Author
Jimmy Aki
Author
Jimmy Aki
About Author

Jimmy has nearly 10 years of experience as a journalist and writer in the blockchain industry. He has worked with well-known publications such as Bitcoin Magazine, CCN, Business2Community, and...

Author Profile
Last updated:
Why Trust Cryptonews
With over a decade of crypto coverage, Cryptonews delivers authoritative insights you can rely on. Our veteran team of journalists and analysts combines in-depth market knowledge with hands-on testing of blockchain technologies. We maintain strict editorial standards, ensuring factual accuracy and impartial reporting on both established cryptocurrencies and emerging projects. Our longstanding presence in the industry and commitment to quality journalism make Cryptonews a trusted source in the dynamic world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Tether

Tether Operations Limited announced a strategic partnership with Indonesian cryptocurrency exchange Reku on September 4, to promote crypto literacy through a roadshow across ten major cities in Indonesia.

This partnership focuses on educating the public about blockchain technology and digital assets through a series of educational events scheduled from September 2024 to March 2025.

Tether and Reku’s Partnership to Promote Crypto Literacy

The roadshow will cover ten major Indonesian cities, including Bali, Medan, Yogyakarta, Surabaya, Malang, Padang, Palembang, Pekanbaru, Balikpapan, and Jakarta.

It will focus on raising awareness about blockchain technology, crypto assets, and peer-to-peer systems, equipping Indonesians with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions in the digital economy.

Founded in 2018, Reku has grown into a significant platform in Indonesia, allowing users to buy, sell, and invest in digital assets.

This partnership reflects both companies’ commitment to advancing crypto literacy in Indonesia and aligns with Tether’s broader strategy of supporting crypto adoption in emerging markets.

Jesse Choi, co-CEO of Reku, expressed optimism about the collaboration, emphasizing that the literacy series will reach thousands of participants, further familiarizing Indonesians with blockchain technology and crypto assets.

Tether EDU and the Growing Adoption of Crypto in Indonesia

A key component of the Reku partnership is Tether EDU, Tether’s educational department focused on promoting digital literacy globally.

Tether EDU is responsible for coordinating international programs that teach communities about the benefits and practical uses of digital currencies.

Tether’s focus on education isn’t limited to Indonesia. In 2022, Tether launched a Plan ₿ Summer School in Switzerland to democratize access to blockchain and crypto education.

This effort is part of a broader initiative to make Bitcoin, Tether, and the LVGA token legal tender in southern Switzerland.

The Indonesian cryptocurrency market has experienced significant growth, with Indonesia ranking 7th globally in cryptocurrency adoption in 2023, according to Chainalysis.

The country saw a substantial increase in crypto transactions, reaching 211 trillion Indonesian Rupiah (US$13 billion) in May.

Registered crypto investors surged from 8.25 million in November 2023 to 20.16 million by April 2024, underscoring Indonesia’s growing role as a hub for crypto activities.

Despite this growth, the sector faces regulatory challenges. The Commodity Futures Trading Supervisory Agency (Bappebti) has warned that heavy taxation could hinder the industry’s development.

Currently, crypto transactions in Indonesia are subject to a 0.10% income tax and a 0.11% VAT, while exchanges face a 0.02% transaction tax.

Recommended Articles
Russian Bitcoin Miners: Industrial Players ‘Mined BTC 54,000 in 2023’
2024-09-04 23:30:00
Bitfarms Fires Back at Riot Platforms' Criticism, Accuses Rival of Self-Interest in Board Dispute
2024-09-04 21:30:20
Nigerian Court To Decide Binance Exec’s Bail Application on Oct 9
2024-09-04 21:13:28
Oregon Man To Pay Over $209 Million For Supposed Crypto Ponzi Scheme
2024-09-04 19:42:26
Flow Reveals Major EVM Upgrade, Google and Ubisoft as Partners
2024-09-04 19:13:33
Nyan Heroes Launches New Playtest with Solana-Based Token Rewards
2024-09-04 19:08:06
Coinbase CLO Paul Grewal "Encouraged" By Harris Campaign's Pursuit Of "New Approach" To Crypto: Bloomberg TV
2024-09-04 16:55:34
Read More Articles

More Articles

Blockchain News
Tether Mints Additional $1 Billion on TRON Following July’s Issue
Jimmy Aki
Jimmy Aki
2024-08-20 13:44:29
Altcoin News
Tether Scraps Plans to Launch its Own Blockchain for USDT
Ruholamin Haqshanas
Ruholamin Haqshanas
2024-08-23 14:56:20
Jimmy Aki
Author
Jimmy has nearly 10 years of experience as a journalist and writer in the blockchain industry. He has worked with well-known publications such as Bitcoin Magazine, CCN, Business2Community, and Blockonomi, covering news and reviewing cryptocurrency products and services.
Read More