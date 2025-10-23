Tesla Gains $80M on Bitcoin Reserves in Q3, Opts Not to Sell Any Holdings

The EV-maker's shift to fair-value accounting let it record an $80m gain on its Bitcoin holdings, its biggest revaluation boost since 2021.

Crypto Reporter Shalini Nagarajan Last updated: October 23, 2025

Tesla booked an $80m profit on its Bitcoin holdings in the third quarter of 2025, as the electric vehicle-maker refrained from selling or adding to its crypto reserves.

The company’s quarterly report, released on Oct. 22, showed that it continues to hold 11,509 Bitcoin, now valued at $1.31b.

The figure marks an increase from $1.23b in the previous quarter, driven entirely by Bitcoin’s price appreciation.

Tesla’s holdings have not changed since early 2022, but their valuation has climbed sharply alongside the broader crypto rally this year.

JUST IN: Elon Musk's Tesla did not sell any of its $1.3 billion Bitcoin in Q3 pic.twitter.com/D6GKMOXQXO — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) October 22, 2025

Revised Accounting Lifts Tesla’s Q3 Bitcoin Valuation To Its Highest Level In Four Years

Tesla began using new fair-value accounting rules earlier this year, which require its digital asset holdings to be reported at current market prices rather than at historical cost.

The adjustment allowed the company to recognize the $80m gain under “other income,” its strongest quarter for Bitcoin revaluation since 2021.

Its current holdings make it the 11th largest corporate Bitcoin owner in the world, ranking behind MicroStrategy, Galaxy Digital, and Block but ahead of Hut 8 Mining and other institutions. It was also Tesla’s second consecutive quarter of Bitcoin gains, reflecting the recovery in digital asset markets through 2025.

Tesla Says Surge In R&D And AI Investment Drove 50% Jump In Operating Costs

Bitcoin-related gains and losses are not included in Tesla’s adjusted earnings per share. The company reported total revenue of $25.18b, up from a year earlier. Automotive revenue rose 6% to $21.2b, while total net income fell 37% to $1.37b, or 39 cents per share, compared with $2.17b, or 62 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.

Tesla attributed the decline in profitability to lower electric vehicle prices and higher operating costs, which rose by more than 50%. The company said the increase was partly due to investments in artificial intelligence and other research and development projects.

The report signals Tesla’s continued long-term view on Bitcoin, which the company has previously described as “a liquid alternative to cash.”

It has not made any new purchases since early 2022, when it briefly sold a portion of its holdings to test liquidity before reclassifying Bitcoin as a strategic treasury asset.

Automaker Keeps Bitcoin Holdings Steady Despite Volatile Market Swings Since 2021 Purchase

Tesla first purchased $1.5b worth of Bitcoin in Feb. 2021, a move that marked one of the earliest corporate endorsements of the cryptocurrency by a major US public company. Since then, the automaker has kept its digital asset position stable despite periods of significant market volatility.

Meanwhile, a wallet linked to SpaceX, another Musk-led company, moved about $268m worth of Bitcoin to two addresses on Tuesday, according to data from Arkham Intelligence.

On-chain analyst Ai Yi said the transactions followed a three-month pause and were likely part of internal fund management rather than an asset sale.