BTC $107,815.88 -2.69%
ETH $3,867.76 -3.93%
SOL $184.48 -3.77%
PEPE $0.0000069 -4.58%
SHIB $0.0000099 -3.37%
DOGE $0.19 -3.34%
XRP $2.41 -2.14%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

Elon Musk’s SpaceX-Linked Wallet Transfers $268M in Bitcoin

Bitcoin Elon Musk SpaceX
In July, SpaceX transferred 1,308 BTC, valued at about $153 million to Coinbase Prime wallets.
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
About Author

Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
SpaceX Bitcoin

A SpaceX-linked wallet has moved $268 million worth of Bitcoin to two separate addresses on Tuesday, Arkham data shows.

According to on-chain analyst Ai Yi, the transfer from SpaceX account follows a 3-month hiatus. The analyst suggested that the move is likely to be an internal management move and not a sale.

“In July, SpaceX’s sudden transfer had its receiving address marked by Arkham as a Coinbase Prime Custody address. This time, it might just be wallet reorganization.”

SpaceX Fund Transfers Follow a Pattern

Per on-chain data, 1187 BTC have been transferred to the address starting with “bc1qq,” and 1208 BTC to the address starting “bc1qj7.” Currently, the funds remain in the wallets and have neither been transferred further nor sold.

The recent fund movement shows similar prior patterns. In July, SpaceX transferred 1,308 BTC, valued at about $153 million to Coinbase Prime wallets.

These movements have led to speculations about SpaceX’s BTC holdings. One user speculated that the company’s BTC reserve strategy seems “more aggressive.” Analysts believe that the transfers are just part of managing their wallets efficiently.

Interestingly, per Arkham, SpaceX once held a much larger position — roughly 28,000 BTC at its April 2021 peak — but pared back the size during the market turmoil of 2022.

Following the recent transfer, the SpaceX-linked wallet has a balance of 5,790 Bitcoin, valued at $625 million at current prices.

Elon Musk Grips Tight on Crypto

Among Elon Musk’s companies, Tesla had been an aggressive BTC accumulated; however, confirmed in 2022 that it had sold 75% of the 38,747 BTC at a loss.

Tesla now stands 11th among the top corporate Bitcoin holders, accumulating a total of 11,509 BTC. The car maker’s entire BTC holdings are valued at about $1.241 billion at current prices.

Combined, the two Musk-linked companies now hold roughly $1.86 billion in Bitcoin on paper.

Bitcoin fell 2.71% to $107,829 in the past 24 hours, underperforming the broader crypto market. The largest crypto is trading at $107,719 at press time.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s New $1B Deal Could Put XRP at the Center of Fortune 500 Payments
2025-10-17 23:15:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Onchain Accumulation Hits Six-Year Low – What Does the Supply Squeeze Mean for BTC?
2025-10-19 14:46:12
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
‘Trump Insider’ Whale Who Scored $160M In BTC Rout Opens $76M Bitcoin Short At 10x Leverage
2025-10-20 04:33:28
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-17 15:47:26
,
by Ines S. Tavares
15 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-20 22:10:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-20 16:27:24
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-20 16:25:24
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-20 16:36:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-21 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$107,816
2.69 %
Bitcoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,847,378,486,550
-5.22
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s New $1B Deal Could Put XRP at the Center of Fortune 500 Payments
2025-10-17 23:15:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Onchain Accumulation Hits Six-Year Low – What Does the Supply Squeeze Mean for BTC?
2025-10-19 14:46:12
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
‘Trump Insider’ Whale Who Scored $160M In BTC Rout Opens $76M Bitcoin Short At 10x Leverage
2025-10-20 04:33:28
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-17 15:47:26
,
by Ines S. Tavares
15 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-20 22:10:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-20 16:27:24
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-20 16:25:24
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-20 16:36:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-21 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
[LIVE] XRP Price Tracker, October 21: Live News and Price Updates for Ripple’s XRP As $1B Evernorth Raise Sparks Excitement
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-10-21 09:27:39
Ethereum News
‘We Scaled Ethereum, Got Zero Help’ – Polygon and Sonic Labs Slam Ethereum Foundation
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-10-21 08:53:41
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors