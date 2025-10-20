BTC $111,074.43 2.42%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Synthetix Price Prediction: SNX Up 20% in 24H, Is A Push Above $2 Coming Today?

Crypto Trading Perpetual Futures Price Prediction
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
SNX surges 20% in 24 hours as $1M trading contest begins – Synthetix price prediction now targets a breakout above $2.
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1760960033-synthetix-price-prediction

The price of SNX has gone up by 20% in the past 24 hours as the project’s $1 million trading competition kicked off today. Alongside the upcoming launch of its perpetual futures trading platform, the start of this event favors a bullish Synthetix price prediction.

In late September, Synthetix launched this marketing effort to attract users to its decentralized perps trading venue.

A total of 100 traders will compete for the glory and a grand prize of $1 million. Synthetix will announce the winner in November.

The SNX token has been performing positively ahead of the launch of this competition. In the past 30 days alone, the token has jumped by 143% as the community is excited by the launch of Synthetix’s DEX.

Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours alone, trading volumes have exploded by 269% to $398 million. This figure accounts for 70% of the token’s circulating market cap.

Synthetix Price Prediction: SNX Bounced Off $1.3 with Strong Volumes

The daily chart shows that SNX encountered selling pressure recently as it hit $2.4. However, a strong demand zone oppped up at $1.3, as this price area acted as a cushion during the latest pullback.

synthetix price chart

Now, a move to $2 seems inevitable, and today’s strong volumes confirm a bounce off this area. This could set in motion a move to much higher ground over the coming weeks.

If this DEX satisfies traders’ expectations, the platform could compete with long-standing players in the market like Hyperliquid and the recently launched Aster.

This favors a bullish outlook that could end up pushing SNX above the $3 barrier. The token could even reach $6 if bullish momentum keeps accelerating.

Alongside Synthetix, a new crypto futures trading platform called Coin Futures is making it easier for newcomers to bet on where the price of their favorite cryptocurrencies will go in the future.

Access 1000X Leverage and Top Auto-Trading Features with CoinFutures

CoinFutures makes things simple by launching a user-friendly futures trading platform that lets you open long and short positions on your favorite tokens with just a few clicks.

coinfutures trading platform

Simply register with an email and username to start. Upon making your first deposit, you can start placing trades on top tokens like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Simply click on “Up” and “Down” depending on which direction you think the price is going. Then choose the amount you want to trade, and select how much leverage you want to use. With just $10, CoinFutures lets you boost your position to up to $10,000.

You can use the platform’s auto-trading tools to set your ideal entry and exit prices for each trade and cash out automatically if you hit those thresholds.

To register on CoinFutures, simply head to the official CoinFutures website and hit the “Register” button.

You can make your first deposit with cryptos like USDT or ETH, or use a bank card instead to fund your account.

Register on CoinFutures here

Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Examining Onchain Metrics After ETH Posts Solid 24h and 7d Gains
2025-10-18 13:09:15
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Onchain Accumulation Hits Six-Year Low – What Does the Supply Squeeze Mean for BTC?
2025-10-19 14:46:12
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Andrew Tate’s Deep Crash Forecast Tests BTC Traders After Liquidity Sweep
2025-10-18 12:30:58
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-17 15:47:26
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-20 09:29:01
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-20 13:51:09
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-20 13:47:12
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-20 13:55:39
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-20 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
