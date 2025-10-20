Synthetix Price Prediction: SNX Up 20% in 24H, Is A Push Above $2 Coming Today?

SNX surges 20% in 24 hours as $1M trading contest begins – Synthetix price prediction now targets a breakout above $2.

The price of SNX has gone up by 20% in the past 24 hours as the project’s $1 million trading competition kicked off today. Alongside the upcoming launch of its perpetual futures trading platform, the start of this event favors a bullish Synthetix price prediction .

In late September, Synthetix launched this marketing effort to attract users to its decentralized perps trading venue.

Synthetix Trading Competition on Ethereum Mainnet launches October 20.



🔹 $1,000,000 top prize

🔹 100 traders

🔹 The first perp DEX on Ethereum Mainnet



Let's go!



🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7r71e1j4uu — Synthetix ⚔️ (@synthetix_io) October 2, 2025

A total of 100 traders will compete for the glory and a grand prize of $1 million. Synthetix will announce the winner in November.

The SNX token has been performing positively ahead of the launch of this competition. In the past 30 days alone, the token has jumped by 143% as the community is excited by the launch of Synthetix’s DEX.

Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours alone, trading volumes have exploded by 269% to $398 million. This figure accounts for 70% of the token’s circulating market cap.

Synthetix Price Prediction: SNX Bounced Off $1.3 with Strong Volumes

The daily chart shows that SNX encountered selling pressure recently as it hit $2.4. However, a strong demand zone oppped up at $1.3, as this price area acted as a cushion during the latest pullback.

Now, a move to $2 seems inevitable, and today’s strong volumes confirm a bounce off this area. This could set in motion a move to much higher ground over the coming weeks.

If this DEX satisfies traders’ expectations, the platform could compete with long-standing players in the market like Hyperliquid and the recently launched Aster.

This favors a bullish outlook that could end up pushing SNX above the $3 barrier. The token could even reach $6 if bullish momentum keeps accelerating.

