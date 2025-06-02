Summer Mersinger Leaps From CFTC to Lead Blockchain Association Amid Crypto Unity Push

Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) official Summer Mersinger began her new career at the Blockchain Association as CEO on Monday shortly after her departure from the agency, social media posts from the former regulator confirm.

According to a June 2 X thread from Mersinger, the one-time CFTC commissioner is pushing for collaboration across the digital asset sector as it reaches a “critical juncture for crypto policy.”

1/ Today is my first day as CEO of @BlockchainAssn – and I couldn’t be more excited to join this powerful and growing community. 🧵 — Summer Mersinger (@SKMersinger) June 2, 2025

“There’s a growing crypto caucus in Congress, we have an executive branch that sees the inherent benefits of digital assets, and our regulatory agencies have turned the page from antagonism to collaboration,” Mersinger said.

“But we need to capture this moment and push pro-crypto policy across the finish line,” she added.

Mersinger then noted that she will kick off the Blockchain Association’s Summit Series in Washington, D.C., on June 5 as one of her first stops as CEO of the crypto collective and the event’s keynote speaker.

Fellow speakers slated to attend include Congressman French Hill (R-AR), Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI), and United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce.

“Today marks a new chapter for this community and for the Blockchain Association,” Mersinger added. “One built on shared purpose, collective energy, and a clear direction. I’m ready to get to work—together.”

Mersinger’s Move Marks Broader CFTC Exodus

News of Mersinger’s first day in the private sector comes amid a broader regulator shake-up at the CFTC as U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration plans sweeping regulatory changes for the digital asset industry.

Mersinger is just one of four CFTC commissioners who have decided to step down from their roles in recent weeks.

Commissioner Caroline Pham is set to leave her position when Trump’s pick to lead the CFTC, Brian Quintenz, is appointed to his role, though a set date has yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, fellow officials Christy Goldsmith and Kristin Johnson have also elected to leave the agency, marking a major regulatory shift for the federal organization.