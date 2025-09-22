BTC $112,859.50 -2.28%
Blockchain News

Strive and Semler Scientific to Merge in All-Stock Deal, Creating Bitcoin Treasury Powerhouse

Bitcoin Semler Scientific Strive
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
About Author

Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 

Strive, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire healthcare infrastructure firm Semler Scientific, Inc. in an all-stock transaction.

In an announcement, the firm said the merger represents an approximately 210% premium, equivalent to about $90.52 per share, based on the closing prices of both companies on September 19.

Under the terms of the agreement, each common share of Semler Scientific will be exchanged for 21.05 Class A common shares of Strive. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies and remains subject to customary closing conditions.

Bitcoin Treasury Strengthened with $675 Million Purchase

In conjunction with the merger announcement, Strive reveals it has purchased 5,816 bitcoin at an average price of $116,047 per bitcoin, totaling $675 million. This acquisition increases Strive’s total holdings to 5,886 bitcoin.

Following the merger, the combined company would own more than 10,900 bitcoin, excluding any additional purchases funded through future capital raises.

Earlier this year, Semler Scientific said it is planning to accumulate 10,000 Bitcoin and targets 105,000 Bitcoin by 2027. The company appointed BTC expert Joe Burnett as Director of Bitcoin Strategy to help lead its ambitious plans

Future Plans for Diagnostics Business

While bitcoin holdings remain central to the merger, the combined company also intends to explore options to monetize or distribute Semler Scientific’s profitable diagnostics business.

The strategy includes expanding into preventative diagnostics, focusing on early detection of chronic diseases and broader wellness initiatives. This dual approach aims to balance financial growth through bitcoin accumulation with mission-driven expansion in healthcare.

Strive’s management and board of directors will continue to lead the merged entity, with Semler Scientific’s Executive Chairman Eric Semler joining the board post-closing.

Leadership Views on the Transaction

“This merger cements Strive’s position as a top Bitcoin treasury company. We believe our capital structure and strategies position us to outperform bitcoin over the long run,” said Matt Cole, Chairman and CEO of Strive.

“This merger creates significant value for our stockholders by delivering a substantial premium and direct participation in one of the most innovative bitcoin strategies in the public markets,” said Eric Semler from Semler Scientific, Inc.

With unanimous board approval and strong alignment on strategy, the merger is positioned to create a scaled, innovative bitcoin acquisition platform while expanding into preventative healthcare.

