BTC $104,628.83 -2.64%
ETH $3,498.95 -5.67%
SOL $157.90 -10.24%
PEPE $0.0000055 -9.56%
SHIB $0.0000089 -7.02%
DOGE $0.16 -6.17%
XRP $2.25 -6.77%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

Strategy to Issue 3.5M Euro-Denominated Preferred Shares to Fuel BTC Purchases

bitcoin acquisition Michael Saylor Strategy
The net proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including the acquisition of Bitcoin.
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
About Author

Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Strategy

Michael Saylor’s BTC firm, Strategy, is planning to offer a Euro-denominated credit instrument under the symbol STRE. The firm plans for an initial public offering (IPO) of 3,500,000 shares of its 10.00% Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock.

The net proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including the acquisition of Bitcoin, a company statement read.

Saylor noted that the STRE would target European and global institutional investors.

The IPO STRE plans come alongside its additional Bitcoin purchase on Monday. The software-intelligent firm announced the purchase of 397 BTC between October 27 and November 2, totalling $45.6 million in cash.

Besides, Saylor sparked Bitcoin frenzy with his bold, cryptic November hint. “Orange is the color of November,” he wrote to his 4.6 million followers on X.

Here’s What the STRE Stock Would Carry

Per the official statement, STRE stock would carry €100 per share and will accumulate cumulative dividends at 10.00% annually.

Further, dividends will be paid in cash quarterly, beginning on December 31, 2025, if declared by its board of directors.

The preferred shares also include specific sections for dividend deferrals and compounding. Unpaid regular dividends will be compounded quarterly initially at a rate per annum equal to 10%, up to 18% per annum.

Strategy has retained redemption rights when outstanding STRE shares fall below 25% of the original issuance.

“The liquidation preference of the STRE Stock will initially be €100 per share,” the announcement read. Barclays, Morgan Stanley, Moelis & Company and others will act as joint book-running managers.

Strategy Shows No Signs of Slowing BTC Buys

The largest Bitcoin corporate holder with 641,205 BTC worth $67.67 billion in stash, has been steadily purchasing Bitcoin, reflecting Saylor’s unwavering commitment to BTC buys irrespective of market conditions.

The introduction of $STRE aims to assist Strategy in ongoing Bitcoin acquisitions without the need to sell common stock, attracting institutional investors looking to enter the BTC market.

Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Warns of November Crash – But ETH Could Soar While Everything Else Crashes
2025-11-03 15:11:08
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Price Analysis
Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano, Aster by the End of 2025
2025-11-03 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
News
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Nov. 03, 2025 – AI Tokens Drag Market Lower as Crypto Pullback Deepens
2025-11-03 04:40:03
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in November 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-28 17:50:29
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-31 18:45:40
,
by Ines S. Tavares
Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-31 19:56:11
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in November 2025
2025-10-31 18:40:08
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-11-04 01:51:23
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-30 19:14:14
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$104,629
2.64 %
Bitcoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,648,416,874,361
-8.96
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Warns of November Crash – But ETH Could Soar While Everything Else Crashes
2025-11-03 15:11:08
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Price Analysis
Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano, Aster by the End of 2025
2025-11-03 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
News
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Nov. 03, 2025 – AI Tokens Drag Market Lower as Crypto Pullback Deepens
2025-11-03 04:40:03
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in November 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-28 17:50:29
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-31 18:45:40
,
by Ines S. Tavares
Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-31 19:56:11
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in November 2025
2025-10-31 18:40:08
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-11-04 01:51:23
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-30 19:14:14
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
US Prosecutors Seek Maximum Five-Year Prison Term for Samourai Wallet Founders
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-11-04 06:40:59
Blockchain News
DeFi Protocol Stream Finance Suspends Withdrawals Following $93M Loss
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-11-04 05:19:21
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors