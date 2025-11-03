BTC $105,886.33 -3.86%
ETH $3,601.62 -6.82%
SOL $166.73 -9.50%
PEPE $0.0000057 -12.35%
SHIB $0.0000092 -7.98%
DOGE $0.16 -8.50%
XRP $2.33 -6.78%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

Billionaire Michael Saylor’s Strategy Keeps Buying Bitcoin — Adds 397 BTC for $45.6M

Bitcoin Michael Saylor Strategy
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
About Author

Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Michael Saylor Joins Bloomberg Billionaires as Net Worth Tops $7.3B

Strategy, the software-intelligence company led by billionaire executive chairman Michael Saylor, has once again expanded its Bitcoin holdings.

According to a company filing dated November 3, Strategy purchased 397 BTC between October 27 and November 2 for a total of $45.6 million in cash, paying an average price of $114,771 per coin.

The acquisition brings the company’s total Bitcoin stash to 641,205 BTC, accumulated at an average purchase price of $74,057 per BTC, representing a combined investment of $47.49 billion.

Strategy said the new bitcoins were acquired using proceeds from its active at-the-market (ATM) equity programs, a mechanism the company has relied on throughout 2025 to finance continuous Bitcoin accumulation.

Funding the Bitcoin Buys

The filing shows Strategy raised approximately $69.5 million in net proceeds during the one-week period across several preferred- and common-stock issuances.

These include proceeds generated through the sale of Series A perpetual preferred stock and class A common shares. The company continues to hold more than $46 billion in available capacity under its ATM programs, giving it flexibility to keep raising capital for future purchases.

The document details that $8.4 million came from the sale of STRF shares, $4.4 million from STRK shares, $2.3 million from STRD shares, and $54.4 million from MSTR common stock.

Proceeds from all these programs were directed specifically toward Bitcoin acquisitions, underscoring Saylor’s focus on converting equity capital into what he views as the world’s most reliable store of value.

Long-Term Conviction

Since adopting Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset in 2020, Strategy has remained one of the most aggressive corporate buyers in the market.

Saylor’s thesis is that Bitcoin functions as a digital form of gold—an appreciating monetary network that preserves value across time better than cash or bonds. His strategy has faced skepticism during bear-market drawdowns but has delivered large unrealized gains during price rallies.

Strategy’s holdings now exceed those of any other publicly listed company and most sovereign treasuries. At current market prices, the firm’s Bitcoin reserve is valued at roughly $45 billion, cementing its position as the largest corporate holder of the cryptocurrency.

No Signs of Slowing

The company’s steady rhythm of weekly purchases demonstrates Saylor’s unwavering commitment to Bitcoin accumulation regardless of market conditions. He has frequently stated that every dollar raised will ultimately be converted into BTC. With substantial ATM capacity remaining and Bitcoin trading near record highs, Strategy shows no indication of easing its buying strategy.

If the company maintains this pace, its Bitcoin holdings could soon surpass 650,000 BTC, further solidifying its status as the most influential corporate participant in the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Bitcoin News
Asia Market Open: Bitcoin Slips Below $108K As Investors Temper Hopes For Deeper Rate Cuts
2025-11-03 04:31:08
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
News
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Nov. 03, 2025 – AI Tokens Drag Market Lower as Crypto Pullback Deepens
2025-11-03 04:40:03
,
by Jai Pratap
Blockchain News
Crypto Market Prospect: After the Washout, the Soil Looks Richer
2025-10-15 21:39:07
,
by Hongji Feng
Best Crypto to Buy Now in November 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-28 17:50:29
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-31 18:45:40
,
by Ines S. Tavares
Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-31 19:56:11
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in November 2025
2025-10-31 18:40:08
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-31 18:33:23
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-30 19:14:14
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$105,886
3.86 %
Bitcoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,794,452,032,365
-6.64
Trending Crypto
Bitcoin News
Asia Market Open: Bitcoin Slips Below $108K As Investors Temper Hopes For Deeper Rate Cuts
2025-11-03 04:31:08
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
News
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Nov. 03, 2025 – AI Tokens Drag Market Lower as Crypto Pullback Deepens
2025-11-03 04:40:03
,
by Jai Pratap
Blockchain News
Crypto Market Prospect: After the Washout, the Soil Looks Richer
2025-10-15 21:39:07
,
by Hongji Feng
Best Crypto to Buy Now in November 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-28 17:50:29
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-31 18:45:40
,
by Ines S. Tavares
Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-31 19:56:11
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in November 2025
2025-10-31 18:40:08
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-31 18:33:23
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-30 19:14:14
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
$116M in Crypto Assets Gone – Balancer Suffers One of DeFi’s Largest Exploits
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-11-03 15:59:22
Exclusives
Archax CEO Graham Rodford on Regulation, Tokenization, and the Future of Digital Markets
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-11-03 15:57:46
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors