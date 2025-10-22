Stellar Price Prediction: XLM Price Crashes 18% in a Fortnight – Is a Drop Below $0.3 Next?

XLM selloff intensifies with volumes up 24% – Stellar price prediction hints at a rebound if $0.30 holds strong.

Author Alejandro Arrieche Author Alejandro Arrieche About Author Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 22, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

XLM has dropped sharply in the past two weeks, as the crypto market continues to struggle to shake off the negative impact of President Trump’s tariff increase on China. As market sentiment sours, is a bearish Stellar price prediction justified?

Trading volumes in the past 24 hours for XLM have gone up by 24% even though the price has retreated by 1.4%. This is an indication that selling pressure is increasing as XLM nears $0.30.

However, the popular trader Ali Martinez, whose X account is followed by nearly 161,000 users, shared an interesting chart that favors a bullish outlook for the token.

Stellar $XLM has a chance to rally toward $1 as long as $0.30 holds. pic.twitter.com/3JNPQgdcoN — Ali (@ali_charts) October 14, 2025

According to Martinez, as long as the $0.30 level holds, there is a chance that XLM could reach $1 during this cycle.

Thus far, the token has managed to stay above that mark, which favors Martinez prediction. Nonetheless, above-average volumes today could indicate that bears are getting ready to retest this key level once again.

Stellar Price Prediction: XLM Could Rise to $0.40 If It Holds Above This Key Level

The daily chart shows that the $0.30 area is definitely the key to watch if the selling pressure accelerates.

XLM has bounced off this level previously and it has technical relevance as there is confluence between a former area of resistance and a trend line support.

Nonetheless, the token has declined below the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains heavily depressed and is near oversold territory.

Unless market sentiment improves, it is highly likely that XLM will hit $0.30 in the near term. However, if the token stays above this mark, the odds of a strong bounce are high, and we could see Stellar recovering rapidly to at least $0.40 in the near term.

Altcoins had a good moment for a bit this year, and should once again jump to the spotlight soon once this wave of negative sentiment eases.

Top crypto presales will be positioned to reap the highest returns once that happens, and SUBBD ($SUBBD) seems to be ranked among the most promising projects as it has raised more than $1 million already.

SUBBD ($SUBBD) Makes AI-Powered Content Creation Easier and Unrestricted

SUBBD ($SUBBD) is building a next-gen platform for influencers where AI meets Web3 to make content creation faster, smarter, and more rewarding.

Instead of juggling multiple AI tools and social platforms, SUBBD puts everything in one place as creators can easily generate videos with AI, edit them, and upload directly to their target audience – all within the same ecosystem.

The $SUBBD token sits at the center, powering subscriptions, allowing users to make exclusive custom requests, and producing staking rewards for long-term holders.

By merging crypto payments with creative tools, SUBBD makes it easier for creators to monetize their work without annoying restrictions or excessive fees.

To buy $SUBBD at its discounted presale price, visit the official SUBBD website , connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet ), and grab some tokens before the next price increase.

You can either swap USDT or ETH or use a bank card to invest.