BTC $112,857.07 2.12%
ETH $4,452.66 1.64%
SOL $208.12 0.44%
PEPE $0.0000097 2.34%
SHIB $0.000012 1.82%
DOGE $0.21 1.67%
XRP $2.87 1.26%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.17
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Stablecoin Reserves on Exchanges Hit Record $68B as Binance Commands 67%: CryptoQuant

Binance CryptoQuant Stablecoin
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
About Author

Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
stablecoin

Stablecoin reserves on centralized crypto exchanges have reached an all-time high, climbing to $68 billion in early September, accoridng to latest data from CryptoQuant.

This latest progress shows the growing role of stablecoins in global crypto markets, providing both liquidity and a reliable bridge between fiat and digital assets.

The surge also reflects continued investor demand for stability amid volatile market conditions, as well as the increasing use of stablecoins in trading, yield generation, and cross-border settlements.

Binance Dominates Stablecoin Holdings

Leading the charge is Binance, whose reserves hit $44.2 billion by the end of August. This makes up 67% of all USDT and USDC reserves held across exchanges, reports CryptoQuant.

Of this total, $37.1 billion is in Tether (USDT), while $7.1 billion is in USD Coin (USDC), marking a resurgence in USDC’s presence on the platform.

Binance’s dominance highlights its unmatched role as the global hub for stablecoin liquidity, facilitating massive trading volumes and acting as a primary gateway for digital asset flows.

Other Exchanges Show Flat Growth

In contrast, competing exchanges have seen relatively stagnant stablecoin balances. OKX, the second-largest holder, currently maintains $9.0 billion in reserves, translating to a 14% market share.

Bybit follows with $4.2 billion (6%), and Coinbase holds $2.6 billion (4%). Despite their established positions, these platforms have not experienced meaningful growth in 2025, suggesting that users continue to consolidate activity on the largest exchanges, particularly Binance.

Binance and OKX Lead Recent Expansion

Over the past 30 days, the most notable increases in stablecoin liquidity occurred on Binance and OKX. Binance’s reserves swelled by $2.2 billion, while OKX added $800 million.

This acceleration demonstrates both exchanges’ ability to attract traders and capital, reinforcing their dominance in the sector. Meanwhile, Bybit and Coinbase’s reserves have remained largely flat, pointing to divergent strategies and user preferences across different platforms.

Press Releases
TOKEN6900 is Live And Could Be the Next SPX6900 
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 4, 2025 – Bitcoin Steadies at $112K, ETH Tops $4,400 as Traders Brace for September Slump
2025-09-04 04:24:05
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 4 September – XRP, Pi Coin, Dogecoin
2025-09-04 22:35:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-03 14:20:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-05 12:36:07
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-05 10:00:51
,
by Alan Draper
14 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-05 10:11:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-05 10:07:52
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-05 10:13:35
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-05 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
XRP
XRP
$2.87
1.26 %
XRP
Dogecoin
DOGE
$0.2193
1.67 %
Dogecoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,066,512,671,608
2.51
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
TOKEN6900 is Live And Could Be the Next SPX6900 
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 4, 2025 – Bitcoin Steadies at $112K, ETH Tops $4,400 as Traders Brace for September Slump
2025-09-04 04:24:05
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 4 September – XRP, Pi Coin, Dogecoin
2025-09-04 22:35:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-03 14:20:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-05 12:36:07
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-05 10:00:51
,
by Alan Draper
14 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-05 10:11:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-05 10:07:52
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-05 10:13:35
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-05 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Legendary BTC Wallet Suddenly Moves $52 Million – Is Satoshi Alive? 
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-09-05 12:18:47
Altcoin News
Stablecoin Giant Tether in Talks to Deepen Gold Investments Beyond $8.7B Reserves
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-09-05 12:17:36
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors