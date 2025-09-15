BTC $116,157.48 0.34%
ETH $4,635.30 -0.31%
SOL $240.76 -2.30%
PEPE $0.000011 -3.38%
SHIB $0.000013 -2.45%
DOGE $0.27 -5.50%
XRP $3.04 -1.37%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Crypto Regulation News

Bank of England Plan to Cap Stablecoin Holdings Draws Fire From Crypto Sector

Bank of England Stablecoin UK
Industry groups say the Bank of England’s proposed stablecoin caps are heavy-handed, hard to enforce and risk harming savers while weakening UK competitiveness.
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
About Author

Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Stablecoin

The Bank of England’s proposal to impose strict limits on how much stablecoin individuals and companies can own has reportedly triggered a backlash from the crypto industry, which says the measure risks stifling growth and putting Britain behind its peers.

Officials have suggested ownership caps of between £10,000 and £20,000 ($13,600 to $27,200) for individuals and £10m ($13.6m) for businesses on systemic stablecoins, those widely used for payments or likely to become so.

The plan comes as the central bank, working with the Financial Conduct Authority, develops a regulatory framework for digital tokens pegged to fiat currencies.

BoE Defends Plan as Safeguard Against Banking System Risks

Industry groups argue the approach is unnecessarily heavy-handed. Tom Duff Gordon, vice-president of international policy at Coinbase, told the Financial Times that imposing caps would be “bad for UK savers, bad for the City and bad for sterling.”

He pointed out that no other major jurisdiction has chosen to restrict ownership in this way.

The central bank’s caution reflects concerns that widespread use of stablecoins could drain deposits from traditional banks and weaken the financial system. Officials insist the limits could be transitional while the market adjusts to the rise of digital money.

But crypto executives warn the plan would be almost impossible to enforce. Simon Jennings, executive director of the UK Cryptoasset Business Council, said stablecoin issuers cannot monitor who holds their tokens at any given time.

Central Bank Stance at Odds With Treasury’s Pro-Innovation Agenda

Enforcing caps, he argued, would require complex and costly systems such as digital IDs or constant coordination between wallets.

The proposal threatens to deepen tensions between the Bank of England and the Treasury, which has signalled support for digital innovation in financial services. Chancellor Rachel Reeves said in July she wanted to drive forward developments in blockchain technology, including tokenized securities and stablecoins.

Critics say the central bank’s approach contrasts sharply with the US, where Congress passed the GENIUS Act this summer, embedding stablecoins more firmly into the financial system. The European Union has also introduced a comprehensive regime under its MiCA rules without resorting to ownership caps.

Stablecoin Market Nears $288B, Projected to Top $1.2 Trillion

The stablecoin market is now a fast-growing part of global finance. It is valued at around $288b. Most of that value comes from dollar-based tokens. Looking ahead, Coinbase has forecast the sector could expand to US$1.2 trillion by 2028.

For UK firms, the concern is clear. They fear that limits on ownership will curb adoption. As a result, business could shift overseas. Meanwhile, supporters of stablecoins argue the opposite. They say the tokens can cut the cost and time of cross-border payments. They also believe stablecoins will drive wider innovation in financial services.

The Bank of England plans to publish a consultation later this year. It will outline its updated approach to regulating stablecoins. However, industry representatives are already urging the bank to reconsider.

They warn that without more flexible rules, Britain could fall behind. In their view, the global race to regulate and embrace digital assets will leave the UK trailing if the current plan stands.

Press Releases
Ripple Quietly Transfers 15 Million XRP, DOT Miners Emerge as Hidden Gem for Retail Investors
Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: ETF Launch Could Spark Meme Supercycle – Will DOGE Be the First to Fly?
2025-09-12 21:10:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Are Bulls Getting Ready to Push the ETH Price Higher?
2025-09-14 12:12:24
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-12 10:30:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-12 09:50:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-15 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,286,827,686,875
5.16
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
Ripple Quietly Transfers 15 Million XRP, DOT Miners Emerge as Hidden Gem for Retail Investors
Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: ETF Launch Could Spark Meme Supercycle – Will DOGE Be the First to Fly?
2025-09-12 21:10:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Are Bulls Getting Ready to Push the ETH Price Higher?
2025-09-14 12:12:24
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-12 10:30:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-12 09:50:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-15 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
Taproot Enabled Bitcoin Spam by Ignoring Social Attack Vectors, Says Dev
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-09-15 07:17:41
Crypto Regulation News
Bank of England Plan to Cap Stablecoin Holdings Draws Fire From Crypto Sector
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-09-15 06:43:22
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors