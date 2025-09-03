BTC $111,051.23 0.71%
ETH $4,339.39 -1.10%
SOL $210.33 3.46%
PEPE $0.0000098 1.58%
SHIB $0.000012 0.76%
DOGE $0.21 0.42%
XRP $2.84 0.83%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.15
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Spot Crypto Trading Moves Closer to Mainstream With SEC, CFTC Backing — Here’s What It Means

CFTC Crypto Trading SEC
Strict rules for licensed platforms could curb fraud and manipulation, making crypto trading more attractive to retail and institutional investors.
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
About Author

Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Spot Crypto Trading Moves Closer to Mainstream With SEC, CFTC Backing — Here’s What It Means

Spot crypto trading is edging closer to mainstream finance after US regulators clarified that registered exchanges may facilitate such trades, a move that could widen access for investors and bring more legitimacy to digital assets.

The SEC and CFTC released a joint statement Tuesday, saying exchanges registered with either regulator are not prohibited from enabling the trading of certain spot crypto products. The effort shows both agencies working together to expand venue choice and competition in digital markets.

“Today’s joint staff statement represents a significant step forward in bringing innovation in the crypto asset markets back to America,” SEC Chairman Paul Atkins said. “Market participants should have the freedom to choose where they trade spot crypto assets.”

Agencies Vow To Work Together On Spot Crypto Oversight

CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline Pham said the new approach marked a break from the past.

“Under the prior administration, our agencies sent mixed signals about regulation and compliance in digital asset markets, but the message was clear: innovation was not welcome. That chapter is over,” she said.

The SEC’s Division of Trading and Markets and the CFTC’s Divisions of Market Oversight and Clearing and Risk will coordinate efforts to enable spot crypto trading on registered platforms.

The initiative forms part of the SEC’s Project Crypto and the CFTC’s Crypto Sprint and builds on recommendations from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets.

Regulated Platforms Could Reduce Fraud And Manipulation Risks

For everyday investors, spot trading means buying and selling cryptocurrencies directly, rather than trading futures contracts or other derivatives linked to their price.

If you purchase Bitcoin on a spot exchange, you own the Bitcoin outright, unlike with futures where you only speculate on its value. This form of trading is popular because it is straightforward, immediate and mirrors the way investors already buy and sell stocks.

By giving registered exchanges the green light, regulators are aiming to make the process safer.

Licensed platforms must follow strict rules, which could reduce risks of fraud or market manipulation that have plagued unregulated crypto exchanges. This could make crypto trading more appealing to both retail and institutional investors.

The joint statement also signals that Washington is keen to bring crypto activity back within its borders. Policymakers believe that stronger regulatory clarity will encourage innovation in the United States, rather than push projects overseas.

The agencies stressed that they remain open to engaging with market participants.

Spot crypto trading already dominates global digital asset markets, with billions of dollars in daily volume. Allowing US-registered exchanges to participate could strengthen the country’s role in the fast-growing sector while offering investors more trusted venues to trade.

Price Analysis
World Liberty Fi Price Prediction: Trump’s $40B Coin Set to Drop – Is WLFI the Next 1,000x Moonshot?
2025-09-01 18:47:50
,
by Harvey Hunter
Altcoin News
[LIVE] Trump-Backed World Liberty Financial to Unlock 27B Tokens at Launch – Can WLFI Overtake Bitcoin?
2025-09-01 11:45:14
,
by Tanzeel Akhtar
Press Releases
XRP Holders Gain New Opportunities Every Day Through Blockchain Cloud Mining
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-02 12:46:50
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-02 20:18:52
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-01 10:28:16
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-03 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,024,658,404,969
-0.75
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
World Liberty Fi Price Prediction: Trump’s $40B Coin Set to Drop – Is WLFI the Next 1,000x Moonshot?
2025-09-01 18:47:50
,
by Harvey Hunter
Altcoin News
[LIVE] Trump-Backed World Liberty Financial to Unlock 27B Tokens at Launch – Can WLFI Overtake Bitcoin?
2025-09-01 11:45:14
,
by Tanzeel Akhtar
Press Releases
XRP Holders Gain New Opportunities Every Day Through Blockchain Cloud Mining
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-02 12:46:50
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-02 20:18:52
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-01 10:28:16
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-03 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Spot Crypto Trading Moves Closer to Mainstream With SEC, CFTC Backing — Here’s What It Means
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-09-03 04:49:28
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 3, 2025 – Crypto Market Rises Across Sectors as RWA Leads With 6% Gain, ETH Lags
Jai Pratap
Jai Pratap
2025-09-03 04:29:16
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors