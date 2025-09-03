Spot Crypto Trading Moves Closer to Mainstream With SEC, CFTC Backing — Here’s What It Means

Strict rules for licensed platforms could curb fraud and manipulation, making crypto trading more attractive to retail and institutional investors.

Crypto Reporter Shalini Nagarajan Last updated: September 3, 2025

Spot crypto trading is edging closer to mainstream finance after US regulators clarified that registered exchanges may facilitate such trades, a move that could widen access for investors and bring more legitimacy to digital assets.

The SEC and CFTC released a joint statement Tuesday, saying exchanges registered with either regulator are not prohibited from enabling the trading of certain spot crypto products. The effort shows both agencies working together to expand venue choice and competition in digital markets.

“Today’s joint staff statement represents a significant step forward in bringing innovation in the crypto asset markets back to America,” SEC Chairman Paul Atkins said. “Market participants should have the freedom to choose where they trade spot crypto assets.”

Agencies Vow To Work Together On Spot Crypto Oversight

CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline Pham said the new approach marked a break from the past.

“Under the prior administration, our agencies sent mixed signals about regulation and compliance in digital asset markets, but the message was clear: innovation was not welcome. That chapter is over,” she said.

The SEC’s Division of Trading and Markets and the CFTC’s Divisions of Market Oversight and Clearing and Risk will coordinate efforts to enable spot crypto trading on registered platforms.

The initiative forms part of the SEC’s Project Crypto and the CFTC’s Crypto Sprint and builds on recommendations from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets.

Regulated Platforms Could Reduce Fraud And Manipulation Risks

For everyday investors, spot trading means buying and selling cryptocurrencies directly, rather than trading futures contracts or other derivatives linked to their price.

If you purchase Bitcoin on a spot exchange, you own the Bitcoin outright, unlike with futures where you only speculate on its value. This form of trading is popular because it is straightforward, immediate and mirrors the way investors already buy and sell stocks.

By giving registered exchanges the green light, regulators are aiming to make the process safer.

Licensed platforms must follow strict rules, which could reduce risks of fraud or market manipulation that have plagued unregulated crypto exchanges. This could make crypto trading more appealing to both retail and institutional investors.

The joint statement also signals that Washington is keen to bring crypto activity back within its borders. Policymakers believe that stronger regulatory clarity will encourage innovation in the United States, rather than push projects overseas.

The agencies stressed that they remain open to engaging with market participants.

Spot crypto trading already dominates global digital asset markets, with billions of dollars in daily volume. Allowing US-registered exchanges to participate could strengthen the country’s role in the fast-growing sector while offering investors more trusted venues to trade.