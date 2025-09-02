Best Meme Coins to Buy Now Under $1 – 2 September

The crypto market may still be moving sideways, but this selection of the best meme coins could rally hard soon.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The cryptocurrency market continues to move sideways today, but some of the best meme coins are showing potential for big gains in the near future.

Bitcoin has managed a modest 1.5% gain in the past 24 hours, yet other major tokens have either slipped or failed to move today.

However, there are some very good trading opportunities in the market, including several presale and new tokens that could rally very strongly in the coming weeks.

These are Maxi Doge, PEPENODE and Wall Street Pepe, which are among the best meme coins to buy now, and we’ll explain why in this article.

Best Meme Coins to Buy Now Under $1

Maxi Doge (MAXI)

Updating the Dogecoin template with a new, hyper-bullish attitude, Maxi Doge (MAXI) is an Ethereum-based meme token that has raised $1.7 million in its presale.

This is a hugely encouraging number, especially given that Maxi Doge opened its presale only a few weeks ago.

It suggests that the token is quickly attracting new investors and supporters, something we also see from its follower count on X, which recently rose above 10,000.

The reason for Maxi Doge’s growing popularity is that it has taken the whole meme token paradigm to a new level.

It’s doing this in two ways, with the first being that it’s building an online community focused on trading.

To this end, its Telegram and Discord channels will host regular trading competitions, inviting community members to outperform each other and post the biggest returns.

Winners of these contests will earn prizes, something which will encourage greater encouragement with Maxi Doge and its ecosystem.

Secondly, Maxi Doge extends the meme coin formula via its use of a Maxi Fund, which will equal 25% of its max supply (150.24 billion MAXI).

It will use this fund to finance new partnerships and ad campaigns, which together will raise awareness of the project and help attract new investment.

Holders of MAXI will also be able to stake the token, earning staking yields on top of any price appreciation.

Investors can buy it now by going to its official website, where MAXI currently costs $0.000255.

PEPENODE (PEPENODE)

One of the newest meme tokens in the market, PEPENODE (PEPENODE) is a ‘mine-to-earn’ coin that opened its presale at the beginning of last month.

It has already raised just over $500,000, with the ‘mine-to-earn’ meme coin turning heads by virtue of its unique approach to staking.

Instead of offering an entirely passive system, PEPENODE is gamifying staking, enabling holders to participate in a mining game whereby they building virtual mining nodes and facilities.

The idea is to encourage engagement, with users who participate more fully in PEPENODE’s gamified staking system receiving greater staking rewards.

Other interesting features include tiered node incentives, in that the earliest adopters receive the most powerful virtual mining rigs, thereby enabling them to receive more staking rewards.

There’s also a referral system, whereby community members can earn greater rewards by recruiting more users.

This all has the potential to make PEPENODE one of the most profitable new projects for investors.

They can get in early by going to the official PEPENODE website and joining its presale.

PEPENODE is currently available at a price of $0.0010407, but this will rise in just under three days.

Wall Street Pepe (WEPE)

Having had one of the biggest presales of 2024, Wall Street Pepe (WEPE) is in the process of undergoing a major revamp.

Launching on Solana



You can buy early



Every dollar buy on $SOL = burns $WEPE on ETH



Once ETH $WEPE hits $0.001 → $SOL Peg goes 1:1



Sol buy = Eth burn 🔥 🔥 🔥



New site, new plans, the Solana expansion begins



🐸⚔️🐸⚔️🐸⚔️ pic.twitter.com/c3GBYJZliX — Wall Street Pepe (@WEPEToken) August 19, 2025

Namely, it will be launching a Solana-based version of its WEPE coin, having already launched its Ethereum-based version after the closure of its presale last year.

The idea is to take advantage of Solana’s superior scalability, with the coin inviting holders of its ERC-20 token to replace their holdings with Solana-based equivalents.

In fact, its protocol will burn Ethereum-based WEPE at a 1:1 ratio whenever investors buy the new Solana-based version, ensuring a stable supply of the coin.

More generally, Wall Street Pepe is another trading-focused meme coin that has built a community of cryptocurrency traders, who share tips and strategies on the coin’s channels.

Yet Wall Street Pepe’s platform also provides trading signals and insights, helping community members to stay ahead of the market.

It has grown considerably since its launch late last year, with its X account now having more than 67,000 followers.

The Ethereum-based WEPE token has risen by 275% since late May, with its current price of $0.00005602 also representing a 14% gain in a fortnight.

Such momentum is why WEPE is one of the best meme coins to buy at the moment, and the launch of its Solana version should only help its cause.

Investors can buy the Solana-based WEPE at the Wall Street Pepe website for a price of $0.001.