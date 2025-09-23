BTC $113,191.23 0.64%
ETH $4,213.14 0.89%
SOL $220.41 -0.05%
PEPE $0.0000097 0.07%
SHIB $0.000012 1.53%
DOGE $0.24 1.71%
XRP $2.86 1.77%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.25
Cryptonews Blockchain News

South Korean Exchange Bithumb Partners With Trump Family-Backed WLFI to Boost DeFi Expansion

Bithumb DeFi World Liberty Financial
The companies signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Monday at the Bithumb Financial Tower in Seoul.
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
About Author

Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Bithumb WLFI

South Korean crypto exchange Bithumb has signed a strategic partnership with World Liberty Financial, the Trump-affiliated crypto venture, on Monday.

Per an official statement released Tuesday, the partnership will help foster global DeFi growth. Further, the deal aims to explore new business opportunities in the DeFi sector and strengthen global investor confidence.

“This collaboration with WLF will be a significant milestone in enhancing Bithumb’s global competitiveness,” said Bithumb CEO Lee Jae-won. “We will continue to strengthen our strategic network going forward.”

The companies signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Monday at the Bithumb Financial Tower in Seoul. Bithumb’s Lee, World Liberty co-founder Zak Folkman and executives from both firms attended.

Bithumb, WLF Partnership Could Bring Wider Investor Base and New Markets

The partnership follows Lee’s meeting with Eric Trump, World Liberty co-founder and Trump’s second son, at the Hong Kong Bitcoin Asia 2025 event in August.

Lee pledged to continue strengthening the firm’s “strategic network.”

“This collaboration with WLF will be a significant milestone in enhancing Bithumb’s global competitiveness,” he added.

Besides, the collaboration could be a crowd-puller, especially for retail investors who have been hesitant about crypto due to perceived volatility or lack of regulation.

Combining Bithumb’s technical expertise with WLF’s strategic vision, the initiative could also accelerate the development and adoption of new DeFi products.

The exchange said that it also discussed strategic collaboration with stablecoin issuer Circle simultaneously, in an effort to continue its global expansion.

Exchange Recently Faced Regulatory Hurdles

South Korean financial watchdogs recently sounded an alarm on local exchanges, including Bithumb, regarding crypto lending and margin trading services. The regulators cited concerns over high-leverage trading operations.

Following the regulatory pressure, Bithumb announced scaling back its crypto lending service, reducing its leverage ratio from x4 to x2.

Early this month, the exchange faced a sudden outage, following a disruption within its computer systems. Bithumb promised to compensate customers who were affected by the 100-minute outage.

Industry Talk
XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Set to Launch This Week – $100 Breakout Finally Coming? 
2025-09-17 20:26:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Press Releases
XRPINU: The New Dogecoin Competitor Merging the Stability of XRP With the Playfulness of the Meme World
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Analysts Eye a Technical Breakout That Could Push SOL to $310
2025-09-21 15:38:22
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-22 19:04:38
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-22 15:51:04
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-23 08:04:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-23 06:10:33
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-23 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$113,191
0.64 %
Bitcoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,098,220,659,464
-3.66
Trending Crypto
Industry Talk
XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Set to Launch This Week – $100 Breakout Finally Coming? 
2025-09-17 20:26:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Press Releases
XRPINU: The New Dogecoin Competitor Merging the Stability of XRP With the Playfulness of the Meme World
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Analysts Eye a Technical Breakout That Could Push SOL to $310
2025-09-21 15:38:22
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-22 19:04:38
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-22 15:51:04
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-23 08:04:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-23 06:10:33
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-23 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
Thai Police Bust $15M Scam Ring Targeting Koreans in Crypto, Romance, Lottery Fraud
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-09-23 08:17:59
Blockchain News
Changpeng Zhao Weighs External Investment For $10B Portfolio in Future: Report
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-09-23 07:20:03
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors