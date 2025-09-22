BTC $112,953.70 -2.43%
ETH $4,182.90 -6.40%
SOL $222.52 -7.01%
PEPE $0.0000097 -7.98%
SHIB $0.000012 -6.36%
DOGE $0.23 -10.17%
XRP $2.82 -5.53%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.78
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

South Africa’s Sygnia Warns Investors Against Going All-In on Bitcoin ETF

Bitcoin ETF South Africa
The company, which introduced the Sygnia Life Bitcoin Plus fund in June, says it actively discourages clients from shifting all their assets into the high-risk crypto product.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
South Africa’s Sygnia Warns Investors Against Going All-In on Bitcoin ETF

South African asset manager Sygnia Ltd. is urging caution after its newly launched Bitcoin ETF attracted a surge of interest from local investors.

Key Takeaways:

  • Sygnia advises investors to limit crypto exposure to no more than 5% of their portfolio.
  • The firm’s CEO warns that Bitcoin’s volatility poses a serious risk, especially in emerging markets like South Africa.
  • Despite strong inflows, Sygnia actively contacts clients to discourage full portfolio switches into its Bitcoin ETF.

The company, which introduced the Sygnia Life Bitcoin Plus fund in June, says it actively discourages clients from shifting all their assets into the high-risk crypto product.

“We actually intervene with a view of stopping the investor from doing something silly by switching,” said Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, during an interview with Bloomberg TV.

Sygnia CEO Recommends Capping Crypto Exposure at 5% of Portfolio

Wierzycka emphasized that cryptocurrencies should only make up a small portion of a broader investment strategy, recommending no more than 5% of discretionary or annuity assets be allocated to crypto funds.

The Sygnia Bitcoin Plus fund uses the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF as its benchmark.

While Bitcoin has soared 82% in the past 12 months, it remains volatile, dropping 2.3% to $112,735.12 at mid-morning in Johannesburg on Monday.

Although its historical volatility has eased from over 200% a decade ago to around 40%, the risk remains substantial, especially in an emerging market like South Africa.

Wierzycka noted that the extreme volatility could wipe out life savings in a country where per capita GDP is just $15,990, far below developed economies.

“The underlying asset is highly volatile,” she warned. “You need to be very sure about the messaging around it and you need to be sure that you don’t make promises that you can’t meet.”

While previously skeptical of Bitcoin, Wierzycka now sees the asset as a legitimate long-term play rather than just a speculative bet.

Sygnia has plans to launch additional crypto ETFs on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, pending regulatory approval. A prior attempt was blocked by authorities.

The Cape Town-based firm manages around 350 billion rand ($20 billion) in assets. Its Bitcoin Plus fund has seen “very, very significant” inflows, according to Wierzycka, though exact figures were not disclosed.

She confirmed that the firm calls investors who appear to be switching large sums into the crypto fund to caution them personally.

Bitcoin ETFs Hold Over 1.47M BTC

Bitcoin exchange-traded products now hold over 1.47 million BTC, representing around 7% of the total supply, with U.S.-based ETFs dominating the landscape.

BlackRock’s IBIT leads with 746,810 BTC, followed by Fidelity’s FBTC at nearly 199,500 BTC, according to data from HODL15Capital.

However, momentum appears to be cooling. In August, Bitcoin ETPs saw $301 million in outflows, while Ethereum funds attracted $3.95 billion.

Whale activity mirrors this shift, with several large holders rotating hundreds of millions from BTC into ETH ahead of key ETF developments and the historically weak September trading month.

As reported, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is currently reviewing 92 crypto ETF applications, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart.

A detailed spreadsheet published on August 28 shows most of these filings, especially those linked to Solana, XRP, and Litecoin, are facing final decisions by October.

The wave of new applications reflects growing interest in altcoin-focused ETFs and could spark fresh capital inflows into the crypto market.

Features
Lord Miles: Polymarket Chaos over Claim YouTuber Died During 40-Day Fast
2025-09-20 07:44:46
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Insane Volume + Falling Wedge = SHIB’s Most Explosive Setup in Years
2025-09-19 23:45:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Why One Analyst Sees a Deeper Correction to $2.90
2025-09-20 12:02:15
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-18 10:09:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-19 13:32:53
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-22 07:49:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-22 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$112,954
2.43 %
Bitcoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,088,685,754,755
-2.93
Trending Crypto
Features
Lord Miles: Polymarket Chaos over Claim YouTuber Died During 40-Day Fast
2025-09-20 07:44:46
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Insane Volume + Falling Wedge = SHIB’s Most Explosive Setup in Years
2025-09-19 23:45:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Why One Analyst Sees a Deeper Correction to $2.90
2025-09-20 12:02:15
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-18 10:09:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-19 13:32:53
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-22 07:49:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-22 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
DOT Miners Launches New XRP and DOGE Cloud Mining Channels to Promote Multi-Currency Path
2025-09-22 11:15:00
Press Releases
APT Miner Launches New Cloud Hash Contracts, Sparking a New Wave of Green Mining
2025-09-22 11:00:00
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors