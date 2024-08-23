Sotheby’s CryptoPunk NFT Sold for $66K, Signals Boom Phase Over

During the NFT boom cycle Sotheby’s sold the CryptoPunk #7523 for $11.8 million.

Sotheby’s, the 280-year-old British auction house, has auctioned off a CryptoPunk [Punk491.png] non-fungible token (NFT) at its Digital Art Day Sale for $66,000 signalling a market downturn.

To give readers perspective, back in 2021 during the NFT boom phase, Sotheby’s sold the CryptoPunk #7523 for $11.8 million. The CryptoPunk was of the alien variety with blue-green skin and a medical mask.

A spokesperson from Sotheby’s told CryptoNews the sale was estimated to close between $80,000-$100,000. The final sale of Punk491.png shows that the value of many NFTs has significantly declined compared to the boom phase back in 2021.

CryptoPunk NFT dubbed Punk491.png is a type of digital collectible created by Larva Labs. There are 10,000 CryptoPunk digital pieces which are algorithmically generated characters.

Each CryptoPunk is a small 24×24 pixel image of a punk-like figure, typically depicting a human, zombie, ape, or alien, and is part of the Ethereum blockchain as an NFT.

Launched in 2017, CryptoPunks were one of the earliest examples of NFTs, which are digital assets that represent ownership of a unique item or piece of content on the blockchain.

Beeple’s Madonna Mother of Evolution Sells for $84K

During the peak NFT cycle, artist Beeple made history in March 2021 when his NFT titled “Everydays: The First 5000 Days” was sold by Christie’s auction house for $69.3 million.

Beeple’s “Madonna – Mother of Evolution” NFT sold for $84,000 at the Digital Art Day Sale.

Art is Subjective…

So, what is the explanation or inspiration behind this piece of digital art?

“Mother of Evolution touches on the metamorphosis journey of butterflies, which are one of the most beautiful creations in nature, and a sign of hope. The butterflies are a metaphor for the paradox that the world is burning down in a post-apocalyptic scene, but there is still evidence of life. We continue to give birth, no matter what destruction is going on, no matter what oppression we face. It relays the important message that if you are waiting for the world to be perfect or for your life to be perfect to create art, it will never happen. We have to do it, for our own survival in this chaotic, unpredictable world.” Beeple – MOTHER OF EVOLUTION

Game Over for NFTs?

It seems the chatter and hype around NFTs has now faded into the background. The NFT market is in decline with the number of monthly active users and transaction activity falling, according to OpenSea data.

GameStop revealed it has shut down its NFT marketplace, signaling its withdrawal from the cryptocurrency space. The announcement was made via a statement on the platform and cites “the continuing regulatory uncertainty of the crypto space” as the primary reason behind this decision.

Another notable move was made by X, formerly known as Twitter, which quietly removed all references and options for owning NFTs as an account avatar.