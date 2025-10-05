BTC $123,210.67 1.07%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Solana Price Prediction: Why Slowing Network Growth Could Limit SOL’s Bullish Potential in the Short Term

Cryptocurrency Solana
Solana price prediction: Slowing network growth may cap short-term upside as SOL tests channel support near $218, with targets at $244 and $253.
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Solana Price Prediction
Solana Price Prediction

Solana (SOL) is currently trading at $229.84, up 1.54% in the past 24 hours; however, network data indicates a slowdown that could temper near-term bullish enthusiasm. According to Blockworks Research, Solana’s Network Real Economic Value (REV) — which tracks transaction fees and out-of-protocol tips — has cooled considerably since its December 2024 peaks.

Back then, weekly REV briefly surpassed $200 million, driven by surging decentralized exchange volumes and trading in memecoin.

Solana: Network REV (Real Economic Value) – Source: Blockworks

Since mid-2025, however, Solana’s network activity has stabilized at a level closer to the $40–$60 million range.

This normalization signals reduced user demand or transactional throughput, a factor that often limits the sustainability of price rallies when paired with technical resistance.

Solana (SOL/USD) Technical Outlook: Channel Support in Focus

On the charts, the Solana price prediction appears bullish, as SOL is maintaining a rising channel structure, oscillating between support at $218 and resistance at $253.

The 50-day moving average ($218) and 100-day moving average ($217) are serving as dynamic support, reinforcing bullish structure despite the slowdown in on-chain metrics.

Solana Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Candlestick behavior reflects this balance — after facing rejection at $237, SOL is consolidating while printing higher lows, a pattern consistent with a market gathering strength before its next move. The RSI near 54 suggests a neutral setup, leaving room for either continuation or correction depending on whether buyers hold the channel base.

Should SOL close above $237, the following targets lie at $244.85 and $253.44, in line with Fibonacci extension levels. Conversely, failure to defend $218 could expose SOL to a pullback toward $214 or $204, both of which have previously been tested as accumulation zones.

Solana Long-Term Outlook: Fundamentals Still Intact

While short-term activity has softened, Solana’s broader ecosystem remains fundamentally strong. The blockchain continues to attract developer activity, with growing institutional interest in SOL-based tokenized assets and DeFi integrations.

However, analysts warn that without a rebound in transaction-driven revenues, momentum may lag compared to its late-2024 highs.

In the near term, Solana’s path depends on whether it can sustain both its technical structure and network usage. If demand accelerates alongside a confirmed breakout above $237, SOL could resume its upward trajectory toward $253, reaffirming its position as one of the leading altcoins heading into Q4 2025.

Presale Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Blends Meme Power With Gym-Bro Energy

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is a meme-fueled token designed for degens who thrive on 1000x leverage and relentless hustle. More than just a meme coin, $MAXI represents a community-driven culture that fuses trading intensity with gym-bro energy, caffeine, and competitive camaraderie.

By holding $MAXI, investors unlock staking rewards, trading contests, and access to gamified partner events. The smart contract has been audited by SolidProof and Coinsult, giving added confidence in the project’s foundations.

Momentum is strong. The presale has already raised over $2.7 million, with tokens priced at just $0.0002605. This figure will rise as the presale progresses, making early entry more attractive.

$MAXI holders gain access to:

  • Staking rewards with dynamic APYs
  • Trading contests with leaderboard prizes
  • Community-driven partner events and future integrations

You can buy $MAXI on the official Maxi Doge website using ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, or a bank card.

Visit the Official Maxi Doge Website Here

Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: XRP, Solana, and DOGE ETF Filings Withdrawn – But Here’s Why That’s Not Bearish
2025-09-30 14:05:19
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: World’s Largest Derivatives Exchange Eyes SOL – $1,000 SOL is Just the Start
2025-10-03 23:54:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Bitcoin News
Bitcoin Miners Diverge: CleanSpark Amasses $1.6B in BTC as Rival Riot Sells – Why?
2025-10-03 20:06:05
,
by Hassan Shittu
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-03 16:07:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-03 13:41:48
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-05 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $3.12 Breakout or New Decline? What’s Next?
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-10-05 16:44:11
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: After ATH, Only $128,000 Stands Between BTC and an Exponential Rise to $160,000
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-10-05 14:57:33
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
