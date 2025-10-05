Solana Price Prediction: Why Slowing Network Growth Could Limit SOL’s Bullish Potential in the Short Term

Solana price prediction: Slowing network growth may cap short-term upside as SOL tests channel support near $218, with targets at $244 and $253.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Solana (SOL) is currently trading at $229.84, up 1.54% in the past 24 hours; however, network data indicates a slowdown that could temper near-term bullish enthusiasm. According to Blockworks Research, Solana’s Network Real Economic Value (REV) — which tracks transaction fees and out-of-protocol tips — has cooled considerably since its December 2024 peaks.

Back then, weekly REV briefly surpassed $200 million, driven by surging decentralized exchange volumes and trading in memecoin.

Solana: Network REV (Real Economic Value) – Source: Blockworks

Since mid-2025, however, Solana’s network activity has stabilized at a level closer to the $40–$60 million range.

This normalization signals reduced user demand or transactional throughput, a factor that often limits the sustainability of price rallies when paired with technical resistance.

Solana (SOL/USD) Technical Outlook: Channel Support in Focus

On the charts, the Solana price prediction appears bullish, as SOL is maintaining a rising channel structure, oscillating between support at $218 and resistance at $253.

The 50-day moving average ($218) and 100-day moving average ($217) are serving as dynamic support, reinforcing bullish structure despite the slowdown in on-chain metrics.

Solana Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Candlestick behavior reflects this balance — after facing rejection at $237, SOL is consolidating while printing higher lows, a pattern consistent with a market gathering strength before its next move. The RSI near 54 suggests a neutral setup, leaving room for either continuation or correction depending on whether buyers hold the channel base.

Should SOL close above $237, the following targets lie at $244.85 and $253.44, in line with Fibonacci extension levels. Conversely, failure to defend $218 could expose SOL to a pullback toward $214 or $204, both of which have previously been tested as accumulation zones.

Solana Long-Term Outlook: Fundamentals Still Intact

While short-term activity has softened, Solana’s broader ecosystem remains fundamentally strong. The blockchain continues to attract developer activity, with growing institutional interest in SOL-based tokenized assets and DeFi integrations.

However, analysts warn that without a rebound in transaction-driven revenues, momentum may lag compared to its late-2024 highs.

In the near term, Solana’s path depends on whether it can sustain both its technical structure and network usage. If demand accelerates alongside a confirmed breakout above $237, SOL could resume its upward trajectory toward $253, reaffirming its position as one of the leading altcoins heading into Q4 2025.

