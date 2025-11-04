BTC $101,160.52 -4.70%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Solana Price Prediction: While $360M Flees Crypto, Big Money Quietly Pours Into Solana ETFs – What Do They Know?

Investors trimmed exposure to crypto ETPs amid US macro policy uncertainty, but not SOL – Solana price predictions uphold bullishness. 
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Solana Price Prediction: While $360M Flees Crypto, Big Money Quietly Pours Into Solana ETFs – What Do They Know?

While crypto investment products saw $360 million in outflows last week, strong debut inflows from the Bitwise SOL staking ETF (BSOL) last week add conviction to bullish Solana price predictions.

The outflows come after crypto products amassed $921 million in inflows the previous week, driven by lower-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

Weekly netflows of crypto investment products. Source CoinShares.
Weekly netflows of crypto investment products. Source CoinShares.

Yet, Solana appears to have shrugged off broader Fed-induced FUD, with policymakers reiterating that December rate cuts are “not a foregone conclusion” this week.

BSOL has opened the floodgates to $417 million in fresh capital for Solana’s ecosystem as a fresh touch point for U.S. investors to gain regulated access to SOL staking yields.

These inflows have persisted into the new trading week, with another $65.2 million added so far, according to Farside data.

This sustained institutional demand reinforces the bullish Solana narrative. And with Solana still awaiting its own spot ETF approval, BSOL’s success could signal the scale of pent-up demand.

Solana Price Prediction: What do Institutions Know?

Solana has now fallen back on the last key support keeping a 7-month ascending channel in play at $160, and momentum indicators point to it as a potential launchpad.

SOL / USD 1-day chart, ascending channel faces final support. Source: TradingView.
SOL / USD 1-day chart, ascending channel faces final support. Source: TradingView.

While the MACD histogram has formed a death cross, hinting at a fresh downtrend, the RSI nears the 30 oversold threshold, a typical bottom marker in corrections — the setup Institutions appear to be betting on.

A bounce here could affirm the bullish setup, framing the drop as a shakeout before continuation and setting the stage for a breakout attempt around all-time highs at $300.

But in a breakout scenario, these gains could extend into new price discovery, targeting $500 for a 300% gain.

Yet, losing the $160 level could mark the start of a breakdown, with the psychological support around $100 likely to mark the next bottom, a 35% drop from current levels.

SUBBD: The Next Breakout Play of This Cycle?

As institutional inflows signal that the bull market still has room to run, new breakout opportunities are beginning to surface, and SUBBD ($SUBBD) could be one of them.

Positioned as an AI-powered content platform, SUBBD is redefining the $85B subscriber economy by empowering creators with true audience ownership and fans with real access.

By removing middlemen, SUBBD hands control back to the people who generate the value.

Creators can fully monetize their audiences, while fans gain access to exclusive content, early drops, and meaningful interaction through token-gated perks.

The concept is already gaining traction. The presale has nearly reached $1.3 million, as investors back the shift toward a decentralized creator economy.

With SUBDD, both sides of the community win — creators earn fairly, and fans engage directly.

Visit the Official SUBBD Website Here
