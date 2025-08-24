Solana Price Prediction: The 8.1% Weekly Jump and What It Means for SOL’s Bullish Momentum

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Solana has surged 8.1% this week, climbing to $208 with daily trading volumes above $6.67 billion. Ranked #6 by market capitalization at $112.5 billion, Solana is once again at the center of crypto market discussions.

With a circulating supply of 540 million SOL tokens, the asset is now testing a key resistance zone that could define its next major move.

Solana (SOL/USD) Technical Setup

On the 4-hour chart, Solana price prediction looks bullish as it’s pressing against the $210 resistance, where price has been rejected three times in recent weeks.

This triple top pattern usually signals exhaustion, yet Solana’s structure remains constructive, supported by higher lows along an ascending trendline that dates back to July.

Solana Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Technical indicators support the bullish case. The RSI is at 67, signaling strong momentum but avoiding overbought extremes, while the MACD remains positive with widening histogram bars.

Candlestick behavior adds weight: long lower wicks near $187 suggest buyers consistently step in to defend support levels, underscoring demand at dips.

Solana Key Levels to Watch

The short term depends on Solana breaking through $210. If it does, it will expose $218 and $228, with TradingView showing $250 as an extension.

On the downside, $195 and $187 are support, with the 50-period SMA at $188. If we lose these levels, momentum will shift, and $176 will be the next level to watch.

Key Trading Levels:

Resistance: $210 → $218 → $228

Support: $195 → $187 → $176

For Traders

For now, Solana’s setup is for patience and confirmation. A close above $210 will validate the breakout, and we can get in long while managing risk below $187.

If this plays out, Solana can continue to add to its weekly gains and challenge $250, cementing its position as one of the fastest growing assets in DeFi.

As the broader crypto market stabilizes, Solana’s speed and technical strength suggest this consolidation is setting up for the next big move.

