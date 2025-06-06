BTC $105,304.25 1.68%
Industry Talk

Solana Price Prediction: Spike in “Coin Days Destroyed” Indicator Hints at Whale Exit – Is $100 the Next Stop?

Price Prediction SOL Solana
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Solana's indicators also suggest that a selloff may be coming in the near future.
Author
Simon Chandler
About Author

Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Solana Price Prediction: Spike in "Coin Days Destroyed" Indicator Hints at Whale Exit – Is $100 the Next Stop?

The Solana price has dipped by 3% today, with its move to $148.41 coming as the crypto market falls by 4% in the past 24 hours.

The market has reacted badly to yesterday’s very public feud between US President Donald Trump and former backer Elon Musk, with the war of words between the pair sending the US stock market down and, by extension, the crypto market.

This means that SOL is now down by 9% in a week and by 20% in the past fortnight, with the alt also suffering a disappointing 14% drop in the past year.

And to make matters worse, data from glassnode reveals that yesterday witnessed a big spike in terms of coin days destroyed for Solana, meaning that whales dumped large quantities of long-held SOL.

Solana Price Prediction: Spike in “Coin Days Destroyed” Indicator Hints at Whale Exit – Is $100 the Next Stop?

Posting on X, glassnode revealed that June 3 saw the third-biggest total for coin days destroyed for SOL in the year to date, at 3.55 billion SOL.

What this means is that investors who had held their SOL for a long time finally capitulated and dumped their tokens on the market, a bad sign as far as faith in the Solana price goes.

Significantly, the other big spikes in coin days spent preceded falls in the Solana price, as a whales presumably drove market sentiment downwards.

As such, SOL may have a difficult weekend ahead, with its chart today reinforcing the negative picture.

Most alarmingly, its 30-day average (orange) has just dropped below the 200-day (blue), forming a death cross that usually heralds incoming dumps.

We also see its RSI (purple) dropping almost to 30 today, another sign of strong selling pressure.

Solana price chart.
Source: TradingView

Having had a good few weeks between the second half of April and second half of May, it now seems that the Solana price could be in for a rough ride in the near term.

It will be interesting to see whether it can avoid falling below the $145 support level, since if it avoids such a drop it may rebound quickly.

If not, it could fall to $140 or $130 before correcting upwards, although its longer term prognosis is much better.

Given that Solana is not only the second-biggest layer-one network, but is also looking forward to a couple of big upgrades (e.g. Firedancer and Alpenglow), it could have a strong end to the summer.

It could reach $250 by September, while the possibility of Solana ETF approvals could send it to £350 or higher by the end of the year.

New Solana-Based Tokens with Big Potential

Because Solana may be something of a slow burner this year, traders may want to diversify into newer tokens, in order to increase their exposure to potential market-beating rallies.

This means that they should investigate new coins, including presale tokens that will be listing on exchanges in the coming weeks.

A very good example of such a coin is Snorter (SNORT), a Solana-based meme token that has now raised over $450,000 in its recently begun sale.

Snorter tweet.

Snorter is much more than a meme coin, however, with the project also launching a trading bot once its sale ends.

Its trading bot boasts numerous features which distinguish it from its competitors, including automated sniping (so that users can make profitable trades early), copy trading, atomic swaps, MEV protection, and rugpull protection.

Its native token, SNORT, will have a max supply of 500 million tokens, with 10% of this available to the presale.

Holders will be able to stake the token for a passive income, while they will also need it to access the Snorter trading bot and its various features.

It could therefore become hugely popular, with investors able to join its sale now by going to the Snorter website.

SNORT is selling at $0.0943, although this will rise regularly until the sale ends, at which point the coin will list and potentially surge.

Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017, when the website was first launched, and has also written for Cointelegraph and CryptoVantage, as well as such websites as Forbes, Wired, Digital Trends and Business Insider.
Read More
