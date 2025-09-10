Solana Price Prediction: SOL Hits 7-Month High – Bulls are Eyeing $1,000 Next

SOL is at a 7-month high as market behavior shifts towards accumulation – Solana price prediction now eyes $1,000 as spot momentum builds.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Solana (SOL) has surged past $220 for the first time since February, reaching a seven-month high as bullish momentum builds, reinforcing a long-term Solana price prediction.

While new user onboarding has slowed to levels last seen in April, on-chain data suggests the rally is being fueled by accumulation from existing holders rather than fresh retail inflows.

With macro tailwinds like potential U.S. rate cuts on the horizon, investors are positioning early – and some are now setting their sights on $1,000 as the next major milestone.

New Solana Addresses. Source: Glassnode.

New address creation has fallen to a 5-month low, highlighting a gap in user onboarding that leaves SOL vulnerable to profit-taking by short-term holders.

Still, near-term catalysts could fuel renewed demand.

Markets place 100% odds of a U.S. interest rate cut a week away, and a base-case of 75 bsp before year-end, with the potential to stimulate new demand for risk assets like SOL.

Solana Price Prediction: Is the Path to $1,000 Clear?

Solana faces an imminent breakout as a confluence zone pushes SOL closer to escaping a rising wedge pattern that has held since the mid-April market bottom.

A support trendline forming over the past month is positioning Solana to retest the upper boundary of the pattern in a potential breakout setup.

SOL / USD 1-day chart, rising wedge on the edge of breakout. Source: TradingView.

While potential profit-taking poses a risk of rejection, the RSI suggests there is still room to run as 62, far from the oversold threshold at 70 that typically marks rally tops.

The MACD has also formed a promising golden cross after a week of teetering above and below the signal line, potential confirmation of a more lasting upward move.

If momentum continues, a breakout could propel Solana to retest its early-year all-time high near $300.

With this level reclaimed as support, the door opens for new price discovery with little historical support to limit upside, setting sights on the patterns projected $400 target for an 85% gain.

But as the bull market matures, momentum could carry further.

With deeper TradFi integration via 401(k) exposure, corporate treasuries, and potential spot ETFs, the Solana price rally could extend to $1,000 for a 355% gain.

