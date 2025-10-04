Solana Price Prediction: Massive Liquidity Inflows Boost Confidence – Is SOL Next to Hit an ATH?

Solana price prediction: Institutional inflows surge as CME open interest hits record highs and ETP assets top $500M, fueling SOL’s next bullish wave.

Solana (SOL) is trading at $227.69, holding steady after a week of heavy institutional inflows and rising market confidence. On-chain and derivatives data indicate a significant shift in market structure; institutions are becoming increasingly convinced, while retail remains cautious.

Velo.data shows Solana futures open interest (OI) on CME has reached an all-time high of $2.16 billion, as price has rebounded 23% from $195 to $235. This institutional positioning is ahead of the Oct 10 SEC decision on a Solana based ETF. Timing suggests pros are positioning for a volatility spike.

SOL CME futures data. Source: Velo.data

CME’s annualized basis is 16.37%, down from 35% in July, so it’s not speculative. Retail OI across exchanges is flat and funding rates are near neutral. This is a clear picture — institutions are buying strength while retail is still recovering from the $307 million in liquidations on Sept 22, when longs worth $250 million were wiped out.

This is a balanced yet bullish setup — institutional accumulation is building a base, while retail leverage remains low. Historically, this type of structure has led to a measured move up, rather than a blow-off top.

Solana ETP Inflows Reinforce Confidence

Another sign of institutional demand is the inflow into Solana ETPs. Total Solana ETP AUM has surpassed $500 million, led by the Solana Staking ETF (SSK) from REXShares, which has over $400 million AUM.

The Bitwise Solana Staking ETP (BSOL) has surpassed $100 million in AUM, and both products have proliferated since their launch.

This represents a structural shift in how investors gain exposure to Solana — from speculative trading to regulated products that offer yield-bearing exposure through staking.

This is a sign of market maturity and confirms Solana is one of the most accumulated altcoins in 2025.

These inflows also tighten up liquidity on the spot market, supporting price as supply on exchanges declines. With CME’s record futures activity, this means institutional positioning is increasingly driving the price of Solana.

Solana Price Prediction – Technical Outlook

Technically, Solana price prediction remains bullish as SOL is in a defined uptrend, trading at $227 after moving up from $205 last week. The 50 SMA ($214.50) and 100 SMA ($216.35) are below the price, indicating a bullish crossover and an intact trend.

Solana Price Prediction – Source: Tradingview

Candlesticks show smaller-bodied candles with upper wicks, consolidation after a big move. RSI is 55.9, so the market has cooled off and there’s room for another push higher.

Resistance is at $237.00, then $244.85, with a potential target at $253.44 if momentum continues. For traders, the optimal setup is between $224 and $225, where the lower channel serves as a buy-the-dip zone.

As long as Solana is above its moving averages, the broader bias is bullish, so SOL should be positioned for a breakout to new all-time highs in the coming months.

