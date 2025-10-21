Solana Price Prediction: Is SOL About to Explode as Gemini Launches Solana Credit Card?

Gemini is bridging the gap between DeFi and TradFi, this time with SOL – Solana price predictions now eye new highs with real-world utility.

Crypto exchange Gemini has tapped Solana as the next addition to its credit card lineup, fuelling bullishness for Solana price predictions.

The altcoin joins Gemini’s existing Bitcoin and XRP edition cards, allowing users to earn instant SOL rewards on purchases, with an optional auto-staking feature to boost returns.

🚨 TODAY: Gemini introduced a Solana credit card, offering up to 4% back in $SOL with automatic staking for rewards. pic.twitter.com/Wn8IQRsJZI — Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) October 20, 2025

Gemini cited Solana’s strong reward performance and active developer base as key reasons for the integration.

Since 2021, users of Gemini’s credit card products who have chosen Solana as their reward token and held it for at least one year have seen an appreciation of around 300%.

Solana is also emerging as the second-fastest-growing developer ecosystem behind Ethereum, with exponential monthly onboarding of new builders.

Cumulative new developers month-on-month by chain. Source: X, Ethereum Foundation.

Gemeni emphasized that the auto SOL staking is not exclusive to the Solana card, fostering loyalty within the Solana community, supporting wider DeFi-to-TradFi integration, and driving mainstream adoption.

Solana Price Prediction: Is this the Catalyst for New Highs?

Increased real-world demand could aid Solana’s breakout attempt from its 7-month ascending channel.

The altcoin has confirmed a strong confluence of support with a double-bottom reversal pattern forming around the $175 demand zone and lower channel support.

SOL / USD 1-day chart, ascending channel pattern. Source: TradingView.

This lower boundary has been proven as a launchpad, setting sights on a test of upper resistance as momentum indicators turn bullish.

The RSI has formed a higher low since its bottom at 30, now near neutral, while the MACD histogram follows suit in approach of the signal line—both hinting at a potential new uptrend.

The key breakout threshold remains around Solana’s early-year all-time high at $300. A flip of that level into support could open the path to new price discovery, targeting $500 for a 170% move.

However, as the token becomes more mainstream through DeFi integration, corporate accumulation, and spot ETFs, TradFi demand could extend the rally by 435%—pushing SOL toward the $1,000 mark.

