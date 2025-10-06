Solana Price Prediction: Institutional Money Pours Into SOL – Is This the Most Undervalued Top 10 Crypto Right Now?
Institutions are piling into Solana ahead of a key decision deadline – a move that strengthens the case for a bullish Solana price prediction.
Excitement is building as several major asset managers await final approval for their Solana spot ETF applications, with October 10 marked as the big day.
If greenlit, these ETFs could open the floodgates for traditional finance (TradFi) to invest in SOL, potentially triggering the next major leg up in its price.
Traditional markets are already showing a strong appetite, with the REX-Osprey SOL + Staking ETF (SSK) closing the week up 20% with $406.6 million in assets under management.
This accumulation comes as the Solana ecosystem posts exponential growth, leading blockchain revenues for the fourth consecutive quarter, with $222 million generated in Q3.
The surge in adoption is most evident in stablecoins. According to DeFi Llama, the total stablecoin supply hit a record $15 billion, nearly triple its year-to-date low, underscoring deepening ecosystem liquidity and demand.
Yet despite this explosive growth, Solana’s spot price remains below its all-time highs, suggesting the asset may still be undervalued.
Solana Price Prediction: Could Fresh Demand Bridge The Gap
Deeper exposure in U.S. TradFi Markets could position Solana to realise a 6-month ascending wedge pattern, now nearing its apex.
The Solana price is targeting the key breakout threshold at $300, with momentum indicators turning decisively bullish.
The RSI has secured a strong footing at 57 and rising, signalling firm buy pressure behind the move. Meanwhile, the MACD histogram widens its gap above the singal line, confirming a lasting uptrend.
The MACD histogram also widens its lead above the signal line, confirming a lasting golden cross and an uptrend with real staying power.
A successful flip of $300 into support would validate a push into new price discovery targeting, a 115% move to $500.
But with U.S. interest rate cuts expected to stimulate risk appetite, ETFs could see the Solana price extend 320% to $1,000 before year-end.
Longer term, the $300 breakout also completes a multi-year cup-and-handle pattern, setting the stage for a potential 3,800% move to $8,000 over the coming years.
Tired of Waiting for the Next Big Breakout? Here’s How to Earn in the Meantime
For top altcoins like Solana, major breakouts can take months or even years of buildup before they finally deliver.
PepeNode ($PEPENODE) flips that script. As the first mine-to-earn meme coin, it turns missed opportunities into consistent, passive rewards.
Crypto mining no longer needs costly gear or technical know-how. PepeNode transforms it all into a simple, gamified process that anyone can join.
Presale buyers can already purchase nodes, stack rigs, and start earning rewards across meme coins before the official launch.
A built-in deflationary model keeps value strong. Every $PEPENODE spent on rigs or nodes triggers a 70% burn, driving scarcity and amplifying long-term returns.
Momentum is accelerating. The presale has already exceeded $1.7 million, while early stakers are still locking in a 760% APY.
Join the $PEPENODE presale now on the official website to start mining. With the next price increase only hours away, waiting could make entry more expensive.
To stay updated, you can also follow PepeNode on X (formerly Twitter).
