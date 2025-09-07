Solana Price Prediction: Can SOL Hold Above $200 and Set Its Sights on a New All-Time High?

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Solana (SOL) is trading close to $203.57, maintaining modest gains as price action compresses inside a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 2-hour chart. This setup, defined by converging support and resistance trendlines, reflects a period of consolidation where buyers and sellers are testing each other’s conviction.

The 50-SMA at $205 now acts as immediate resistance, while the 200-SMA at $194.37 provides longer-term structural support. Momentum is balanced, with the RSI at 52 showing neutral conditions but tilting slightly upward after a rebound from oversold levels earlier this week.

#Solana is consolidating near $203 inside a symmetrical triangle. The 50-SMA at $205 caps upside, while $194.37 (200-SMA) anchors support. RSI at 52 signals balanced momentum, with buyers quietly accumulating. pic.twitter.com/57g2lRNj6M — Arslan Ali (@forex_arslan) September 7, 2025

Candlestick activity, featuring Doji and spinning tops around key support, underscores investor indecision but also highlights accumulation at the lower end of the range.

Solana (SOL/USD) Key Levels to Watch

Market structure suggests that the next move could be decisive. Traders are closely monitoring support and resistance levels that may guide short-term direction:

Solana Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Upside Trigger: Breakout above $208.62 could target $212.81 and $217.65.

Immediate Support: Holding $199.25 keeps bullish structure intact.

Downside Risk: A slip below $199.25 could expose $194.22 and $189.91.

Higher lows since late August continue to strengthen the bullish case, showing that buyers remain active even as upside momentum stalls.

Short-Term Outlook and Long-Term Potential

If Solana clears the $208.62 resistance with convincing volume, momentum could accelerate toward the mid-$220 range. This move would align with the broader bullish trajectory highlighted by TradingView’s path projection.

A bullish engulfing candle or the classic “three white soldiers” formation would confirm market conviction, while a failure at resistance could invite short-term selling pressure back toward the $190 zone.

⚡A breakout above $208.62 could ignite moves toward $212.81 and $217.65. Failure to hold $199 risks pullback to $194.22. A confirmed breakout may open the path to $250+ in the next cycle. $SOL #Crypto — Arslan Ali (@forex_arslan) September 7, 2025

For traders, a tactical long entry becomes attractive on confirmation above $208.62, with stops placed below $199 to manage risk. In the near term, this breakout could set the stage for Solana to retest the $250 level, last seen during its peak rallies.

Beyond technicals, Solana’s growing ecosystem of DeFi projects, NFT activity, and institutional inflows continues to bolster investor interest. As liquidity rotates into large-cap altcoins, SOL’s resilience above $200 suggests it could be among the frontrunners in the next altcoin rally.

If momentum holds, Solana price prediction may turn bullish, and SOL may not only sustain its position above $200 but also push toward reclaiming a new all-time high.

