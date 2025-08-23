Solana Price Prediction: Breaking These Key Resistance Levels Could Bring Another 10% Rise

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Solana is back in the spotlight with a big move up, gaining over 11% in the last 24 hours to $204. Daily volume is over $13.6 billion, showing renewed interest. This comes as the ecosystem is growing and Solana is one of the fastest networks in DeFi.

Fundamentally, momentum was also boosted by the August 22nd announcement that Jito, in partnership with asset management giant VanEck, filed an application for the VanEck JitoSOL ETF.

The product will give institutional investors exposure to Solana while capturing staking rewards, potentially bridging DeFi with traditional markets. With the US SEC recently clarifying guidance on staking products, the regulatory environment is now more favorable for such innovations.

Solana Technical Levels Point to Breakout

From a technical standpoint, Solana is at a key inflection point. The 4-hour chart is forming a triple top near $206-$210. This pattern often means hesitation, but as long as higher lows hold above $187 and $176, the overall structure is bullish.

Solana is trading near $204 after an 11% jump. Price is testing $206–$210 resistance, forming a triple top. A breakout could send SOL toward $218–$228. 🔑 #SOL #Solana pic.twitter.com/lGQdFeqMUz — Arslan Ali (@forex_arslan) August 23, 2025

Momentum indicators add to the bullish case. RSI is at 67, strong demand without bearish divergence. MACD has a bullish crossover with expanding histogram bars, and buying pressure is intact.

Key support and resistance levels now:

Support: $195, $187, $176

$195, $187, $176 Resistance: $210, $218, $228

A close above $210 would invalidate the triple top and shift sentiment to continuation. That would trigger a move to $218 and then $228, in line with TradingView’s path projections.

Solana Price Forecast and Trade Setup

For traders, it’s a waiting game. Entering too early risks getting caught in a pullback but a close above $210 would be a clean breakout. Stops at $187 keep the downside manageable and leave room for the higher low pattern to play out.

Solana Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Upside targets first $228 then $250 if momentum accelerates. Long term, Solana holding at current levels is why many see it as one of the most serious Ethereum competitors. Its ability to have high throughput and low fees has already made it a core asset in DeFi and an ETF only adds to the institutional case.

Momentum stays bullish: RSI near 67, MACD widening. A close above $210 confirms upside, with targets at $228 and possibly $250 in the weeks ahead. 🚀 #Crypto — Arslan Ali (@forex_arslan) August 23, 2025

Solana price prediction highly depends on a breakout of $210 level; convincingly, the next 10% move up could be the start of a bigger move. For traders and long-term investors alike, this is a key moment – will Solana stall at resistance or turn consolidation into the launchpad for another big rally?

