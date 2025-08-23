Solana Price Prediction: Breaking These Key Resistance Levels Could Bring Another 10% Rise
Solana is back in the spotlight with a big move up, gaining over 11% in the last 24 hours to $204. Daily volume is over $13.6 billion, showing renewed interest. This comes as the ecosystem is growing and Solana is one of the fastest networks in DeFi.
Fundamentally, momentum was also boosted by the August 22nd announcement that Jito, in partnership with asset management giant VanEck, filed an application for the VanEck JitoSOL ETF.
The product will give institutional investors exposure to Solana while capturing staking rewards, potentially bridging DeFi with traditional markets. With the US SEC recently clarifying guidance on staking products, the regulatory environment is now more favorable for such innovations.
Solana Technical Levels Point to Breakout
From a technical standpoint, Solana is at a key inflection point. The 4-hour chart is forming a triple top near $206-$210. This pattern often means hesitation, but as long as higher lows hold above $187 and $176, the overall structure is bullish.
Momentum indicators add to the bullish case. RSI is at 67, strong demand without bearish divergence. MACD has a bullish crossover with expanding histogram bars, and buying pressure is intact.
Key support and resistance levels now:
- Support: $195, $187, $176
- Resistance: $210, $218, $228
A close above $210 would invalidate the triple top and shift sentiment to continuation. That would trigger a move to $218 and then $228, in line with TradingView’s path projections.
Solana Price Forecast and Trade Setup
For traders, it’s a waiting game. Entering too early risks getting caught in a pullback but a close above $210 would be a clean breakout. Stops at $187 keep the downside manageable and leave room for the higher low pattern to play out.
Upside targets first $228 then $250 if momentum accelerates. Long term, Solana holding at current levels is why many see it as one of the most serious Ethereum competitors. Its ability to have high throughput and low fees has already made it a core asset in DeFi and an ETF only adds to the institutional case.
Solana price prediction highly depends on a breakout of $210 level; convincingly, the next 10% move up could be the start of a bigger move. For traders and long-term investors alike, this is a key moment – will Solana stall at resistance or turn consolidation into the launchpad for another big rally?
Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines Bitcoin Security With Solana Speed
Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the Bitcoin ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.
By combining Bitcoin’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.
The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.
Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $11.3 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012775—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.
You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.
Click Here to Participate in the Presale
