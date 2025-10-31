BTC $110,031.61 2.35%
Price Analysis

Solana Price Prediction: Analysts Point to Bullish SOL Price Trend and Support at $199 – Could SOL Defy Bear Market Vibes?

Altcoins Blockchain SOL Solana
Author
Ahmed Balaha
Author
Ahmed Balaha
About Author

Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he's been...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Solana price is struggling to break past the 200 dollar mark despite strong network growth and ETF inflows. Can SOL hit 300 dollars soon?

The Solana price seems to have hit a wall around that $200 level. Every time it gets close and tries to break through, it ends up pulling back again.

This does not really have much to do with how the network itself is performing, because Solana has actually been doing really well. Stablecoins on the network just hit a new all-time high of $16.25 billion.

It looks more like the broader market conditions are holding SOL back. Even with the launch of the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) earlier this week pulling in $116 million in just two sessions, the price still has not pushed through that ceiling.

That said, the technical setup is still interesting. If Solana can hold its current support and build momentum, it could finally defy the bearish market mood.

Can Solana Price Hit $300 in November? Support Level Will Decide

Source: SOLUSD / TradingView

SOL looks like it’s setting up for a clean bullish comeback after that recent dump. It found solid support around the $180–$185 range and is starting to bounce from there with some steady momentum.

The short-term trend is turning upward, and the white projection shows a healthy pullback before aiming for the $196 zone, where some resistance might kick in.

If SOL can stay above $185 and push through $196, the next big target sits around $205. The RSI is hovering near 65, showing momentum is picking up.

SOL looks like it’s gearing up for a breakout phase, it just needs that solid move above 196 to clear the path toward 205 and beyond.

Maxi Doge Defy The Memecoin Bear Market And Shining As The Next Big One

While traders are watching Solana fight to break through key resistance, the spotlight in the meme world is shifting toward Maxi Doge, the latest memecoin taking over the Ethereum network.

Maxi Doge is not your average meme coin. It is built on Ethereum with a focus on long-term growth, combining classic meme energy with real staking rewards and strong liquidity backing.

The project’s presale has already raised over 3.84 million dollars, showing serious early demand from both retail and whale investors.

What is making people excited is the 79% APY staking reward system, giving holders the chance to earn while waiting for the next big move. With Ethereum heating up again, Maxi Doge is positioned perfectly to ride that wave and lead the next meme coin run.

Visit the Official Website Here
Price Analysis
Alibaba’s Qwen AI With Explosive 3-Month XRP Price Prediction – Could XRP Hit $4.20 By January 2026?
2025-10-28 19:50:42
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 30, 2025 – Crypto Market Mixed as $590M in Positions Liquidated in 24 Hours; BTC Slips to $109K
2025-10-30 04:32:40
,
by Jai Pratap
News
Anthropic’s Claude AI Predicts the Price of LTC, ADA, XRP for November 2025
2025-10-29 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-28 17:50:29
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-31 13:40:57
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-30 18:44:01
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-30 03:56:31
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-29 11:02:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-30 19:14:14
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Price Analysis
ai16z Price Prediction: ai16z Rebrands to ElizaOS, Price Pumps 6% – Are Holders in for a Treat?
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-10-31 15:11:34
Price Analysis
Pippin Price Prediction: AI Agent PIPPIN Price Explodes Over 80% in 24H – What is Going On?
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-10-31 14:59:40
Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he’s been advising private trading groups on portfolio strategies, risk management, and uncovering hidden gems in decentralized markets.
Read More
