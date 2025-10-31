Solana Price Prediction: Analysts Point to Bullish SOL Price Trend and Support at $199 – Could SOL Defy Bear Market Vibes?

The Solana price seems to have hit a wall around that $200 level. Every time it gets close and tries to break through, it ends up pulling back again.

This does not really have much to do with how the network itself is performing, because Solana has actually been doing really well. Stablecoins on the network just hit a new all-time high of $16.25 billion.

It looks more like the broader market conditions are holding SOL back. Even with the launch of the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) earlier this week pulling in $116 million in just two sessions, the price still has not pushed through that ceiling.

Solana just rang the closing bell @NYSE.



We’re still open. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/KzVlO8OgRR — Solana (@solana) October 30, 2025

That said, the technical setup is still interesting. If Solana can hold its current support and build momentum, it could finally defy the bearish market mood.

Can Solana Price Hit $300 in November? Support Level Will Decide

Source: SOLUSD / TradingView

SOL looks like it’s setting up for a clean bullish comeback after that recent dump. It found solid support around the $180–$185 range and is starting to bounce from there with some steady momentum.

The short-term trend is turning upward, and the white projection shows a healthy pullback before aiming for the $196 zone, where some resistance might kick in.

If SOL can stay above $185 and push through $196, the next big target sits around $205. The RSI is hovering near 65, showing momentum is picking up.

Two coffees and a bell. pic.twitter.com/kQHRUwc3Gk — Solana (@solana) October 31, 2025

SOL looks like it’s gearing up for a breakout phase, it just needs that solid move above 196 to clear the path toward 205 and beyond.

