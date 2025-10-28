BTC $113,822.05 -0.71%
Price Analysis

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Price Crushes the $200 Resistance as ETF Listings Begin – Is $250 Coming in November 2025?

Altcoins Cryptocurrency Solana Solana News
Author
Ahmed Balaha
About Author

Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he's been...

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Solana Price Prediction

Everyone’s favorite coin is back like it never left. The U.S. SEC has officially approved ETFs for Solana, Litecoin, and Hedera, even with the government shutdown happening in the background.

Bitwise’s Solana Staking ETF is set to begin trading on NYSE Arca today, October 28, marking the first U.S. ETP with full spot SOL exposure. And this is likely not the last one. VanEck just filed Amendment No. 6 for its own SOL ETF, which suggests approval could be coming soon as well.

Stablecoin Market Cap Hits All Time High on Solana

Source: Solana Stablecoins Market Cap / DefiLlama

On October 14, Solana stablecoins hit a new all time high of $16.25 billion dollars in market cap. That is a massive jump from the 5 billion the chain started the year with, more than 200% growth.

When stablecoins on Solana hit record levels, it means a lot of real money is moving into the network. More USDC and USDT on Solana means more trading, more DeFi use, and more people choosing Solana over other chains.

Even though SOL’s price has been slow and kind of boring lately, this is still a very bullish signal. The ecosystem is expanding, liquidity is growing, and overall confidence in Solana continues to rise.

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Defends Key Support, Can It Hit $250 in November 2025?

With the Fed rate cut decision coming up, Powell’s speech, and QT possibly ending soon, the market is finally showing some signs of life again. The U.S. stock market alone added about 767 billion dollars in market cap today.

Source: SOLUSD / TradingView

Solana’s price successfully tagged the upper resistance at 205 dollars before pulling back to retest the previous resistance at 197, which has now flipped into support. The Price is currently trading just above that support and below the nearby resistance zone, forming a balanced consolidation setup.

A strong break and close above 205 would likely send SOL toward the next resistance trendline near 215, with additional upside levels shown on the chart. However, if 197 fails to hold, price could drop back to 182, with lower targets becoming possible from there.

Maxi Doge Could Be the Dogecoin of This Meme Season

With Solana coming back to life and ETFs pouring into altcoins, meme coin season usually is not far behind. Every time the market gets bullish, the memes start running first.

But this cycle looks different. Most of the old memes have already had their moment. Dogecoin is moving slow, and the top Solana memes pumped months ago. That leaves a huge opening on Ethereum for a new leader to step up.

Maxi Doge is quickly becoming that contender. It brings the original meme coin energy that made DOGE explode in the first place, but with better tokenomics and actual staking rewards up to 80% that benefit holders. The presale already raised over 3.80 million, and whales are loading positions quietly before retail jumps in.

If liquidity rotates into memecoins the way it always does when the market heats up, Maxi Doge is positioned to be one of the biggest winners on ETH.

Visit the Official Website Here
Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he’s been advising private trading groups on portfolio strategies, risk management, and uncovering hidden gems in decentralized markets.
Read More
