Solana Price Prediction: SOL Price Crushes the $200 Resistance as ETF Listings Begin – Is $250 Coming in November 2025?

Everyone’s favorite coin is back like it never left. The U.S. SEC has officially approved ETFs for Solana, Litecoin, and Hedera, even with the government shutdown happening in the background.

Bitwise’s Solana Staking ETF is set to begin trading on NYSE Arca today, October 28, marking the first U.S. ETP with full spot SOL exposure. And this is likely not the last one. VanEck just filed Amendment No. 6 for its own SOL ETF, which suggests approval could be coming soon as well.

Introducing $BSOL — the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF. Starts trading tomorrow.



– First U.S. ETP to have 100% direct exposure to spot SOL

– Maximizing Solana’s 7%+ average staking reward rate*

– Targeting 100% of assets staked

– Staking through Bitwise Onchain Solutions, powered by… pic.twitter.com/Vo8Ko0qOCn — Bitwise (@BitwiseInvest) October 27, 2025

Stablecoin Market Cap Hits All Time High on Solana

Source: Solana Stablecoins Market Cap / DefiLlama

On October 14, Solana stablecoins hit a new all time high of $16.25 billion dollars in market cap. That is a massive jump from the 5 billion the chain started the year with, more than 200% growth.

When stablecoins on Solana hit record levels, it means a lot of real money is moving into the network. More USDC and USDT on Solana means more trading, more DeFi use, and more people choosing Solana over other chains.

Even though SOL’s price has been slow and kind of boring lately, this is still a very bullish signal. The ecosystem is expanding, liquidity is growing, and overall confidence in Solana continues to rise.

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Defends Key Support, Can It Hit $250 in November 2025?

With the Fed rate cut decision coming up, Powell’s speech, and QT possibly ending soon, the market is finally showing some signs of life again. The U.S. stock market alone added about 767 billion dollars in market cap today.

Source: SOLUSD / TradingView

Solana’s price successfully tagged the upper resistance at 205 dollars before pulling back to retest the previous resistance at 197, which has now flipped into support. The Price is currently trading just above that support and below the nearby resistance zone, forming a balanced consolidation setup.

A strong break and close above 205 would likely send SOL toward the next resistance trendline near 215, with additional upside levels shown on the chart. However, if 197 fails to hold, price could drop back to 182, with lower targets becoming possible from there.

