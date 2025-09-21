BTC $115,492.83 -0.40%
Price Analysis

Solana Price Prediction: Analysts Eye a Technical Breakout That Could Push SOL to $310

Cryptocurrency Solana
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships.
CME options and ETF prospects boost Solana price prediction. Analysts expect SOL’s consolidation to break toward $300–$310.
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Is One Level Away From Going Parabolic – $10,000 SOL Target Back in Sight 

Solana is trading at $238.45, with a market capitalization of $129.51 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $3.55 billion. The token has been consolidating in recent sessions, but analysts say a technical breakout could define its next major move — with projections pointing as high as $310 in the medium term.

CME Expands Into Solana and XRP Options

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the world’s largest derivatives exchange, will introduce options on Solana (SOL) and XRP futures starting October 13. This expansion marks the first time CME has added altcoins beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum to its options lineup, highlighting the growing institutional demand for broader crypto exposure.

Since their debut earlier this year, Solana and XRP futures have seen notable momentum. More than 540,000 SOL futures contracts, worth $22.3 billion in notional value, have traded since March, with August posting record daily volumes of 9,000 contracts.

XRP futures have also drawn interest, recording $16.2 billion in trades and $942 million in open interest in August alone. CME’s global head of crypto products, Giovanni Vicioso, said the move reflects “significant growth and liquidity” in these markets.

ETF Prospects Boost Investor Confidence

Solana may also qualify for a spot ETF under the SEC’s new listing framework. The rules state that any altcoin with an established futures market on a regulated exchange for at least six months can apply. With Solana futures already trading on Coinbase and CME, SOL now sits in a position for potential ETF approval.

Analysts argue that spot ETF access could unlock fresh institutional demand, mirroring the impact seen when Bitcoin ETFs drew billions in inflows earlier this year.

Institutional exposure is also rising via Grayscale’s launch of the CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF on NYSE Arca. The fund includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano, offering investors a diversified basket of major digital assets.

This debut highlights growing appetite for regulated, multi-asset crypto products and could deepen liquidity in Solana over the coming quarters.

Solana (SOL/USD) Price Prediction – Technical Outlook

Technically, Solana price prediction remains neutral as SOL is consolidating inside an ascending channel, with price compressing between the 50-hour EMA at $239 and the 200-hour EMA at $230. Buyers continue to defend higher lows, but sellers remain active near the $248–$253 resistance zone.

The Relative Strength Index sits at 45, signaling neutral momentum but leaning toward oversold territory. Candlestick formations show demand around $236, where repeated lower wicks signal strong buyer interest.

A breakout above $244 could open the way to $248, then $253, with further extension to the channel top near $259.

Solana Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

If momentum carries, analysts see SOL testing $300 in the medium term and potentially $310 if ETF approval accelerates inflows.

On the downside, a break below $231 would expose $226 and potentially $220, though broader institutional trends suggest dips may be short-lived.

For investors, this consolidation could be the foundation for Solana’s next major rally heading into 2026.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines BTC Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the BTC ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining BTC’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $17.3 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012955—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

