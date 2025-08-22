BTC $116,629.27 3.79%
ETH $4,829.78 14.12%
SOL $198.64 10.14%
PEPE $0.000011 9.95%
SHIB $0.000013 7.77%
DOGE $0.23 11.15%
XRP $3.09 7.69%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.76
Cryptonews Price Analysis

[LIVE] SOL Price Tracker: Latest Solana News and Price Updates for August 22, 2025

Altcoins SOL Solana
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Stay ahead with real-time Solana price movements, key market trends, and the latest ecosystem news shaping SOL price action today.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Web 3 Journalist
Tim Hakki
Web 3 Journalist
Tim Hakki
About Author

A journalist and copywriter with a decade's experience across music, video games, finance and tech.

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Solana’s native token SOL continues to draw attention from traders and investors as the crypto market navigates a mix of bullish signals and regulatory uncertainties. On August 22, 2025, SOL remains one of the top-performing altcoins by market capitalization, with its price movements closely watched for hints of broader market sentiment. Known for its high-speed transactions and growing ecosystem of decentralized applications, Solana has become a bellwether for activity in the smart contract and DeFi sectors.

This live SOL price tracker brings you the latest updates on Solana’s value, market trends, and ecosystem developments. From price volatility and on-chain activity to breaking Solana news and network upgrades, we’ll cover the key insights you need to stay informed about one of the crypto market’s most closely followed assets.

Latest Solana News and Price Updates:

Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts The Price of XRP, XLM, and DOGE This August
2025-08-19 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, ETH, and SOL for the End of Summer 2025
2025-08-20 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: SEC ETF Decision Pushed to October 2025 – Bullish or Bearish?
2025-08-19 19:54:41
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-22 10:27:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-22 14:40:07
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-22 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,250,813,370,860
2.03
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts The Price of XRP, XLM, and DOGE This August
2025-08-19 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, ETH, and SOL for the End of Summer 2025
2025-08-20 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: SEC ETF Decision Pushed to October 2025 – Bullish or Bearish?
2025-08-19 19:54:41
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-22 10:27:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-22 14:40:07
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-22 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
ChatGPT’s Bitcoin Analysis Flags $116K Rebound, But Will Powell’s Rate Cut Truly Spark Optimism? – Here’s What Data Says
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-08-22 19:29:27
Technology News
Apple Issues Urgent iOS Update to Fix Zero-Click Hack Putting Crypto Wallets at Risk
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-08-22 18:52:21
Tim Hakki
Web 3 Journalist
A journalist and copywriter with a decade's experience across music, video games, finance and tech.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors