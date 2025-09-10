SOL Price Prediction: SEC Reviews Franklin Spot Solana ETF Amid Whale Accumulation – $250 Next?

SOL price prediction turns bullish as Solana breaks 8-month resistance at $220 with SEC reviewing Franklin Spot ETF amid whale accumulation targeting $250.

Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan About Author Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 10, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

SOL price prediction is turning increasingly bullish as Solana finally broke through its 8-month resistance at $220 today, fueling hopes of a sustained rally.

With the SEC now reviewing the Franklin Spot Solana ETF and large-scale accumulation by whales and Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs) intensifying, momentum is building for Solana to revisit its 2021 all-time high near $250.

Recent SEC documents reveal Franklin’s Solana ETF review has been pushed to a November 14, 2025, final deadline.

SEC’s Final Call: November Deadline Could Ignite 99% SOL Rally Odds

The SEC decision marks the second extension after an initial April delay moved the timeline to June, when formal review proceedings began with a mandatory 180-day decision window.

The Block Intelligence data now shows that other major players like Grayscale, VanEck, and 21Shares have all submitted Solana ETF proposals.

Source: TheBlock

Most applicants have strengthened their submissions through amended filings, yet face similar delays with October decision deadlines.

Market confidence in a Solana rally is now high, with Polymarket showing 99% odds favoring Solana ETF approval by year-end 2025.

Data from Arkham Intelligence also reveal that four freshly created Solana wallets have received 222,644 SOL worth $48.2 million from Coinbase Prime, with each receiving 55,661 SOL, suggesting all addresses belong to one entity accumulating SOL.

On September 8, Forward Industries announced a $1.65 billion private placement in cash and stablecoin commitments to accumulate Solana in a round led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital.

Similarly, DeFi Development Corp recently added another 196,141 Solana (SOL) to its treasury, spending nearly $39.76 million to expand its total holdings to just over 2.02 million SOL, now valued at approximately $444 million.

BingX investment advisor Nebraskan Gooner has revealed an analysis that Solana is now halfway to a measured pattern breakout towards $250.

SOL Price Prediction: Technical Breakout Targets $250 Highs

On the technical front, the SOL/USDT chart shows that Solana is in a strong bullish phase after the price recently surged past the key resistance level around $200 and is currently trading near $221.

The most notable feature is the projected upward trajectory indicated by the blue arrows, suggesting potential targets at the 1.314 extension around $250-260, and ultimately toward the 1.618 extension near $280.

Source: TradingView/witowskiantoni32

The 2.144 extension level around $320 represents an even more ambitious target if the current momentum sustains.

Any failure to hold above the $200 level could signal a retreat back toward the $180-190 zone before attempting another leg higher.

Snorter Bot Presale Benefits from Solana Ecosystem Price Rally

Now that SOL is back on the radar, memecoins on the Solana network are enjoying significant pumps.

The token of popular memecoin launchpad PumpFun (PUMP) has already gained over 120% this week, and other Solana-based memecoins like FARTCOIN, BONK, and PENGU are showing signs of revival.

However, investors are looking for tokens with the best upside potential during this period, which is where presale tokens building solid projects attract the most capital rotation.

That’s where Snorter Bot ($SNORT) comes in, using Telegram to offer traders and investors a superior trading bot with low fees and a sniper bot that helps holders identify new meme coins and acquire the coins safely on Ethereum and Solana.

Snorter Token ($SNORT) is the native asset behind the Snorter bot, and investors have already poured in over $3.84 million to secure their share.

The presale window is still open, with each SNORT token selling for $0.1039, which is set to increase when the round crosses the $4.28 million raise.

Visit the Snorter Bot Token site and secure an allocation before the round closes using SOL, ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, or even a credit card.