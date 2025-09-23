Societe Generale-FORGE Partners with Bullish Europe to List MiCA-Licensed Stablecoin

Journalist Tanzeel Akhtar Journalist Tanzeel Akhtar About Author Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: September 23, 2025

Societe Generale-FORGE, the digital asset-focused subsidiary of Societe Generale Group, has partnered with Bullish Europe GmbH, a BaFin-regulated provider of digital asset trading and custody services, to launch the USD CoinVertible (USDCV).

The new product becomes the first U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin listed under the European Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA).

This collaboration builds on SG-FORGE’s first regulated stablecoin, the EUR CoinVertible (EURCV), which Bullish began offering in June. The addition of USDCV broadens the range of compliant stablecoins available to institutional, corporate, and retail investors across Europe.

First U.S. Dollar Stablecoin Under MiCAR

USDCV is fully pegged to the U.S. dollar and structured to comply with MiCA, the landmark regulatory framework introduced by the European Union to govern crypto assets and ensure investor protection.

The token’s design aims to provide both price stability and regulatory assurance, key attributes sought by institutional investors as they deepen their participation in the digital asset ecosystem.

By offering both EURCV and USDCV, SG-FORGE and Bullish Europe said it is positioning itself at the forefront of regulated stablecoin adoption, bridging the gap between traditional financial infrastructure and blockchain-based markets.

Perspectives on the Launch

Marco Bodewein, CEO of Bullish Europe, emphasized the strategic importance of the launch: “We are proud to be the first to offer USDCV and to increase the availability and range of regulated stablecoins for our institutional investors.

“Offering both our stablecoins through Bullish marks an important milestone in the evolution of regulated digital asset markets,” said Jean-Marc Stenger, CEO of SG-FORGE.

“Our partnership with Bullish Europe reinforces this commitment by providing investors with seamless access to our MiCAR-compliant stablecoins, facilitating the integration of traditional and digital financial ecosystems. This is an important step towards their widespread adoption,” adds Stenger.

Toward Broader Stablecoin Adoption?

The launch of USDCV shows growing institutional appetite for regulated, transparent stablecoin products. As Europe implements MiCA, partnerships like that between SG-FORGE and Bullish are expected to play a central role in setting standards for compliant digital asset offerings.

The firm explains by combining Bullish’s regulated trading infrastructure with SG-FORGE’s track record in financial innovation, the firms aim to provide institutional-grade liquidity and trust, paving the way for the broader adoption of regulated stablecoins in global markets.