BTC $112,975.92 -0.27%
ETH $4,198.85 -0.22%
SOL $220.02 -1.67%
PEPE $0.0000097 -0.57%
SHIB $0.000012 0.49%
DOGE $0.24 -0.36%
XRP $2.86 0.21%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.35
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Societe Generale-FORGE Partners with Bullish Europe to List MiCA-Licensed Stablecoin

MiCA Societe Generale-FORGE Stablecoin
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
About Author

Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
BREAKING: Robinhood Considers Launching Crypto Futures in US and Europe

Societe Generale-FORGE, the digital asset-focused subsidiary of Societe Generale Group, has partnered with Bullish Europe GmbH, a BaFin-regulated provider of digital asset trading and custody services, to launch the USD CoinVertible (USDCV).

The new product becomes the first U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin listed under the European Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA).

This collaboration builds on SG-FORGE’s first regulated stablecoin, the EUR CoinVertible (EURCV), which Bullish began offering in June. The addition of USDCV broadens the range of compliant stablecoins available to institutional, corporate, and retail investors across Europe.

First U.S. Dollar Stablecoin Under MiCAR

USDCV is fully pegged to the U.S. dollar and structured to comply with MiCA, the landmark regulatory framework introduced by the European Union to govern crypto assets and ensure investor protection.

The token’s design aims to provide both price stability and regulatory assurance, key attributes sought by institutional investors as they deepen their participation in the digital asset ecosystem.

By offering both EURCV and USDCV, SG-FORGE and Bullish Europe said it is positioning itself at the forefront of regulated stablecoin adoption, bridging the gap between traditional financial infrastructure and blockchain-based markets.

Perspectives on the Launch

Marco Bodewein, CEO of Bullish Europe, emphasized the strategic importance of the launch: “We are proud to be the first to offer USDCV and to increase the availability and range of regulated stablecoins for our institutional investors.

“Offering both our stablecoins through Bullish marks an important milestone in the evolution of regulated digital asset markets,” said Jean-Marc Stenger, CEO of SG-FORGE.

“Our partnership with Bullish Europe reinforces this commitment by providing investors with seamless access to our MiCAR-compliant stablecoins, facilitating the integration of traditional and digital financial ecosystems. This is an important step towards their widespread adoption,” adds Stenger.

Toward Broader Stablecoin Adoption?

The launch of USDCV shows growing institutional appetite for regulated, transparent stablecoin products. As Europe implements MiCA, partnerships like that between SG-FORGE and Bullish are expected to play a central role in setting standards for compliant digital asset offerings.

The firm explains by combining Bullish’s regulated trading infrastructure with SG-FORGE’s track record in financial innovation, the firms aim to provide institutional-grade liquidity and trust, paving the way for the broader adoption of regulated stablecoins in global markets.

Press Releases
XRPINU: The New Dogecoin Competitor Merging the Stability of XRP With the Playfulness of the Meme World
Industry Talk
XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Set to Launch This Week – $100 Breakout Finally Coming? 
2025-09-17 20:26:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Analysts Eye a Technical Breakout That Could Push SOL to $310
2025-09-21 15:38:22
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-22 19:04:38
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-22 15:51:04
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-23 08:04:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-23 12:16:48
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-23 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,085,309,757,383
-3.96
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
XRPINU: The New Dogecoin Competitor Merging the Stability of XRP With the Playfulness of the Meme World
Industry Talk
XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Set to Launch This Week – $100 Breakout Finally Coming? 
2025-09-17 20:26:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Analysts Eye a Technical Breakout That Could Push SOL to $310
2025-09-21 15:38:22
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-22 19:04:38
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-22 15:51:04
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-23 08:04:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-23 12:16:48
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-23 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Features
How Binance Drove Aster Token Up 2000%: HYPE War & Insiders
Olga Primakova
Olga Primakova
2025-09-23 13:17:55
Altcoin News
Why Is Crypto Up Today? – September 23, 2025
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-09-23 12:37:16
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors