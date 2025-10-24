BTC $111,540.81 2.00%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

DOGE Price Prediction: Major Crypto Analyst Urges Crypto Twitter to HODL For $1 Dogecoin – Is this Possible in 2025?

Dogecoin Meme Coins Price Prediction
DOGE jumps 10% in a week amid market rally – Dogecoin price prediction now targets $0.33, with eyes on $1 in 2025.
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1761304651-dogecoin-price-prediction-2

DOGE has booked a 10% gain in the past 7 days as the top meme coin has recovered alongside the overall market, possibly on the back of Trump’s pardon to Binance’s CZ. One top crypto analyst has shared their bullish Dogecoin price prediction today in light of this uptick.

Chimp of the North, a popular trader with more than 33,000 followers on X, sees DOGE climbing to $1 during the rest of the cycle after the token hit a key support in the 3-day chart at around $0.12.

This would be a rerun of DOGE’s historical performance, as the token pulled a similar trick out of its sleeve in November 2024, back when President Trump won the U.S. Presidential election.

At that time, DOGE rose from around $0.10 to nearly $0.50 in just a few weeks. History does not always repeat, but it often rhymes.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Bounces Off $0.165 and Could Rise to $0.33 Soon

The daily chart for DOGE does show that the token’s uptrend is intact despite the latest setback. The top meme coin has climbed above $0.165 lately upon finding support at the long-dated trend line shown in the chart.

dogecoin price chart

The key resistance to watch at this point would be $0.22. If the token climbs above that mark, the odds would favor a bullish Dogecoin price prediction of $0.33 in the near term.

Meanwhile, if momentum accelerates and the price breaks out of this ascending price channel, the next stop would be DOGE’s December highs of $0.50.

During a bullish cycle like this, snipping the next Dogecoin can result in life-changing gains for investors. A new crypto presale called Snorter ($SNORT) has raised nearly $5.5 million to launch its automated trading bot for meme coins, and you can still buy this token before its presale ends in 3 days.

Snorter ($SNORT) Makes Automated Trading Simple for Non-Coders

Snorter ($SNORT) is reshaping how meme coin traders operate — all from the comfort of Telegram. Instead of juggling tabs, tracking charts, or decoding smart contracts, users can now discover and snipe new tokens in seconds.

snorter crypto presale

Initially built for Solana, Snorter Bot features its own routing engine and MEV-resistant relayers for lightning-fast, secure swaps.

It automatically detects and filters out risky tokens. No need to worry about honeypots or hidden mints. Traders can even set profit targets, schedule buys, or copy expert wallets through simple chat commands.

Snorter’s presale is about to end, with only three more days to go before the token is listed on top exchanges. You can still buy $SNORT at its presale price of $0.1083 to position yourself to reap the highest returns once the bot is officially launched.

To buy $SNORT, simply head to the official Snorter website and connect a compatible wallet like Best Wallet.

Either swap USDT or SOL for this token or use a bank card to invest.

Dogecoin
DOGE
$0.1987
2.30 %
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
