DOGE Price Prediction: Major Crypto Analyst Urges Crypto Twitter to HODL For $1 Dogecoin – Is this Possible in 2025?

DOGE jumps 10% in a week amid market rally – Dogecoin price prediction now targets $0.33, with eyes on $1 in 2025.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

DOGE has booked a 10% gain in the past 7 days as the top meme coin has recovered alongside the overall market, possibly on the back of Trump’s pardon to Binance’s CZ. One top crypto analyst has shared their bullish Dogecoin price prediction today in light of this uptick.

Chimp of the North, a popular trader with more than 33,000 followers on X, sees DOGE climbing to $1 during the rest of the cycle after the token hit a key support in the 3-day chart at around $0.12.

Do you have the patience to wait for $1? 🐕$DOGE pic.twitter.com/Q5P0bSQF65 — Chimp of the North (@cryptochimpanz) October 23, 2025

This would be a rerun of DOGE’s historical performance, as the token pulled a similar trick out of its sleeve in November 2024, back when President Trump won the U.S. Presidential election.

At that time, DOGE rose from around $0.10 to nearly $0.50 in just a few weeks. History does not always repeat, but it often rhymes.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Bounces Off $0.165 and Could Rise to $0.33 Soon

The daily chart for DOGE does show that the token’s uptrend is intact despite the latest setback. The top meme coin has climbed above $0.165 lately upon finding support at the long-dated trend line shown in the chart.

The key resistance to watch at this point would be $0.22. If the token climbs above that mark, the odds would favor a bullish Dogecoin price prediction of $0.33 in the near term.

Meanwhile, if momentum accelerates and the price breaks out of this ascending price channel, the next stop would be DOGE’s December highs of $0.50.

