BTC $107,766.86 -1.59%
ETH $2,761.54 -1.18%
SOL $160.07 -2.79%
PEPE $0.000012 -3.54%
SHIB $0.000012 -3.32%
DOGE $0.19 -3.58%
XRP $2.25 -2.07%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.83
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Crypto Exchanges Bitget, Bybit Mull Singapore Exit After License Threat — Where Are They Headed Next?

Bitget ByBit Singapore
It comes after Singapore’s MAS ordered all unlicensed digital token service providers to halt overseas activities, including those still awaiting full approval.
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
About Author

Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Singapore

Two major crypto exchanges, Bitget and Bybit, are reportedly preparing to scale back operations in Singapore following a final warning from the country’s central bank that threatens their ability to serve overseas clients.

Both firms have operated in the city-state without a full license and now face a June 30 deadline to comply or withdraw.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) last week ordered all digital token service providers without a formal license under the Payment Services Act to cease overseas activities. The directive leaves little room for negotiation and applies even to firms awaiting full approval.

Offshore exchanges with front-office teams or international customers are included in the ban, according to the MAS.

Focus Shifts to Dubai and Hong Kong

Bloomberg reported Thursday that Bitget is already making plans to move staff out of Singapore.The company will reassign team members to Dubai and Hong Kong, where licensing frameworks are more open to crypto firms.

Bybit is reportedly exploring similar options, although it has not confirmed its next steps.

Dubai and Hong Kong have become magnets for digital asset platforms looking to navigate tightening rules elsewhere. Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority has granted licenses to more than 20 firms, including Binance and Bybit, under a regime that offers tax advantages and regulatory clarity.

Hong Kong, with its emphasis on cross-border interoperability and traditional finance infrastructure, has also drawn interest as it ramps up its digital asset initiatives.

With Rules Tightening, Crypto Firms Weigh Exit from Once-Friendly Shores in Singapore

Singapore, once viewed as Asia’s crypto haven, has adopted a more cautious stance in the wake of the 2022 market downturn that saw the collapse of local platforms like Three Arrows Capital and Hodlnaut.

While the country continues to issue crypto licenses, authorities have limited advertising, warned retail investors, and imposed new controls on firms operating from within its borders.

The MAS decision has sparked concern among industry insiders, with some warning that the clampdown could lead to significant job losses and diminish Singapore’s position in the global crypto economy.

For now, firms with unlicensed overseas operations are scrambling to comply or relocate, signaling a shift in the region’s balance of crypto power.

Altcoin News
Serial Investor Gary Cardone Slams XRP as Ripple Aligns With Europe on Digital Euro Project
2025-06-10 10:14:56
,
by Amin Ayan
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $200K Target in Sight Amid Trump & Japan Tailwinds
2025-06-11 00:58:49
,
by Arslan Butt
Press Releases
Google’s AI ‘Gemini’ Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Cardano by End of 2025
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Upcoming Token Sales
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,520,506,459,256
6.9
Trending Crypto
Altcoin News
Serial Investor Gary Cardone Slams XRP as Ripple Aligns With Europe on Digital Euro Project
2025-06-10 10:14:56
,
by Amin Ayan
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $200K Target in Sight Amid Trump & Japan Tailwinds
2025-06-11 00:58:49
,
by Arslan Butt
Press Releases
Google’s AI ‘Gemini’ Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Cardano by End of 2025
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Upcoming Token Sales
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Eyes $110K as Evertz, Trump Fuel Momentum
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-06-12 00:24:29
Blockchain News
South Korean Police Officer Charged in $509k Crypto Fraud Probe
Tim Alper
Tim Alper
2025-06-11 23:30:00
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors