Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Eyes $110K as Evertz, Trump Fuel Momentum

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships.
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities.

Author Profile
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin (BTC)’s narrative as a strategic reserve asset just gained more traction. Evertz Pharma GmbH, a premium natural cosmetics company based in Germany, made headlines this week after announcing a bold treasury move: the acquisition of an additional 100 BTC in May 2025, valued at roughly $10.8 million (€10 million).

This brings their total Bitcoin holdings to a notable level and marks them as the first German company to formally adopt a Bitcoin reserve strategy.

Company executives emphasized their long-term commitment. Managing Director Dominik Evertz described Bitcoin as aligned with their future-oriented business ethos, while CFO Tobias Evertz reiterated their intent to keep allocating earnings into BTC.

The move not only enhances their financial resiliency but also signals growing corporate confidence in Bitcoin across Europe. This development follows a broader trend of businesses viewing BTC as an inflation hedge and digital gold. It also supports Bitcoin’s price base by increasing the amount of BTC locked in long-term holdings.

Trump’s China Deal Lifts Risk Sentiment, BTC Follows

Bitcoin got another tailwind from geopolitics. Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced via Truth Social that a long-awaited trade agreement with China has been finalized, pending only President Xi Jinping’s approval. The deal reportedly includes a rollback of select export tariffs and was confirmed by both nations’ commerce officials.

In response to this, the BTC/USD pair surged to an intraday high of $110,300 ahead of pulling back to around $109,560. This follows months of volatility sparked by Trump’s earlier tariff threats, which had briefly driven BTC down to $74,434.

The conclusion of the deal eased macro risk, lifting sentiment in both equity and crypto markets. Analysts suggest that reduced global trade friction could serve as a catalyst for Bitcoin to retest and potentially surpass its all-time highs, especially if macroeconomic stability continues.

Bitcoin Holds Key Support Amid Inflation Watch

Despite a slight 1.4% dip in the last 24 hours, Bitcoin price prediction remains technically supported. Trading near $108,610, the two-hour chart reveals BTC sitting atop a confluence of supports: the 50-EMA ($108,123), ascending trendline, and the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement at $108,595.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Candlestick action shows indecision, with repeated rejection near $109,355 and $110,574. The MACD has turned bearish, with a widening gap, suggesting further weakness. However, bulls still have a case: so long as BTC holds above $108,100, a rebound remains possible.

Short-Term Trade Setup:

  • Entry: Above $108,800 (bullish candle confirmation)
  • Stop-loss: Below $107,950
  • Target 1: $109,355
  • Target 2: $110,574

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Surges Past $1M—Layer 2 Just Got a Meme-Sized Boost

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) has smashed through the $1 million mark in its public presale, raising $1,094,415.49 out of a $1.28 million target. With just hours left before the price jumps to the next tier, buyers can still lock in $0.01185 per HYPER.

As the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), Bitcoin Hyper brings fast, low-cost smart contracts to the BTC ecosystem. It merges Bitcoin’s security with SVM’s scalability, enabling high-speed dApps, meme coins, and payments—all with cheap gas fees and seamless BTC bridging.

Audited by Consult, Bitcoin Hyper is engineered for speed, trust, and scale. Over 77.7 million $HYPER are already staked, with estimated 675% APY post-launch rewards. The token also powers gas fees, dApp access, and governance.

The presale accepts crypto and cards, and thanks to Web3Payments, no wallet is needed. Meme appeal meets real utility—Bitcoin Hyper might be Layer 2’s breakout star of 2025.

Altcoin News
Serial Investor Gary Cardone Slams XRP as Ripple Aligns With Europe on Digital Euro Project
2025-06-10 10:14:56
,
by Amin Ayan
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $200K Target in Sight Amid Trump & Japan Tailwinds
2025-06-11 00:58:49
,
by Arslan Butt
Press Releases
Google’s AI ‘Gemini’ Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Cardano by End of 2025
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Upcoming Token Sales
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
