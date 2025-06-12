Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Eyes $110K as Evertz, Trump Fuel Momentum

Bitcoin (BTC)’s narrative as a strategic reserve asset just gained more traction. Evertz Pharma GmbH, a premium natural cosmetics company based in Germany, made headlines this week after announcing a bold treasury move: the acquisition of an additional 100 BTC in May 2025, valued at roughly $10.8 million (€10 million).

This brings their total Bitcoin holdings to a notable level and marks them as the first German company to formally adopt a Bitcoin reserve strategy.

Company executives emphasized their long-term commitment. Managing Director Dominik Evertz described Bitcoin as aligned with their future-oriented business ethos, while CFO Tobias Evertz reiterated their intent to keep allocating earnings into BTC.

JUST IN: 🇩🇪 Evertz Pharma becomes first company in Germany to buy Bitcoin for its balance sheet 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jCPkh2QTh2 — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) June 11, 2025

The move not only enhances their financial resiliency but also signals growing corporate confidence in Bitcoin across Europe. This development follows a broader trend of businesses viewing BTC as an inflation hedge and digital gold. It also supports Bitcoin’s price base by increasing the amount of BTC locked in long-term holdings.

Trump’s China Deal Lifts Risk Sentiment, BTC Follows

Bitcoin got another tailwind from geopolitics. Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced via Truth Social that a long-awaited trade agreement with China has been finalized, pending only President Xi Jinping’s approval. The deal reportedly includes a rollback of select export tariffs and was confirmed by both nations’ commerce officials.

💥BREAKING:



TRUMP SAYS TRADE DEAL WITH CHINA IS DONE ✅



MARKETS LIKELY TO REACT STRONGLY! pic.twitter.com/awVibnj3xS — DustyBC Crypto (@TheDustyBC) June 11, 2025

In response to this, the BTC/USD pair surged to an intraday high of $110,300 ahead of pulling back to around $109,560. This follows months of volatility sparked by Trump’s earlier tariff threats, which had briefly driven BTC down to $74,434.

The conclusion of the deal eased macro risk, lifting sentiment in both equity and crypto markets. Analysts suggest that reduced global trade friction could serve as a catalyst for Bitcoin to retest and potentially surpass its all-time highs, especially if macroeconomic stability continues.

Bitcoin Holds Key Support Amid Inflation Watch

Despite a slight 1.4% dip in the last 24 hours, Bitcoin price prediction remains technically supported. Trading near $108,610, the two-hour chart reveals BTC sitting atop a confluence of supports: the 50-EMA ($108,123), ascending trendline, and the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement at $108,595.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Candlestick action shows indecision, with repeated rejection near $109,355 and $110,574. The MACD has turned bearish, with a widening gap, suggesting further weakness. However, bulls still have a case: so long as BTC holds above $108,100, a rebound remains possible.

Short-Term Trade Setup:

Entry: Above $108,800 (bullish candle confirmation)

Above $108,800 (bullish candle confirmation) Stop-loss: Below $107,950

Below $107,950 Target 1: $109,355

$109,355 Target 2: $110,574

