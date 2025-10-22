Siemens and B2C2 Tap JPMorgan’s Blockchain Platform to Streamline FX Payments

Last updated: October 22, 2025

Siemens AG and digital assets market maker B2C2 are the latest major firms to adopt JPMorgan Chase’s blockchain-based payments network, using it to execute real-time foreign exchange (FX) transactions around the clock.

Key Takeaways: Siemens and B2C2 are using JPMorgan’s Kinexys blockchain to execute cross-border FX transactions in real time, 24/7.

B2C2 says the system provides critical liquidity flexibility during crypto market volatility.

Kinexys adoption reflects a broader corporate shift toward blockchain payments.

The platform, known as Kinexys Digital Payments, allows Siemens and B2C2 to settle cross-border transactions in US dollars, British pounds, and euros with near-instant finality, according to a Bloomberg report.

Traditional FX payment systems typically operate only on weekdays and can take several days to process, a friction that Kinexys aims to eliminate.

B2C2 Gains 24/7 Liquidity Edge with JPMorgan’s Blockchain Integration

For B2C2, a subsidiary of Japan’s SBI Holdings, the integration offers a major advantage in managing liquidity during crypto market volatility.

“This gives us the ability to move cash 24/7, seamlessly,” said Thomas Restout, B2C2’s chief executive officer. “For risk management, it’s a key piece.”

Restout added that being tied to traditional banking rails can be restrictive when crypto markets move sharply over weekends, as traders are often unable to deploy capital when banks are closed.

This shift highlights a growing trend among large corporations embracing blockchain-based payment infrastructure to streamline global money movement.

Distributed ledger systems promise faster settlements, lower back-office costs, and better cash visibility, long-standing inefficiencies in cross-border payments.

While financial institutions have experimented with blockchain networks for years, few have reached consistent commercial scale until now.

Launched in 2019, JPMorgan’s Kinexys network currently processes around $3 billion in daily transactions, a modest share compared to the roughly $10 trillion handled each day by the bank’s wider payments division.

However, adoption is expanding as major firms look to modernize cash and liquidity management.

Siemens, which used Kinexys to complete a near-instant dollar-to-euro transfer, has been one of the bank’s earliest blockchain adopters.

Four years ago, it became the first client to move funds between global subsidiaries using JPMorgan’s blockchain deposit accounts.

“The latest enhancement takes us a step further, simplifying transactional FX in real time, overcoming time-zone barriers, and mobilizing cash precisely when and where it’s needed,” said Heiko Nix, Siemens’ global head of cash management and payments.

Trimont Adopts JPMorgan’s Blockchain to Slash $730B Loan Payment Times

Last month, commercial real estate loan servicer Trimont LLC, which oversees around $730 billion in assets, began using JPMorgan’s Kinexys blockchain platform to automate and accelerate loan payment processing.

The system can now identify, verify, and route payments in minutes, compared to the two-day settlement time under traditional methods.

Trimont first integrated the network in August and plans to expand its use next year, according to CEO Bill Sexton.

The move underscores growing corporate interest in blockchain-based financial infrastructure, which offers faster, programmable, and round-the-clock settlement capabilities.

Although JPMorgan’s Kinexys network, launched in 2019, handles just $3 billion in daily transactions, a fraction of the bank’s total, it represents a meaningful shift toward real-time finance as firms seek efficiency beyond conventional banking hours.