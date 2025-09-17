BTC $115,516.32 -0.96%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Shytoshi Breaks Silence After $2.3 Million Exploit – What Happens Next Could Shock Everyone

Price Prediction SHIB Shiba inu
Shytoshi returns after $2.3M exploit – Shiba Inu price prediction now hints at a 116% rally if SHIB breaks key resistance.
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1758110899-shiba-inu-price-prediction-2

Shytoshi Kusama, the mysterious figure behind Shiba Inu, has broken his silence at a pivotal moment for the project – and his return is already fueling a bullish Shiba Inu price prediction.

His return follows a $2.3 million exploit on Shibarium, the project’s Layer 2 network, which sparked concerns about developer response and future progress.

But in a post shared on X, Shytoshi reassured the community that he has full confidence in Kaal Dhairya – the project’s lead developer – and that his absence didn’t mean inaction.

A flash-loan-style exploit recently targeted Shibarium, Shiba Inu’s most critical layer-two protocol, draining millions in assets.

In response, the team immediately halted staking and unstaking to prevent further damage, but the attack has shaken confidence in the ecosystem.

Meanwhile, rival meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) are on track to receive their own exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which could pull institutional attention away from SHIB.

Incidents like these not only dent SHIB’s momentum but also raise concerns about its ability to attract long-term backers and capital from major players.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Could a New Community-Elected Leader Send SHIB on a 2x Rally?

Shytoshi’s latest tweet plays a critical role in reassuring the SHIB community that developers are actively addressing the $2.3 million exploit and working to prevent similar breaches.

In that same update, the pseudonymous leader promoted the idea of a decentralized election to appoint a new figurehead for the ecosystem.

Shytoshi Kusama originally stepped in after founder Ryoshi’s unexpected departure, but a community-voted ‘President’ could add transparency and long-term credibility to the project.

Leadership change is often seen as a reset moment, and in SHIB’s case, it could revitalize investor confidence ahead of the next leg up.

From a technical perspective, $0.00001250 stands out as a critical support level, perfectly aligned with SHIB’s long-term trend line.

If the market holds this level, it could become the launchpad for a breakout above $0.00001700.

Such a move would confirm a bullish trend continuation, setting up a potential surge toward $0.000028 — a 116% upside from current levels.

Ecosystem growth will ultimately determine which projects thrive, and that’s exactly what the Pepenode ($PEPENODE) crypto presale is betting on.

This fast-moving presale has already raised $1.2 million to build a gamified mine-to-earn (M2E) ecosystem, allowing early backers to earn rewards even before launch.

Pepenode Rockets Past $1M Raised to Pioneer the M2E Hype

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) is a mine-to-earn (M2E) game that lets you spin up virtual rigs and start farming tokens like it’s peak 2017 all over again.

The leaderboard isn’t just for flexing – top grinders get meme coins like Bonk ($BONK) and Fartcoin ($FARTCOIN) straight from the project’s reward pool.

Fueled by Pepe’s unstoppable meme energy, Pepenode is already dishing out wild staking rewards of 1,106%.

Stack, stake, and mine $PEPENODE while showing off your rigs like a true degen miner.

As more users pile into the M2E game, demand for $PEPENODE should rise rapidly since you’ll need it to build rigs and keep grinding.

To buy $PEPENODE, visit the Pepenode website and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet)

You can swap existing crypto or use a bank card to complete the transaction.

Visit the Official Website Here
