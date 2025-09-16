BTC $116,962.58 1.28%
Price Analysis

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Whales Move 7 Trillion Tokens Overnight – Big Crash or Massive Rally Next?

Meme Coins Price Prediction SHIB
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1758022782-shiba-inu-price-prediction-1

Shiba Inu whales just moved over 7 trillion SHIB in a single day – a surge in activity that supports a bullish Shiba Inu price prediction.

shiba inu transfer count

A total of 9,330 SHIB transactions were recorded on Saturday alone, a level seen only three times this year, according to Etherscan.

Nearly $91 million worth of tokens shifted between wallets, with on-chain analysts suggesting this signals deep-pocketed accumulation.

SHIB briefly spiked to nearly $0.000015 during the transfer spree, pointing to strong bullish intent behind the move.

If confirmed, this could mark the start of a major upswing as meme coin momentum continues building across the market.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: 116% Upside Potential If Bullish Breakout is Confirmed

The imminent launch of a Dogecoin ETF could be one of the key catalysts behind the recent surge in SHIB accumulation.

This development could mark the start of meme coin season, with investors positioning early for the next explosive breakout.

On the charts, SHIB has just reached a crucial area of horizontal resistance, aligning with the 200-day EMA near $0.000015.

A breakout above this level could confirm the start of its next major rally.

shiba inu price chart

SHIB’s previous breakout attempt was met with resistance at $0.000015, triggering a fresh wave of selling pressure.

Still, a pullback toward $0.00001250 may offer bulls the perfect reentry point — setting the stage for a renewed push higher if momentum returns.

If SHIB breaks above $0.000015, the next big target is $0.000028, with around 116% upside from where it stands now.

Meanwhile, in the background, a fresh contender is turning heads in the crypto presales market.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) has already pulled in over $2 million in its presale, and everyone from meme coin veterans to newer degens is watching.

Because while SHIB fights its resistance, MAXI might just be the kind of early entry that can ride the next wave.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Rockets Past $2.2M as Degens Flock In

This meme coin isn’t just another Shiba knockoff – Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is a caffeine-loaded pup convinced that leveraged trades are the only way out of mom’s basement.

This is pure bull market energy bottled into one token.

maxi doge crypto presale

With Ethereum flexing above $4K, MAXI is riding the wave with its own flavor of reckless optimism.

Through the Maxi Fund, 25% of the presale loot gets thrown straight into high-octane long positions. Think of it as green candles with jet fuel.

This dog doesn’t care about stop-losses. His main interests are Red Bulls, diamond-hand trades, and green candles that point up. Maxi’s strategy is simple: if it dips, double down.

Getting in early couldn’t be easier.

Just head to the official Maxi Doge website and connect your wallet (Best Wallet is fully supported).

From there, you can swap crypto or simply pay with your bank card — the whole process takes just seconds.

Visit the Official Website Here
Price Analysis
Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin, and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
Tim Hakki
Tim Hakki
2025-09-16 22:30:00
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 16 September – XRP, Solana, Pepe
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
2025-09-16 22:30:00
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
