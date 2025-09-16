Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Whales Move 7 Trillion Tokens Overnight – Big Crash or Massive Rally Next?

7 trillion SHIB just moved overnight – Shiba Inu price prediction now hints at whale-driven rally with 116% upside ahead.

Author Alejandro Arrieche



Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Shiba Inu whales just moved over 7 trillion SHIB in a single day – a surge in activity that supports a b ullish Shiba Inu price prediction .

A total of 9,330 SHIB transactions were recorded on Saturday alone, a level seen only three times this year, according to Etherscan.

Nearly $91 million worth of tokens shifted between wallets, with on-chain analysts suggesting this signals deep-pocketed accumulation.

SHIB briefly spiked to nearly $0.000015 during the transfer spree, pointing to strong bullish intent behind the move.

If confirmed, this could mark the start of a major upswing as meme coin momentum continues building across the market.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: 116% Upside Potential If Bullish Breakout is Confirmed

The imminent launch of a Dogecoin ETF could be one of the key catalysts behind the recent surge in SHIB accumulation.

This development could mark the start of meme coin season, with investors positioning early for the next explosive breakout.

On the charts, SHIB has just reached a crucial area of horizontal resistance, aligning with the 200-day EMA near $0.000015.

A breakout above this level could confirm the start of its next major rally.

SHIB’s previous breakout attempt was met with resistance at $0.000015, triggering a fresh wave of selling pressure.

Still, a pullback toward $0.00001250 may offer bulls the perfect reentry point — setting the stage for a renewed push higher if momentum returns.

If SHIB breaks above $0.000015, the next big target is $0.000028, with around 116% upside from where it stands now.

